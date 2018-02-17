Texas woman tossed dog out window of moving car out of frustration

A 43-year-old Texas woman has been charged with animal cruelty after a neighbor's surveillance camera clearly showed her tossing her dog out the window of a moving minivan. When confronted with the footage by deputies, she told them she threw the dog out because she was frustrated with it.

A Weatherford, Texas, woman found the chihuahua mix on her property Thursday and checked her surveillance cameras to see if she could figure out what happened. What she saw was a woman tossing the small dog out the window of her car as she drove by.

Parker County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Ricky Montgomery said the footage clearly showed the license plate of the minivan, which led them to the suspect, Janet Byas. The dog, named Pumpkin, was microchipped and listed Byas as the owner.

"The suspect initially lied and claimed she had nothing to do with throwing the dog from the car," Montgomery told WFAA-TV. But she changed her story when confronted with the surveillance footage.

"She indicated that she was frustrated with the dog because it kept getting out of her property and she couldn't handle it anymore," Montgomery said.

Pumpkin is in the custody of a local animal shelter and Byas has surrendered custody of the dog. A supervisor at the shelter says the chihuahua is being treated for injuries from fall from the car. After she heals, the shelter will help her find a new home.