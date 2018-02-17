Spokane Police needs public's help investigating drive-by purse snatchings

Spokane Police needs public's help investigating drive-by purse snatchingsPosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
PHOTOS: Westbound I-90 at Ellensburg back open after 16 vehicle crash
PHOTOS: Westbound I-90 at Ellensburg back open after 16 vehicle crash
CLE ELUM, Wash. - UPDATE: Washington State Department of Transportation says I-90 at Ellensburg is back open following a major crash Saturday morning. Westbound lanes were closed for several hours Saturday. Washington State Patrol urges drivers to use caution as conditions can change quickly.>>
CLE ELUM, Wash. - UPDATE: Washington State Department of Transportation says I-90 at Ellensburg is back open following a major crash Saturday morning. Westbound lanes were closed for several hours Saturday. Washington State Patrol urges drivers to use caution as conditions can change quickly.>>
Family left high and dry after Trader Tots consignment store's surprise closure
Family left high and dry after Trader Tots consignment store's surprise closure
POST FALLS, Idaho - Billie Swanson has her hands full. Taking care of two boys could be a full-time job. “Kids grow in and out of stuff so quickly and it's a nice place to go and to have that option and some extra money in our pockets,” Swanson said. Swanson is taking about Trader Tots Consignment Store in Post Falls. It’s a place she’s gone to in the past to sell her kids old clothes and buy new ones. That is, until recently. “They>>
POST FALLS, Idaho - Billie Swanson has her hands full. Taking care of two boys could be a full-time job. “Kids grow in and out of stuff so quickly and it's a nice place to go and to have that option and some extra money in our pockets,” Swanson said. Swanson is taking about Trader Tots Consignment Store in Post Falls. It’s a place she’s gone to in the past to sell her kids old clothes and buy new ones. That is, until recently. “They>>
North Idaho man tries to make off with 40 ft long poles
North Idaho man tries to make off with 40 ft long poles
KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho. - The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office arrested 47-year-old Brett K. Anderson of Post Falls, ID Thursday after he was reported to have been hitting on-coming cars with a large poles sticking out of his own vehicle in the area of N. Meyer Rd. and Hayden Ave. When deputies arrived on scene, they discovered Anderson had stolen stole several 30-40’ long pieces of irrigation pipe from a nearby farm field and was>>
KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho. - The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office arrested 47-year-old Brett K. Anderson of Post Falls, ID Thursday after he was reported to have been hitting on-coming cars with a large poles sticking out of his own vehicle in the area of N. Meyer Rd. and Hayden Ave. When deputies arrived on scene, they discovered Anderson had stolen stole several 30-40’ long pieces of irrigation pipe from a nearby farm field and was>>
Pullman psychologist arrested and charged with raping patient during session
Pullman psychologist arrested and charged with raping patient during session
PULLMAN, Wash. - Pullman police have arrested a therapist and psychologist on suspicion of sexually assault a patient last month. Police say a woman reported that psychologist Dean Funabiki, PhD, sexually assault her during a therapy session in his office. Swabs were collected from the woman during a sexual assault examination, and a search warrant was obtained to collect DNA from Dr. Funabiki.>>
PULLMAN, Wash. - Pullman police have arrested a therapist and psychologist on suspicion of sexually assault a patient last month. Police say a woman reported that psychologist Dean Funabiki, PhD, sexually assault her during a therapy session in his office. Swabs were collected from the woman during a sexual assault examination, and a search warrant was obtained to collect DNA from Dr. Funabiki.>>
Republican senator arrested & charged with video voyeurism, extortion
Republican senator arrested & charged with video voyeurism, extortion
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) - A Rhode Island state senator has been arrested on charges of video voyeurism and extortion. State police say Republican Sen. Nicholas Kettle was arrested Friday and was being taken to their headquarters to be processed. They say they're unsure when Kettle will appear in court.>>
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) - A Rhode Island state senator has been arrested on charges of video voyeurism and extortion. State police say Republican Sen. Nicholas Kettle was arrested Friday and was being taken to their headquarters to be processed. They say they're unsure when Kettle will appear in court.>>
