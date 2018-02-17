Michigan woman's 'thoughts and prayers' check goes viral on Facebook

A Michigan woman is going viral on Facebook for her response to a Florida school shooting that left 17 people dead.

Fern Malila posted a picture Thursday of a check and a letter to Michigan Rep. Jack Bergman. In the fields to write in dollar amounts, Malila wrote in, "Thoughts and prayers."

"Dear Rep. Bergman," the letter begins. "Since you and your colleagues in Congress seem to feel that this is the solution to mass murder, please accept this contribution."

Since it was posted Thursday, the post has been shared more than 118,000 times.