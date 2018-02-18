2 men sentenced to prison for cutting tree in national park

Two men are going to prison and must pay about $17,500 in restitution after pleading guilty to cutting down a tree in Olympic National Park.



The Olympian reports Michael Welches and Matthew Hutto entered the park at night wearing headlamps in 2013 and cut down a big leaf maple tree.



The Park Service says a witness reported the incident and a ranger found the evidence of the crime.



The witness heard chain saws the following night and called the park. Rangers arrived to find three men cutting the tree and loading it into a vehicle.



They were arrested.



Welches will serve 30 days in prison and Hutto got 60 days. The third man involved is incarcerated on unrelated charges and will be sentenced later.



