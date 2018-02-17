CDC says 84 children have died this flu season

As of Friday, the CDC reports that 84 children in the U.S. have died from in the flu this season.

In a news conference Thursday, the CDC said that of those who died, three-fourths of them did not receive the flu vaccine.

Health officials said that roughly one in every 13 visits to the doctor last week was for fever, cough and other symptoms of the flu.

The flu is currently widespread across 47 states except for Oregon, which is reporting local flu activity.

Although it's late in the flu season, medical professionals continue to encourage people to get the flu vaccine. To find a flu shot near you visit vaccinefinder.org.