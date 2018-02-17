FBI investigating after tree house filled with child porn found - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

FBI investigating after tree house filled with child porn found in Snoqualmie National Forest

SNOQUALMIE NATIONAL FOREST, Wash. -

A Mill Creek man is under investigation by the FBI after child pornography was found inside a tree house in the Snoqualmie National Forest.

According to court documents obtained by KIRO 7, the unauthorized tree house is located off the middle fork of the Snoqualmie River, and was reported by an employee of the Department of Natural Resources.

A DNR worker took several photographs off the child porn-covered walls to show law enforcement. According to the court documents, the employee took a King County Sheriff's Office detective to the tree house, which was described in the documents as "an elaborate tree house that resembled a fairy or gingerbread house." 

Investigators tell KIRO 7  that inside the tree house they found photographs of naked young girls framed on the walls. They also found a bed, food, supplies, a book and an electronic keyboard.  

The King County Sheriff's Office handed the case over to the FBI to investigate. The FBI searched the cabin in April of 2017 and sent several of the items to the FBI laboratory in Quantico to test for DNA and fingerprints.

KIRO 7 reports that the items tested positively identified a 56-year-old man who Search and Rescue crews had seen near the cabin on multiple occasions. FBI agents searched the man's condominium in Mill Creek on Monday and collected his computers, Amazon Fire, SD cards, Polaroid tablet, VHS tapes and video recorder.

