Former UW student sentenced for killing another student in drug-fueled rage

(AP) - A former University of Washington student who killed his girlfriend in what authorities describe as a drug-fueled rage has been sentenced to 18 years and four months in prison.



Twenty-three-year-old Casey S. Henderson received the sentence Friday in King County Superior Court for the 2016 killing of 22-year-old Katy Straalsund.



Henderson in January pleaded guilty to second-degree murder domestic violence. Straalsund was also a student at the University of Washington.



Police reports say Henderson had been up all night high on LSD and became convinced Straalsund was plotting against him before he attacked her. The two had been dating for about six months.



Straalsund suffered brain damage after being punched, kicked and strangled. She died several days after the March 18, 2016, attack.



Henderson apologized for the killing.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

2/17/2018 10:07:17 AM (GMT -8:00)