Former UW student sentenced for killing another student in drug-fueled rage

Former UW student sentenced for killing another student in drug-fueled ragePosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
PHOTOS: Westbound I-90 at Ellensburg back open after 16 vehicle crash
PHOTOS: Westbound I-90 at Ellensburg back open after 16 vehicle crash
CLE ELUM, Wash. - UPDATE: Washington State Department of Transportation says I-90 at Ellensburg is back open following a major crash Saturday morning. Westbound lanes were closed for several hours Saturday. Washington State Patrol urges drivers to use caution as conditions can change quickly.>>
CLE ELUM, Wash. - UPDATE: Washington State Department of Transportation says I-90 at Ellensburg is back open following a major crash Saturday morning. Westbound lanes were closed for several hours Saturday. Washington State Patrol urges drivers to use caution as conditions can change quickly.>>
Family left high and dry after Trader Tots consignment store's surprise closure
Family left high and dry after Trader Tots consignment store's surprise closure
POST FALLS, Idaho - Billie Swanson has her hands full. Taking care of two boys could be a full-time job. “Kids grow in and out of stuff so quickly and it's a nice place to go and to have that option and some extra money in our pockets,” Swanson said. Swanson is taking about Trader Tots Consignment Store in Post Falls. It’s a place she’s gone to in the past to sell her kids old clothes and buy new ones. That is, until recently. “They>>
POST FALLS, Idaho - Billie Swanson has her hands full. Taking care of two boys could be a full-time job. “Kids grow in and out of stuff so quickly and it's a nice place to go and to have that option and some extra money in our pockets,” Swanson said. Swanson is taking about Trader Tots Consignment Store in Post Falls. It’s a place she’s gone to in the past to sell her kids old clothes and buy new ones. That is, until recently. “They>>
North Idaho man tries to make off with 40 ft long poles
North Idaho man tries to make off with 40 ft long poles
KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho. - The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office arrested 47-year-old Brett K. Anderson of Post Falls, ID Thursday after he was reported to have been hitting on-coming cars with a large poles sticking out of his own vehicle in the area of N. Meyer Rd. and Hayden Ave. When deputies arrived on scene, they discovered Anderson had stolen stole several 30-40’ long pieces of irrigation pipe from a nearby farm field and was>>
KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho. - The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office arrested 47-year-old Brett K. Anderson of Post Falls, ID Thursday after he was reported to have been hitting on-coming cars with a large poles sticking out of his own vehicle in the area of N. Meyer Rd. and Hayden Ave. When deputies arrived on scene, they discovered Anderson had stolen stole several 30-40’ long pieces of irrigation pipe from a nearby farm field and was>>
Pullman psychologist arrested and charged with raping patient during session
Pullman psychologist arrested and charged with raping patient during session
PULLMAN, Wash. - Pullman police have arrested a therapist and psychologist on suspicion of sexually assault a patient last month. Police say a woman reported that psychologist Dean Funabiki, PhD, sexually assault her during a therapy session in his office. Swabs were collected from the woman during a sexual assault examination, and a search warrant was obtained to collect DNA from Dr. Funabiki.>>
PULLMAN, Wash. - Pullman police have arrested a therapist and psychologist on suspicion of sexually assault a patient last month. Police say a woman reported that psychologist Dean Funabiki, PhD, sexually assault her during a therapy session in his office. Swabs were collected from the woman during a sexual assault examination, and a search warrant was obtained to collect DNA from Dr. Funabiki.>>
Republican senator arrested & charged with video voyeurism, extortion
Republican senator arrested & charged with video voyeurism, extortion
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) - A Rhode Island state senator has been arrested on charges of video voyeurism and extortion. State police say Republican Sen. Nicholas Kettle was arrested Friday and was being taken to their headquarters to be processed. They say they're unsure when Kettle will appear in court.>>
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) - A Rhode Island state senator has been arrested on charges of video voyeurism and extortion. State police say Republican Sen. Nicholas Kettle was arrested Friday and was being taken to their headquarters to be processed. They say they're unsure when Kettle will appear in court.>>
Moses Lake woman burned after driver pumps gas into garbage can inside car
Moses Lake woman burned after driver pumps gas into garbage can inside car
