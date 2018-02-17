Texas woman tossed dog out window of moving car out of frustration

Texas woman tossed dog out window of moving car out of frustrationPosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
PHOTOS: Westbound I-90 at Ellensburg back open after 16 vehicle crash
PHOTOS: Westbound I-90 at Ellensburg back open after 16 vehicle crash
CLE ELUM, Wash. - UPDATE: Washington State Department of Transportation says I-90 at Ellensburg is back open following a major crash Saturday morning. Westbound lanes were closed for several hours Saturday. Washington State Patrol urges drivers to use caution as conditions can change quickly.>>
CLE ELUM, Wash. - UPDATE: Washington State Department of Transportation says I-90 at Ellensburg is back open following a major crash Saturday morning. Westbound lanes were closed for several hours Saturday. Washington State Patrol urges drivers to use caution as conditions can change quickly.>>
Family left high and dry after Trader Tots consignment store's surprise closure
Family left high and dry after Trader Tots consignment store's surprise closure
POST FALLS, Idaho - Billie Swanson has her hands full. Taking care of two boys could be a full-time job. “Kids grow in and out of stuff so quickly and it's a nice place to go and to have that option and some extra money in our pockets,” Swanson said. Swanson is taking about Trader Tots Consignment Store in Post Falls. It’s a place she’s gone to in the past to sell her kids old clothes and buy new ones. That is, until recently. “They>>
POST FALLS, Idaho - Billie Swanson has her hands full. Taking care of two boys could be a full-time job. “Kids grow in and out of stuff so quickly and it's a nice place to go and to have that option and some extra money in our pockets,” Swanson said. Swanson is taking about Trader Tots Consignment Store in Post Falls. It’s a place she’s gone to in the past to sell her kids old clothes and buy new ones. That is, until recently. “They>>
North Idaho man tries to make off with 40 ft long poles
North Idaho man tries to make off with 40 ft long poles
KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho. - The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office arrested 47-year-old Brett K. Anderson of Post Falls, ID Thursday after he was reported to have been hitting on-coming cars with a large poles sticking out of his own vehicle in the area of N. Meyer Rd. and Hayden Ave. When deputies arrived on scene, they discovered Anderson had stolen stole several 30-40’ long pieces of irrigation pipe from a nearby farm field and was>>
KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho. - The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office arrested 47-year-old Brett K. Anderson of Post Falls, ID Thursday after he was reported to have been hitting on-coming cars with a large poles sticking out of his own vehicle in the area of N. Meyer Rd. and Hayden Ave. When deputies arrived on scene, they discovered Anderson had stolen stole several 30-40’ long pieces of irrigation pipe from a nearby farm field and was>>
Republican senator arrested & charged with video voyeurism, extortion
Republican senator arrested & charged with video voyeurism, extortion
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) - A Rhode Island state senator has been arrested on charges of video voyeurism and extortion. State police say Republican Sen. Nicholas Kettle was arrested Friday and was being taken to their headquarters to be processed. They say they're unsure when Kettle will appear in court.>>
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) - A Rhode Island state senator has been arrested on charges of video voyeurism and extortion. State police say Republican Sen. Nicholas Kettle was arrested Friday and was being taken to their headquarters to be processed. They say they're unsure when Kettle will appear in court.>>
Pullman psychologist arrested and charged with raping patient during session
Pullman psychologist arrested and charged with raping patient during session
PULLMAN, Wash. - Pullman police have arrested a therapist and psychologist on suspicion of sexually assault a patient last month. Police say a woman reported that psychologist Dean Funabiki, PhD, sexually assault her during a therapy session in his office. Swabs were collected from the woman during a sexual assault examination, and a search warrant was obtained to collect DNA from Dr. Funabiki.>>
PULLMAN, Wash. - Pullman police have arrested a therapist and psychologist on suspicion of sexually assault a patient last month. Police say a woman reported that psychologist Dean Funabiki, PhD, sexually assault her during a therapy session in his office. Swabs were collected from the woman during a sexual assault examination, and a search warrant was obtained to collect DNA from Dr. Funabiki.>>
Russell Wilson and Ciara reveal first images of baby Sienna
Russell Wilson and Ciara reveal first images of baby Sienna
