Passenger says teen driver panicked, hit the gas outside NSA - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Passenger says teen driver panicked, hit the gas outside NSA

Posted: Updated:
FORT MEADE, Maryland -

A passenger in a vehicle that was fired upon outside the National Security Agency campus says the unlicensed teen driver made a wrong turn, panicked and hit the gas.
  
Passenger Javonte Alhajie Brown told The Washington Post Friday that the 17-year-old was following GPS directions to a friend's house in Maryland, but he turned onto a restricted-access road that leads to the installation at Fort Meade.
  
Brown said he screamed at his friend and asked, "Why aren't you stopping?'"
  
Several shots were fired at the black sport utility vehicle, but the occupants were not hit by bullets.
  
Authorities have not filed charges. The vehicle's three occupants were released from custody.
  
The FBI confirmed that one of the theories it's considering is a mistaken turn and panic during Wednesday's incident.
  
___
  
Information from: The Washington Post, http://www.washingtonpost.com

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • PHOTOS: Westbound I-90 at Ellensburg back open after 16 vehicle crash

    PHOTOS: Westbound I-90 at Ellensburg back open after 16 vehicle crash

    Saturday, February 17 2018 5:23 PM EST2018-02-17 22:23:29 GMT

    CLE ELUM, Wash. - UPDATE: Washington State Department of Transportation says I-90 at Ellensburg is back open following a major crash Saturday morning. Westbound lanes were closed for several hours Saturday. Washington State Patrol urges drivers to use caution as conditions can change quickly.

    >>

    CLE ELUM, Wash. - UPDATE: Washington State Department of Transportation says I-90 at Ellensburg is back open following a major crash Saturday morning. Westbound lanes were closed for several hours Saturday. Washington State Patrol urges drivers to use caution as conditions can change quickly.

    >>

  • Family left high and dry after Trader Tots consignment store's surprise closure

    Family left high and dry after Trader Tots consignment store's surprise closure

    Saturday, February 17 2018 1:17 AM EST2018-02-17 06:17:14 GMT

    POST FALLS, Idaho - Billie Swanson has her hands full. Taking care of two boys could be a full-time job. “Kids grow in and out of stuff so quickly and it's a nice place to go and to have that option and some extra money in our pockets,” Swanson said. Swanson is taking about Trader Tots Consignment Store in Post Falls. It’s a place she’s gone to in the past to sell her kids old clothes and buy new ones. That is, until recently. “They 

    >>

    POST FALLS, Idaho - Billie Swanson has her hands full. Taking care of two boys could be a full-time job. “Kids grow in and out of stuff so quickly and it's a nice place to go and to have that option and some extra money in our pockets,” Swanson said. Swanson is taking about Trader Tots Consignment Store in Post Falls. It’s a place she’s gone to in the past to sell her kids old clothes and buy new ones. That is, until recently. “They 

    >>

  • North Idaho man tries to make off with 40 ft long poles

    North Idaho man tries to make off with 40 ft long poles

    Saturday, February 17 2018 12:11 AM EST2018-02-17 05:11:05 GMT
    Kootenai County Sheriff's OfficeKootenai County Sheriff's Office

    KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho. - The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office arrested 47-year-old Brett K. Anderson of Post Falls, ID Thursday after he was reported to have been hitting on-coming cars with a large poles sticking out of his own vehicle in the area of N. Meyer Rd. and Hayden Ave. When deputies arrived on scene, they discovered Anderson had stolen stole several 30-40’ long pieces of irrigation pipe from a nearby farm field and was 

    >>

    KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho. - The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office arrested 47-year-old Brett K. Anderson of Post Falls, ID Thursday after he was reported to have been hitting on-coming cars with a large poles sticking out of his own vehicle in the area of N. Meyer Rd. and Hayden Ave. When deputies arrived on scene, they discovered Anderson had stolen stole several 30-40’ long pieces of irrigation pipe from a nearby farm field and was 

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Police: Husband claims wife gave child hydrochloric acid as 'autism cure'

    Police: Husband claims wife gave child hydrochloric acid as 'autism cure'

    Saturday, February 17 2018 11:18 PM EST2018-02-18 04:18:43 GMT

    INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - Indianapolis police say a mother is accused of feeding her child a toxic homemade concoction in an attempt to "cure" the child's autism. FOX 59 reports that the woman's husband claims his wife put drops of hydrochloric acid and a water purifying solution containing chlorine into their child's beverage. The woman reportedly referred to the mixture as a "miracle mineral solution" and said she found the recipe on a Facebook group page.

    >>

    INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - Indianapolis police say a mother is accused of feeding her child a toxic homemade concoction in an attempt to "cure" the child's autism. FOX 59 reports that the woman's husband claims his wife put drops of hydrochloric acid and a water purifying solution containing chlorine into their child's beverage. The woman reportedly referred to the mixture as a "miracle mineral solution" and said she found the recipe on a Facebook group page.

    >>

  • School shooting massacre victims torn from community fabric

    School shooting massacre victims torn from community fabric

    Saturday, February 17 2018 11:06 PM EST2018-02-18 04:06:01 GMT

    Two of the victims were coaches. One was a student who played trombone in the school band. Another proudly wore his ROTC uniform. Still another loved soccer. And most were so very young.

    >>

    Two of the victims were coaches. One was a student who played trombone in the school band. Another proudly wore his ROTC uniform. Still another loved soccer. And most were so very young.

    >>

  • CDC says 84 children have died this flu season

    CDC says 84 children have died this flu season

    Saturday, February 17 2018 10:54 PM EST2018-02-18 03:54:21 GMT
    CDC says 84 children have died this flu seasonCDC says 84 children have died this flu season
    As of Friday, the CDC reports that 84 children in the U.S. have died from in the flu this season. In a news conference Thursday, the CDC said that of those who died, three-fourths of them did not receive the flu vaccine.  Health officials said that roughly one in every 13 visits to the doctor last week was for fever, cough and other symptoms of the flu.  The flu is currently widespread across 47 states except for Oregon, which is reporting local flu activity.&nb...>>
    As of Friday, the CDC reports that 84 children in the U.S. have died from in the flu this season. In a news conference Thursday, the CDC said that of those who died, three-fourths of them did not receive the flu vaccine.  Health officials said that roughly one in every 13 visits to the doctor last week was for fever, cough and other symptoms of the flu.  The flu is currently widespread across 47 states except for Oregon, which is reporting local flu activity.&nb...>>
    •   