Spokane woman's minivan stolen with father's ashes inside - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Spokane woman's minivan stolen with father's ashes inside

Posted: Updated:
by Peter Maxwell, Reporter
SPOKANE, Wash. -

Diana Reinholt's  had her entire life in her van. She was also living in it after being evicted from her home earlier this month. Inside the stolen van are her father's ashes and pictures of her family. 

"I just broke down. I just immediately started crying," said Diana.

Diana has Multiple Sclerosis and is in a wheelchair. She went to use the bathroom at a gas station in Hillyard on Market and Central, and when she came out, the owners of the store had bad news. 

"They had told me that my van had been stolen," Diana said.

Reinholt's phone, personal belongings, pictures of her family, and her father's ashes are inside the stolen 2001 gold Chevy Venture. Her license plate is from Washington, and the plate number is 847-YLN.

The van was the only shelter she had after she was evicted from her home. "It's the only place I have to live, I'm homeless at this time. I have lost every memorabilia of my father now whoever has taken the van has taken pretty much my best friend," said Reinholt

Currently, she's staying at a Motel 6 in Spokane on Sunset Hill but doesn't know where she will go next. Diana wishes whoever stole her van with her father's ashes in it would return it.

"I beg you. I beg them; please bring back my van. It's very important to me. I am homeless at the time, and it's the only place I have to stay warm." 

If you see this van you are asked to call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233.

    •   