KHQ.COM - Has anyone else been wondering... didn't Russel Wilson and Ciara have a baby recently? Where are the photos of their beautiful baby girl? Well the reason no one has seen their baby girl Sienna, is because no photos of their daughter have been released, until now. For the first time Ciara shared photos of their brown-eyed, curly haired little girl saying, "Today is just the beginning, I’m sharing something near and dear to my heart with you...">>
KHQ.COM - Has anyone else been wondering... didn't Russel Wilson and Ciara have a baby recently? Where are the photos of their beautiful baby girl? Well the reason no one has seen their baby girl Sienna, is because no photos of their daughter have been released, until now. For the first time Ciara shared photos of their brown-eyed, curly haired little girl saying, "Today is just the beginning, I’m sharing something near and dear to my heart with you...">>
Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>
-
Boundary Co. deputies: One Bonners Ferry teen found, 13-year-old still missing
Boundary Co. deputies: One Bonners Ferry teen found, 13-year-old still missing
BOUNDARY COUNTY, Idaho - UPDATE: The Boundary County Sheriff's Office confirmed Saturday afternoon that Alisa Hannaman has been found and is safe. The sheriff's office says the other girl, 13-year-old Kaia Kramer is still missing as of Saturday afternoon.>>
BOUNDARY COUNTY, Idaho - UPDATE: The Boundary County Sheriff's Office confirmed Saturday afternoon that Alisa Hannaman has been found and is safe. The sheriff's office says the other girl, 13-year-old Kaia Kramer is still missing as of Saturday afternoon.>>
Pullman psychologist arrested and charged with raping patient during session
Pullman psychologist arrested and charged with raping patient during session
PULLMAN, Wash. - Pullman police have arrested a therapist and psychologist on suspicion of sexually assault a patient last month. Police say a woman reported that psychologist Dean Funabiki, PhD, sexually assault her during a therapy session in his office. Swabs were collected from the woman during a sexual assault examination, and a search warrant was obtained to collect DNA from Dr. Funabiki.>>
PULLMAN, Wash. - Pullman police have arrested a therapist and psychologist on suspicion of sexually assault a patient last month. Police say a woman reported that psychologist Dean Funabiki, PhD, sexually assault her during a therapy session in his office. Swabs were collected from the woman during a sexual assault examination, and a search warrant was obtained to collect DNA from Dr. Funabiki.>>
Cat Tales debuts new 'touch and learn' exhibit
Cat Tales debuts new 'touch and learn' exhibit
SPOKANE, Wash. - There's an exciting new experience happening in north Spokane. You've probably been to Cat Tales before, but there's one group of people who haven't been able to enjoy the zoo to their full potential. Fortunately, that's changing. Seeing a wild animal up close is one of the most exciting moments you can experience, and zoos bring that moment to life. Thousands of people visit Cat Tales every year to come within feet of>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - There's an exciting new experience happening in north Spokane. You've probably been to Cat Tales before, but there's one group of people who haven't been able to enjoy the zoo to their full potential. Fortunately, that's changing. Seeing a wild animal up close is one of the most exciting moments you can experience, and zoos bring that moment to life. Thousands of people visit Cat Tales every year to come within feet of>>
Texas woman tossed dog out window of moving car out of frustration
Texas woman tossed dog out window of moving car out of frustration
WEATHERFORD, Texas - A 43-year-old Texas woman has been charged with animal cruelty after a neighbor's surveillance camera clearly showed her tossing her dog out the window of a moving minivan. When confronted with the footage by deputies, she told them she threw the dog out because she was frustrated with it.>>
WEATHERFORD, Texas - A 43-year-old Texas woman has been charged with animal cruelty after a neighbor's surveillance camera clearly showed her tossing her dog out the window of a moving minivan. When confronted with the footage by deputies, she told them she threw the dog out because she was frustrated with it.>>
In Switzerland, boiling a lobster could soon land you in hot water
In Switzerland, boiling a lobster could soon land you in hot water
SWITZERLAND - When it comes to cooking fresh lobster, the Swiss are now siding with the seafood. A law goes into effect March 1 banning the common cooking method of tossing a live lobster into a pot of boiling water, quickly killing the crustacean. According to USA Today, the practice is being outlawed because the Swiss say lobsters can sense pain. It's the first national legislation of its kind in the world that calls for a more humane>>
