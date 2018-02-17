Spokane Police needs public's help investigating drive-by purse snatchings

Spokane Police are investigating three purse snatching incidents that happened Saturday afternoon around the city. In all three incidents a silver Pontiac G6 drove up next to a victim as she was walking and an occupant grabs their purse from the car. Police say in all three incidents there was a physical struggle between the women and the purse snatcher.

Police say during one of the struggles, a woman fell to the ground and was nearly run over.

Investigators believe that the suspect vehicle is occupied by three white men. The suspects appear to circle parking lots for several minutes before choosing a victim.

One incident occurred at the 6500 block of N Nevada St, another at the 9200 block of N Nevada St, and most recently at the 4900 block of S Regal. The incident locations have all been retail stores with large parking lots.

Anyone with information about the incidents or the suspects is asked to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233.

SPD is actively working to identify and apprehend the suspects.