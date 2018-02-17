Spokane Police arrests two suspects for drive-by purse snatchings

Spokane Police arrests two suspects for drive-by purse snatchingsPosted: Updated:
PHOTOS: Westbound I-90 at Ellensburg back open after 16 vehicle crash
CLE ELUM, Wash. - UPDATE: Washington State Department of Transportation says I-90 at Ellensburg is back open following a major crash Saturday morning. Westbound lanes were closed for several hours Saturday. Washington State Patrol urges drivers to use caution as conditions can change quickly.>>
Second Bonners Ferry teen found safe in North Dakota
BOUNDARY COUNTY, Idaho - UPDATE: The Boundary County Sheriff's Office confirmed Saturday afternoon that Alisa Hannaman has been found and is safe. The sheriff's office says the other girl, 13-year-old Kaia Kramer is still missing as of Saturday afternoon.>>
Day care owner pleads guilty to trying to kill toddler
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - A Minneapolis day care owner has pleaded guilty to trying to kill a toddler in her home. Forty-three-year-old Nataliia Karia entered the plea to attempted murder and third-degree assault. She also pleaded guilty to criminal vehicular operation of a vehicle for hitting a pedestrian, a bicyclist and another driver as she fled from her home in a minivan.>>
Moses Lake woman burned after driver pumps gas into garbage can inside car
MOSES LAKE, Wash. - The Grant County Sheriff's Office says a woman is in the hospital after a vehicle fire Saturday morning in Moses Lake. Deputies say the fire was caused by her companion pumping gas into a garbage can inside their car. Fire crews and deputies responded to Cascade Grocery at 8034 Valley Road Northeast around 8:15 a.m.>>
Pacific cruise liner brawl sends guests fleeing to cabins
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) - A South Pacific cruise was interrupted by brawls apparently caused by a 23-member family who threw punches at other passengers, some of whom said they locked themselves in cabins to escape three days of violence. The Carnival Legend arrived in its home port of Melbourne on Saturday, a day after a family was offloaded in an unscheduled stop in Eden, New South Wales in Australia.>>
Animal overpass project now visible to westbound motorists
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) - A billion-dollar project that will allow animals to travel unimpeded over Washington state's busiest interstate is now visible to westbound I-90 travelers. The Spokesman-Review reports the construction, which is scheduled to finish in fall 2019, will connect two important habitats in the Price Creek area near mile marker 62. Larger animals, like elk, don't like traveling underground. The overpass is designed to give the easiest and most natural path fo...>>
6-year-old, three others wounded in shooting outside Texas Roadhouse
SAN ANTONIO, Tex. - A 6-year-old child and three other people were injured in a shooting Sunday night outside a Texas Roadhouse restaurant. News 4 San Antonio reports that authorities were called to the Texas Roadhouse at Cinema Ridge at about 8:45 p.m. for reports of an active shooter. Police said four people, including a 6-year-old child were hit when a suspect opened fire outside the restaurant, unloading an entire clip. News 4>>
14-year-old North Carolina girl found 5 months after her disappearance in Georgia
CHARLOTTE, N.C. - A 14-year-old Charlotte, North Carolina girl who disappeared five months ago was found in Georgia this week. WSOC TV reports that Nakia Williams was last seen Sept. 7, 2017 after leaving her home on Wiegon Lane. Georgia law enforcement officials confirmed with WSOC Wednesday that she was seen in Emanuel County, Georgia. Nakia’s mother told WSOC that she was found that same day in Lyons, Georgia,>>
Drowsy driver rolls car in Franklin County
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash. - The Franklin County Sheriff's Office is reminding travelers when it comes to driving the roads, if you snooze, you could lose. In a Facebook post Sunday, they compared drowsy-driving to drunk-driving, saying both are dangerous. Deputies say a man driving the car, pictured with this article, fell asleep on his way home from work. They say his car left the road and hit a guard-rail before rolling. The man was wearing>>
Bill proposes mental health exception in felony battery law
BOISE, Idaho (AP) - An Idaho lawmaker has proposed inserting a mental health exception in a 2014 felony battery law that protects health care workers. The Idaho Statesman reports Republican State Rep. Christy Perry last week introduced a bill that would amend the law so that it cannot be used to charge people who were in treatment or in the process of seeking treatment for mental illness with battery of health care workers. The 2014 law made battery of health care workers...>>
Search and rescue teams comb Whitefish Mountain for missing skier
WHITEFISH, Mont. (AP) - Authorities are searching for a man who didn't return from a ski outing. Flathead County Sheriff Chuck Curry told the Flathead Beacon that search and rescue teams have found no sign of a man believed to have been skiing outside the boundaries of Whitefish Mountain Resort. Authorities have not released the man's name but say he was reported missing when he didn't return home on Saturday. The man was last seen near the Flower Point area on B...>>
Spokane Police arrests two suspects for drive-by purse snatchings
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police are investigating three purse snatching incidents that happened Saturday afternoon around the city. In all three incidents a silver Pontiac G6 drove up next to a victim as she was walking and an occupant grabs their purse from the car. Police say in all three incidents there was a physical struggle between the women and the purse snatcher.>>
Villagers in Thailand save baby elephant that fell into muddy well
CHANTHABURI, Thailand - Residents of a village in Thailand pulled together recently to help a baby elephant that became trapped in a muddy well. NBC 4 reports that the baby Asian elephant became stuck in the well in Kaeng Hang Maeo district of Chanthaburi Province after its herd of about 40 wandered onto a rubber plantation. According to English language newspaper the Chiangrai Times, the elephant’s mother tried to help, but was>>
Disneyland unveils limited edition rose gold churro
ANAHEIM, Calif. - Disney parks are all ears when it comes to pop culture trends. The parks have recently gone all-in on the rose gold trend, first releasing rose gold Minnie Mouse ears, and unveiling a short time later rose gold spirit jerseys. Next on the list was the arrival or rose gold Minnie ear cupcakes. Now, they're wowing parkgoers with another delicious rose gold treat: rose gold churros at Disneyland. The sparkling, perfectly pink>>
8-year-old boy saves choking classmate during Valentine's Day party
FRESNO, Calif. - Faith plays a big role in the lives of kids enrolled at St. Anthony's School. As ABC 13 reports, a classroom party emergency strengthened little Makayla Annis' faith in her circle of friends. Makayla says her desk partner made her laugh a little too hard during their Valentines Day party while she was eating a gummy bear. As she tried to swallow it, she began to choke. 8-year-old Andrew Ramirez didn't waste any time when>>
WATCH: Culver City police officer dances devastation away for high school students
CULVER CITY, Calif. - In the wake of the tragedy that struck Parkland, Florida, some police officers paid a visit to students at Culver City High School Thursday afternoon to help reassure students that they are safe. While on campus, Culver City Police Officer Jack Witter decided to go a step above speaking with the students and busted a few moves. "Due to the recent tragedy in Parkland Florida, CCPD Officers attended the lunch hour at Culver>>
