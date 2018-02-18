Canine influenza spreads to East Idaho - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Canine influenza spreads to East Idaho

POCATELLO, Idaho -

(AP) - An Idaho animal hospital says it has been notified of a confirmed case of canine influenza in the eastern part of the state.
  
The Idaho State Journal reports Alpine Animal Hospital in Chubbuck reported Friday that it has been informed of a case of the dog flu in Rigby.
  
A veterinarian in Twin Falls confirmed just a few days earlier that a dog in Boise had been diagnosed with the disease.
  
Alta Animal Hospital Veterinarian Sara Spangler says the potential fatal disease is spread much like the human flu. She says it is most commonly spread through nose-to-nose contact.
  
However, Spangler says the vaccine is reported to be 90 to 95 percent effective after dogs receive a second booster shot three weeks after the initial vaccination.
  
Information from: Idaho State Journal, http://www.journalnet.com

    •   