MOSES LAKE, Wash. - The Grant County Sheriff's Office says a woman is in the hospital after a vehicle fire Saturday morning in Moses Lake. Deputies say the fire was caused by her companion pumping gas into a garbage can inside their car. Fire crews and deputies responded to Cascade Grocery at 8034 Valley Road Northeast around 8:15 a.m.>>
MOSES LAKE, Wash. - The Grant County Sheriff's Office says a woman is in the hospital after a vehicle fire Saturday morning in Moses Lake. Deputies say the fire was caused by her companion pumping gas into a garbage can inside their car. Fire crews and deputies responded to Cascade Grocery at 8034 Valley Road Northeast around 8:15 a.m.>>
Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>
-
Washington state man pleads guilty to raping, killing 6-year-old girl
Washington state man pleads guilty to raping, killing 6-year-old girl
PORT ORCHARD, Wash. (AP) - A Bremerton man has pleaded guilty to the rape and killing of a 6-year-old girl and faces a minimum 40-year sentence. The Kitsap Sun reports that 21-year-old Gabriel Gaeta pleaded guilty Friday in Kitsap County Superior Court to first-degree murder and first-degree rape in the 2014 death of 6-year-old Jenise Wright. Authorities arrested Gaeta in August 2014 but in February 2017 he was found incompetent to stand trial. He was medicated at Western State ...>>
PORT ORCHARD, Wash. (AP) - A Bremerton man has pleaded guilty to the rape and killing of a 6-year-old girl and faces a minimum 40-year sentence. The Kitsap Sun reports that 21-year-old Gabriel Gaeta pleaded guilty Friday in Kitsap County Superior Court to first-degree murder and first-degree rape in the 2014 death of 6-year-old Jenise Wright. Authorities arrested Gaeta in August 2014 but in February 2017 he was found incompetent to stand trial. He was medicated at Western State ...>>
Former UW student sentenced for killing another student in drug-fueled rage
Former UW student sentenced for killing another student in drug-fueled rage
SEATTLE, Wash. (AP) - A former University of Washington student who killed his girlfriend in what authorities describe as a drug-fueled rage has been sentenced to 18 years and four months in prison. Twenty-three-year-old Casey S. Henderson received the sentence Friday in King County Superior Court for the 2016 killing of 22-year-old Katy Straalsund. Henderson in January pleaded guilty to second-degree murder domestic violence. Straalsund was also a student at the>>
SEATTLE, Wash. (AP) - A former University of Washington student who killed his girlfriend in what authorities describe as a drug-fueled rage has been sentenced to 18 years and four months in prison. Twenty-three-year-old Casey S. Henderson received the sentence Friday in King County Superior Court for the 2016 killing of 22-year-old Katy Straalsund. Henderson in January pleaded guilty to second-degree murder domestic violence. Straalsund was also a student at the>>
Police: Husband claims wife gave child hydrochloric acid as 'autism cure'
Police: Husband claims wife gave child hydrochloric acid as 'autism cure'
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - Indianapolis police say a mother is accused of feeding her child a toxic homemade concoction in an attempt to "cure" the child's autism. FOX 59 reports that the woman's husband claims his wife put drops of hydrochloric acid and a water purifying solution containing chlorine into their child's beverage. The woman reportedly referred to the mixture as a "miracle mineral solution" and said she found the recipe on a Facebook group page.>>
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - Indianapolis police say a mother is accused of feeding her child a toxic homemade concoction in an attempt to "cure" the child's autism. FOX 59 reports that the woman's husband claims his wife put drops of hydrochloric acid and a water purifying solution containing chlorine into their child's beverage. The woman reportedly referred to the mixture as a "miracle mineral solution" and said she found the recipe on a Facebook group page.>>
School shooting massacre victims torn from community fabric
School shooting massacre victims torn from community fabric
Two of the victims were coaches. One was a student who played trombone in the school band. Another proudly wore his ROTC uniform. Still another loved soccer. And most were so very young.>>
Two of the victims were coaches. One was a student who played trombone in the school band. Another proudly wore his ROTC uniform. Still another loved soccer. And most were so very young.>>
CDC says 84 children have died this flu season
CDC says 84 children have died this flu seasonAs of Friday, the CDC reports that 84 children in the U.S. have died from in the flu this season. In a news conference Thursday, the CDC said that of those who died, three-fourths of them did not receive the flu vaccine. Health officials said that roughly one in every 13 visits to the doctor last week was for fever, cough and other symptoms of the flu. The flu is currently widespread across 47 states except for Oregon, which is reporting local flu activity.&nb...>>As of Friday, the CDC reports that 84 children in the U.S. have died from in the flu this season. In a news conference Thursday, the CDC said that of those who died, three-fourths of them did not receive the flu vaccine. Health officials said that roughly one in every 13 visits to the doctor last week was for fever, cough and other symptoms of the flu. The flu is currently widespread across 47 states except for Oregon, which is reporting local flu activity.&nb...>>