SWITZERLAND - When it comes to cooking fresh lobster, the Swiss are now siding with the seafood. A law goes into effect March 1 banning the common cooking method of tossing a live lobster into a pot of boiling water, quickly killing the crustacean. According to USA Today, the practice is being outlawed because the Swiss say lobsters can sense pain. It's the first national legislation of its kind in the world that calls for a more humane>>
Skier lost in New York doesn't know how he got to California
Skier lost in New York doesn't know how he got to California
WILMINGTON, N.Y. (AP) - Police on Wednesday were trying to piece together how a 49-year-old skier whose disappearance sparked a massive search on a snowy New York mountainside ended up six days later in California, confused and still in ski clothes. Toronto firefighter Constantinos "Danny" Filippidis told investigators he doesn't know what happened after he was reported missing Wednesday, Feb. 7, from Whiteface Mountain during an annual ski trip with colleagues.>>
WILMINGTON, N.Y. (AP) - Police on Wednesday were trying to piece together how a 49-year-old skier whose disappearance sparked a massive search on a snowy New York mountainside ended up six days later in California, confused and still in ski clothes. Toronto firefighter Constantinos "Danny" Filippidis told investigators he doesn't know what happened after he was reported missing Wednesday, Feb. 7, from Whiteface Mountain during an annual ski trip with colleagues.>>
PHOTOS: Westbound I-90 at Ellensburg back open after 16 vehicle crash
PHOTOS: Westbound I-90 at Ellensburg back open after 16 vehicle crash
CLE ELUM, Wash. - UPDATE: Washington State Department of Transportation says I-90 at Ellensburg is back open following a major crash Saturday morning. Westbound lanes were closed for several hours Saturday. Washington State Patrol urges drivers to use caution as conditions can change quickly.>>
CLE ELUM, Wash. - UPDATE: Washington State Department of Transportation says I-90 at Ellensburg is back open following a major crash Saturday morning. Westbound lanes were closed for several hours Saturday. Washington State Patrol urges drivers to use caution as conditions can change quickly.>>
Conundrum of a fire alarm with gunfire: Flee or lock down?
Conundrum of a fire alarm with gunfire: Flee or lock down?
A fire alarm that was sounded during a Florida high school shooting this week added to the chaos of the day. When a fire alarm goes off, students typically flee the building. During active shooter situations, they hunker down in classrooms. Both scenarios occurred in Florida, creating a dilemma for students and staff. Emergency responders say there is no single accepted set of best practices for responding to active shooter situations, and the pr...>>
A fire alarm that was sounded during a Florida high school shooting this week added to the chaos of the day. When a fire alarm goes off, students typically flee the building. During active shooter situations, they hunker down in classrooms. Both scenarios occurred in Florida, creating a dilemma for students and staff. Emergency responders say there is no single accepted set of best practices for responding to active shooter situations, and the pr...>>
Moses Lake woman burned after driver pumps gas into garbage can inside car
Moses Lake woman burned after driver pumps gas into garbage can inside car
MOSES LAKE, Wash. - The Grant County Sheriff's Office says a woman is in the hospital after a vehicle fire Saturday morning in Moses Lake. Deputies say the fire was caused by her companion pumping gas into a garbage can inside their car. Fire crews and deputies responded to Cascade Grocery at 8034 Valley Road Northeast around 8:15 a.m.>>
MOSES LAKE, Wash. - The Grant County Sheriff's Office says a woman is in the hospital after a vehicle fire Saturday morning in Moses Lake. Deputies say the fire was caused by her companion pumping gas into a garbage can inside their car. Fire crews and deputies responded to Cascade Grocery at 8034 Valley Road Northeast around 8:15 a.m.>>
Remains of damaged Glacier chalet hold up under record snows
Remains of damaged Glacier chalet hold up under record snows
COLUMBIA FALLS, Mont. (AP) - A conservation groups says the stone walls of a historic chalet at Glacier National Park that was severely damaged in a wildlfire last summer are holding up despite record snowfalls. The Glacier National Park Conservancy says a flyover of the backcountry Sperry Chalet earlier this month showed the walls still standing. The group raised more than $100,000 to stabilize the chalet after an August wildfire gutted the structure. The Great Falls...>>
COLUMBIA FALLS, Mont. (AP) - A conservation groups says the stone walls of a historic chalet at Glacier National Park that was severely damaged in a wildlfire last summer are holding up despite record snowfalls. The Glacier National Park Conservancy says a flyover of the backcountry Sperry Chalet earlier this month showed the walls still standing. The group raised more than $100,000 to stabilize the chalet after an August wildfire gutted the structure. The Great Falls...>>