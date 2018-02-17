Deputies: Florida woman ‘just out of rehab' had open 12-pack of - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Deputies: Florida woman ‘just out of rehab' had open 12-pack of beer, child in car

WELLINGTON, Fla. -

 A Florida woman was arrested Thursday after deputies said she drove intoxicated with a child sitting above an open case of beer tucked in the back seat.

The Palm Beach Post reports that a deputy pulled over 30-year-old Stephanie Roque of Miami about 11 a.m. after she made a complete stop in her SUV in the center of a lane. The deputy said that Roque’s drivers license was suspended, and noticed she had a strong smell of alcohol coming from her car. 

Roque told the deputy that she “just got out of rehab today for a drinking problem,” according to the report. The Palm Beach Post reports that the deputy found a child in the backseat of the car with an open 12-pack of beer sitting underneath the child’s feet. Only nine of the 12 beers were in the case.

The deputy had Roque perform roadside sobriety tests, and then arrested her on charges of DUI and child neglect. Roque was booked into the Palm Beach County jail and released Thursday after posting a $4,000 bond, according to jail records.