Day care owner pleads guilty to trying to kill toddler
Day care owner pleads guilty to trying to kill toddler
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - A Minneapolis day care owner has pleaded guilty to trying to kill a toddler in her home. Forty-three-year-old Nataliia Karia entered the plea to attempted murder and third-degree assault. She also pleaded guilty to criminal vehicular operation of a vehicle for hitting a pedestrian, a bicyclist and another driver as she fled from her home in a minivan.>>
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - A Minneapolis day care owner has pleaded guilty to trying to kill a toddler in her home. Forty-three-year-old Nataliia Karia entered the plea to attempted murder and third-degree assault. She also pleaded guilty to criminal vehicular operation of a vehicle for hitting a pedestrian, a bicyclist and another driver as she fled from her home in a minivan.>>
Passenger says teen driver panicked, hit the gas outside NSA
Passenger says teen driver panicked, hit the gas outside NSA
FORT MEAD, Md. (AP) - A passenger in a vehicle that was fired upon outside the National Security Agency campus says the unlicensed teen driver made a wrong turn, panicked and hit the gas. Passenger Javonte Alhajie Brown told The Washington Post Friday that the 17-year-old was following GPS directions to a friend's house in Maryland, but he turned onto a restricted-access road that leads to the installation at Fort Meade.>>
FORT MEAD, Md. (AP) - A passenger in a vehicle that was fired upon outside the National Security Agency campus says the unlicensed teen driver made a wrong turn, panicked and hit the gas. Passenger Javonte Alhajie Brown told The Washington Post Friday that the 17-year-old was following GPS directions to a friend's house in Maryland, but he turned onto a restricted-access road that leads to the installation at Fort Meade.>>
Spokane woman's minivan stolen with father's ashes inside
Spokane woman's minivan stolen with father's ashes inside
SPOKANE, Wash. - Diana Reinholt's had her entire life in her van. She was also living in it after being evicted from her home earlier this month. Inside the stolen van are her father's ashes and pictures of her family. "I just broke down. I just immediately started crying," said Diana.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Diana Reinholt's had her entire life in her van. She was also living in it after being evicted from her home earlier this month. Inside the stolen van are her father's ashes and pictures of her family. "I just broke down. I just immediately started crying," said Diana.>>
Spokane Police needs public's help investigating drive-by purse snatchings
Spokane Police needs public's help investigating drive-by purse snatchings
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police are investigating three purse snatching incidents that happened Saturday afternoon around the city. In all three incidents a silver Pontiac G6 drove up next to a victim as she was walking and an occupant grabs their purse from the car. Police say in all three incidents there was a physical struggle between the women and the purse snatcher.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police are investigating three purse snatching incidents that happened Saturday afternoon around the city. In all three incidents a silver Pontiac G6 drove up next to a victim as she was walking and an occupant grabs their purse from the car. Police say in all three incidents there was a physical struggle between the women and the purse snatcher.>>
Deputies: Florida woman ‘just out of rehab' had open 12-pack of beer, child in car
Deputies: Florida woman ‘just out of rehab' had open 12-pack of beer, child in car
WELLINGTON, Fla. - A Florida woman was arrested Thursday after deputies said she drove intoxicated with a child sitting above an open case of beer tucked in the back seat. The Palm Beach Post reports that a deputy pulled over 30-year-old Stephanie Roque of Miami about 11 a.m. after she made a complete stop in her SUV in the center of a lane. The deputy said that Roque’s drivers license was suspended, and noticed she had a strong smell of alcohol coming from her car.>>
WELLINGTON, Fla. - A Florida woman was arrested Thursday after deputies said she drove intoxicated with a child sitting above an open case of beer tucked in the back seat. The Palm Beach Post reports that a deputy pulled over 30-year-old Stephanie Roque of Miami about 11 a.m. after she made a complete stop in her SUV in the center of a lane. The deputy said that Roque’s drivers license was suspended, and noticed she had a strong smell of alcohol coming from her car.>>