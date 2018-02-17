Police: Husband claims wife gave child hydrochloric acid as 'autism cure'

Indianapolis police say a mother is accused of feeding her child a toxic homemade concoction in an attempt to "cure" the child's autism.

FOX 59 reports that the woman's husband claims his wife put drops of hydrochloric acid and a water purifying solution containing chlorine into their child's beverage. The woman reportedly referred to the mixture as a "miracle mineral solution" and said she found the recipe on a Facebook group page. The husband told police that his wife had given child the toxic mixture a few weeks prior, but he only found out about it last weekend.

FOX 59 reports that the “miracle mineral solution” has been reviewed by the FDA, which warns that it is essentially bleach. The mixture is often promoted as being a 'cure-all' for everything from cancer to autism.

The Indianapolis Police Department told FOX59 that the Department of Child Services is reviewing the case and has removed the child from the home. The incident is still under investigation.