Spokane Police arrests two suspects for drive-by purse snatchings

by Matt Pusatory, KHQ Local News Web Producer
SPOKANE, Wash. -

Sunday morning, Spokane Police officers located the vehicle connected to Saturday's string of purse-snatch robbery incidents. They found it near the 600 Block of E Houston Ave in Northeast Spokane. 

Officers arrested 18 year-old Katie Kinney and 20 year-old Trystan Clark. Both are in custody for four counts of robbery (2 counts robbery 1st degree, 2 counts robbery 2nd degree). Additional charges may be forthcoming.

SPD is continuing to investigate, which includes determining if additional persons were involved, and if there are any other related incidents.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Spokane Police are investigating three purse snatching incidents that happened Saturday afternoon around the city. In all three incidents a silver Pontiac G6 drove up next to a victim as she was walking and an occupant grabs their purse from the car. Police say in all three incidents there was a physical struggle between the women and the purse snatcher.

Police say during one of the struggles, a woman fell to the ground and was nearly run over.

Investigators believe that the suspect vehicle is occupied by three white men. The suspects appear to circle parking lots for several minutes before choosing a victim.

One incident occurred at the 6500 block of N Nevada St, another at the 9200 block of N Nevada St, and most recently at the 4900 block of S Regal. The incident locations have all been retail stores with large parking lots.

Anyone with information about the incidents or the suspects is asked to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233.

SPD is actively working to identify and apprehend the suspects. 