Moses Lake woman burned after driver pumps gas into garbage can inside car
Moses Lake woman burned after driver pumps gas into garbage can inside car
MOSES LAKE, Wash. - The Grant County Sheriff's Office says a woman is in the hospital after a vehicle fire Saturday morning in Moses Lake. Deputies say the fire was caused by her companion pumping gas into a garbage can inside their car. Fire crews and deputies responded to Cascade Grocery at 8034 Valley Road Northeast around 8:15 a.m.>>
MOSES LAKE, Wash. - The Grant County Sheriff's Office says a woman is in the hospital after a vehicle fire Saturday morning in Moses Lake. Deputies say the fire was caused by her companion pumping gas into a garbage can inside their car. Fire crews and deputies responded to Cascade Grocery at 8034 Valley Road Northeast around 8:15 a.m.>>
Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>
-
Spokane woman's minivan stolen with father's ashes inside
Spokane woman's minivan stolen with father's ashes inside
SPOKANE, Wash. - Diana Reinholt's had her entire life in her van. She was also living in it after being evicted from her home earlier this month. Inside the stolen van are her father's ashes and pictures of her family. "I just broke down. I just immediately started crying," said Diana.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Diana Reinholt's had her entire life in her van. She was also living in it after being evicted from her home earlier this month. Inside the stolen van are her father's ashes and pictures of her family. "I just broke down. I just immediately started crying," said Diana.>>
Spokane Police needs public's help investigating drive-by purse snatchings
Spokane Police needs public's help investigating drive-by purse snatchings
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police are investigating three purse snatching incidents that happened Saturday afternoon around the city. In all three incidents a silver Pontiac G6 drove up next to a victim as she was walking and an occupant grabs their purse from the car. Police say in all three incidents there was a physical struggle between the women and the purse snatcher.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police are investigating three purse snatching incidents that happened Saturday afternoon around the city. In all three incidents a silver Pontiac G6 drove up next to a victim as she was walking and an occupant grabs their purse from the car. Police say in all three incidents there was a physical struggle between the women and the purse snatcher.>>
Deputies: Florida woman ‘just out of rehab' had open 12-pack of beer, child in car
Deputies: Florida woman ‘just out of rehab' had open 12-pack of beer, child in car
WELLINGTON, Fla. - A Florida woman was arrested Thursday after deputies said she drove intoxicated with a child sitting above an open case of beer tucked in the back seat. The Palm Beach Post reports that a deputy pulled over 30-year-old Stephanie Roque of Miami about 11 a.m. after she made a complete stop in her SUV in the center of a lane. The deputy said that Roque’s drivers license was suspended, and noticed she had a strong smell of alcohol coming from her car.>>
WELLINGTON, Fla. - A Florida woman was arrested Thursday after deputies said she drove intoxicated with a child sitting above an open case of beer tucked in the back seat. The Palm Beach Post reports that a deputy pulled over 30-year-old Stephanie Roque of Miami about 11 a.m. after she made a complete stop in her SUV in the center of a lane. The deputy said that Roque’s drivers license was suspended, and noticed she had a strong smell of alcohol coming from her car.>>
FBI investigating after tree house filled with child porn found in Snoqualmie National Forest
FBI investigating after tree house filled with child porn found in Snoqualmie National Forest
SNOQUALMIE NATIONAL FOREST, Wash. - A Mill Creek man is under investigation by the FBI after child pornography was found inside a tree house in the Snoqualmie National Forest. According to court documents obtained by KIRO 7, the unauthorized tree house is located off the middle fork of the Snoqualmie River, and was reported by an employee of the Department of Natural Resources. A DNR worker took several photographs off the child porn-covered walls to show>>
SNOQUALMIE NATIONAL FOREST, Wash. - A Mill Creek man is under investigation by the FBI after child pornography was found inside a tree house in the Snoqualmie National Forest. According to court documents obtained by KIRO 7, the unauthorized tree house is located off the middle fork of the Snoqualmie River, and was reported by an employee of the Department of Natural Resources. A DNR worker took several photographs off the child porn-covered walls to show>>
Michigan woman's 'thoughts and prayers' check goes viral on Facebook
Michigan woman's 'thoughts and prayers' check goes viral on Facebook
