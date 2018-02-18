Former UW student sentenced for killing another student in drug- - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Former UW student sentenced for killing another student in drug-fueled rage

SEATTLE, Wash. -

(AP) - A former University of Washington student who killed his girlfriend in what authorities describe as a drug-fueled rage has been sentenced to 18 years and four months in prison.
  
Twenty-three-year-old Casey S. Henderson received the sentence Friday in King County Superior Court for the 2016 killing of 22-year-old Katy Straalsund.
  
Henderson in January pleaded guilty to second-degree murder domestic violence. Straalsund was also a student at the University of Washington.
  
Police reports say Henderson had been up all night high on LSD and became convinced Straalsund was plotting against him before he attacked her. The two had been dating for about six months.
  
Straalsund suffered brain damage after being punched, kicked and strangled. She died several days after the March 18, 2016, attack.
  
Henderson apologized for the killing.

    CLE ELUM, Wash. - UPDATE: Washington State Department of Transportation says I-90 at Ellensburg is back open following a major crash Saturday morning. Westbound lanes were closed for several hours Saturday. Washington State Patrol urges drivers to use caution as conditions can change quickly.

    POST FALLS, Idaho - Billie Swanson has her hands full. Taking care of two boys could be a full-time job. "Kids grow in and out of stuff so quickly and it's a nice place to go and to have that option and some extra money in our pockets," Swanson said. Swanson is taking about Trader Tots Consignment Store in Post Falls. It's a place she's gone to in the past to sell her kids old clothes and buy new ones. That is, until recently. "They 

    KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho. - The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office arrested 47-year-old Brett K. Anderson of Post Falls, ID Thursday after he was reported to have been hitting on-coming cars with a large poles sticking out of his own vehicle in the area of N. Meyer Rd. and Hayden Ave. When deputies arrived on scene, they discovered Anderson had stolen stole several 30-40' long pieces of irrigation pipe from a nearby farm field and was 

    PORT ORCHARD, Wash. (AP) - A Bremerton man has pleaded guilty to the rape and killing of a 6-year-old girl and faces a minimum 40-year sentence. The Kitsap Sun reports that 21-year-old Gabriel Gaeta pleaded guilty Friday in Kitsap County Superior Court to first-degree murder and first-degree rape in the 2014 death of 6-year-old Jenise Wright. Authorities arrested Gaeta in August 2014 but in February 2017 he was found incompetent to stand trial. He was medicated at Western State ...

    SEATTLE, Wash. (AP) - A former University of Washington student who killed his girlfriend in what authorities describe as a drug-fueled rage has been sentenced to 18 years and four months in prison.    Twenty-three-year-old Casey S. Henderson received the sentence Friday in King County Superior Court for the 2016 killing of 22-year-old Katy Straalsund. Henderson in January pleaded guilty to second-degree murder domestic violence. Straalsund was also a student at the

    INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - Indianapolis police say a mother is accused of feeding her child a toxic homemade concoction in an attempt to "cure" the child's autism. FOX 59 reports that the woman's husband claims his wife put drops of hydrochloric acid and a water purifying solution containing chlorine into their child's beverage. The woman reportedly referred to the mixture as a "miracle mineral solution" and said she found the recipe on a Facebook group page.

