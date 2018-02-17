Day care owner pleads guilty to trying to kill toddler - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Day care owner pleads guilty to trying to kill toddler

Photo: Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office Photo: Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. -

A Minneapolis day care owner has pleaded guilty to trying to kill a toddler in her home.
  
Forty-three-year-old Nataliia Karia entered the plea to attempted murder and third-degree assault. She also pleaded guilty to criminal vehicular operation of a vehicle for hitting a pedestrian, a bicyclist and another driver as she fled from her home in a minivan.
  
The criminal complaint says a father was dropping off his son at the home in November 2016 when Karia led him toward the basement, where he saw the toddler hanging from a noose. He released the child and fled with him. The 16-month-old boy survived.
  
The St. Paul Pioneer Press reports Karia told a judge Thursday she had been struggling with mental health issues in the weeks before the incident.
  
___
  
Information from: St. Paul Pioneer Press, http://www.twincities.com