KHQ.com - A Michigan woman is going viral on Facebook for her response to a Florida school shooting that left 17 people dead. Fern Malila posted a picture Thursday of a check and a letter to Michigan Rep. Jack Bergman. In the fields to write in dollar amounts, Malila wrote in, "Thoughts and prayers.">>
KHQ.com - A Michigan woman is going viral on Facebook for her response to a Florida school shooting that left 17 people dead. Fern Malila posted a picture Thursday of a check and a letter to Michigan Rep. Jack Bergman. In the fields to write in dollar amounts, Malila wrote in, "Thoughts and prayers.">>
Boundary Co. deputies: One Bonners Ferry teen found, 13-year-old still missing
Boundary Co. deputies: One Bonners Ferry teen found, 13-year-old still missing
BOUNDARY COUNTY, Idaho - UPDATE: The Boundary County Sheriff's Office confirmed Saturday afternoon that Alisa Hannaman has been found and is safe. The sheriff's office says the other girl, 13-year-old Kaia Kramer is still missing as of Saturday afternoon.>>
BOUNDARY COUNTY, Idaho - UPDATE: The Boundary County Sheriff's Office confirmed Saturday afternoon that Alisa Hannaman has been found and is safe. The sheriff's office says the other girl, 13-year-old Kaia Kramer is still missing as of Saturday afternoon.>>
Pullman psychologist arrested and charged with raping patient during session
Pullman psychologist arrested and charged with raping patient during session
PULLMAN, Wash. - Pullman police have arrested a therapist and psychologist on suspicion of sexually assault a patient last month. Police say a woman reported that psychologist Dean Funabiki, PhD, sexually assault her during a therapy session in his office. Swabs were collected from the woman during a sexual assault examination, and a search warrant was obtained to collect DNA from Dr. Funabiki.>>
PULLMAN, Wash. - Pullman police have arrested a therapist and psychologist on suspicion of sexually assault a patient last month. Police say a woman reported that psychologist Dean Funabiki, PhD, sexually assault her during a therapy session in his office. Swabs were collected from the woman during a sexual assault examination, and a search warrant was obtained to collect DNA from Dr. Funabiki.>>
Cat Tales debuts new 'touch and learn' exhibit
Cat Tales debuts new 'touch and learn' exhibit
SPOKANE, Wash. - There's an exciting new experience happening in north Spokane. You've probably been to Cat Tales before, but there's one group of people who haven't been able to enjoy the zoo to their full potential. Fortunately, that's changing. Seeing a wild animal up close is one of the most exciting moments you can experience, and zoos bring that moment to life. Thousands of people visit Cat Tales every year to come within feet of>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - There's an exciting new experience happening in north Spokane. You've probably been to Cat Tales before, but there's one group of people who haven't been able to enjoy the zoo to their full potential. Fortunately, that's changing. Seeing a wild animal up close is one of the most exciting moments you can experience, and zoos bring that moment to life. Thousands of people visit Cat Tales every year to come within feet of>>
Texas woman tossed dog out window of moving car out of frustration
Texas woman tossed dog out window of moving car out of frustration
WEATHERFORD, Texas - A 43-year-old Texas woman has been charged with animal cruelty after a neighbor's surveillance camera clearly showed her tossing her dog out the window of a moving minivan. When confronted with the footage by deputies, she told them she threw the dog out because she was frustrated with it.>>
WEATHERFORD, Texas - A 43-year-old Texas woman has been charged with animal cruelty after a neighbor's surveillance camera clearly showed her tossing her dog out the window of a moving minivan. When confronted with the footage by deputies, she told them she threw the dog out because she was frustrated with it.>>
In Switzerland, boiling a lobster could soon land you in hot water
In Switzerland, boiling a lobster could soon land you in hot water
SWITZERLAND - When it comes to cooking fresh lobster, the Swiss are now siding with the seafood. A law goes into effect March 1 banning the common cooking method of tossing a live lobster into a pot of boiling water, quickly killing the crustacean. According to USA Today, the practice is being outlawed because the Swiss say lobsters can sense pain. It's the first national legislation of its kind in the world that calls for a more humane>>
SWITZERLAND - When it comes to cooking fresh lobster, the Swiss are now siding with the seafood. A law goes into effect March 1 banning the common cooking method of tossing a live lobster into a pot of boiling water, quickly killing the crustacean. According to USA Today, the practice is being outlawed because the Swiss say lobsters can sense pain. It's the first national legislation of its kind in the world that calls for a more humane>>