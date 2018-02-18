Facebook to verify ads with postcards after Russian meddling

Facebook to verify ads with postcards after Russian meddlingPosted: Updated:
PHOTOS: Westbound I-90 at Ellensburg back open after 16 vehicle crash
CLE ELUM, Wash. - UPDATE: Washington State Department of Transportation says I-90 at Ellensburg is back open following a major crash Saturday morning. Westbound lanes were closed for several hours Saturday. Washington State Patrol urges drivers to use caution as conditions can change quickly.>>
Second Bonners Ferry teen found safe in North Dakota
BOUNDARY COUNTY, Idaho - UPDATE: The Boundary County Sheriff's Office confirmed Saturday afternoon that Alisa Hannaman has been found and is safe. The sheriff's office says the other girl, 13-year-old Kaia Kramer is still missing as of Saturday afternoon.>>
Day care owner pleads guilty to trying to kill toddler
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - A Minneapolis day care owner has pleaded guilty to trying to kill a toddler in her home. Forty-three-year-old Nataliia Karia entered the plea to attempted murder and third-degree assault. She also pleaded guilty to criminal vehicular operation of a vehicle for hitting a pedestrian, a bicyclist and another driver as she fled from her home in a minivan.>>
Pacific cruise liner brawl sends guests fleeing to cabins
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) - A South Pacific cruise was interrupted by brawls apparently caused by a 23-member family who threw punches at other passengers, some of whom said they locked themselves in cabins to escape three days of violence. The Carnival Legend arrived in its home port of Melbourne on Saturday, a day after a family was offloaded in an unscheduled stop in Eden, New South Wales in Australia.>>
Moses Lake woman burned after driver pumps gas into garbage can inside car
MOSES LAKE, Wash. - The Grant County Sheriff's Office says a woman is in the hospital after a vehicle fire Saturday morning in Moses Lake. Deputies say the fire was caused by her companion pumping gas into a garbage can inside their car. Fire crews and deputies responded to Cascade Grocery at 8034 Valley Road Northeast around 8:15 a.m.>>
FBI investigating after tree house filled with child porn found in Snoqualmie National Forest
SNOQUALMIE NATIONAL FOREST, Wash. - A Mill Creek man is under investigation by the FBI after child pornography was found inside a tree house in the Snoqualmie National Forest. According to court documents obtained by KIRO 7, the unauthorized tree house is located off the middle fork of the Snoqualmie River, and was reported by an employee of the Department of Natural Resources. A DNR worker took several photographs off the child porn-covered walls to show>>
Is there another Earth? UW scientists says maybe
SEATTLE - Scientists at the University of Washington say two planets approximately 40 light years away from ours could be just like Earth. UW is part of an international scientific collaboration studying the TRAPPIST 1 solar system. The TRAPPIST 1 system orbits around a star 12 times less massive than the Sun and only slightly larger than Jupiter. It contains at least seven planets in orbit and is the closest known solar system to our own.>>
4 survivors of Grand Canyon helicopter crash still critical
LAS VEGAS (AP) - Authorities say four people who survived when a sightseeing helicopter crashed at the Grand Canyon earlier this month are still hospitalized in critical condition. Three British tourists were killed on Feb. 10 when the helicopter from Las Vegas went down on tribal land outside Grand Canyon National Park.>>
JetBlue offers to fly Parkland victims' families to South Florida free of charge
JetBlue offers to fly Parkland victims' families to South Florida free of chargeJetBlue is offering to fly the family members of victims of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting free of charge to the South Florida area. The airline announced it would fly them free via its Family Assistance Center, and provide access to free ground transportation via Lyft. "This week’s events are felt by all of our 21,000 crew members, many of whom live in, work from and travel through the Broward County area, home to our Focus City, Fort Laude...>>JetBlue is offering to fly the family members of victims of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting free of charge to the South Florida area. The airline announced it would fly them free via its Family Assistance Center, and provide access to free ground transportation via Lyft. "This week’s events are felt by all of our 21,000 crew members, many of whom live in, work from and travel through the Broward County area, home to our Focus City, Fort Laude...>>
'Black Panther' blows away box office with $192M weekend
NEW YORK (AP) - Already a much-celebrated pop culture milestone, "Black Panther" is now a record-setting smash at the box office, too. Studio estimates Sunday say the Marvel superhero film blew past expectations, with $192 million in ticket sales over the weekend. That makes "Black Panther" the fifth-biggest opening weekend ever, not accounting for inflation.>>
Facebook to verify ads with postcards after Russian meddling
MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP) - Facebook will soon rely on centuries-old technology to try to prevent foreign meddling in U.S. elections: the post office. Baffled in 2016 by Russian agents who bought ads to sway the U.S. presidential campaign, Facebook's global politics and government outreach director, Katie Harbath, told the National Association of Secretaries of State on Saturday that the company would send postcards to potential buyers>>
Canine influenza spreads to East Idaho
POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) - An Idaho animal hospital says it has been notified of a confirmed case of canine influenza in the eastern part of the state. The Idaho State Journal reports Alpine Animal Hospital in Chubbuck reported Friday that it has been informed of a case of the dog flu in Rigby. A veterinarian in Twin Falls confirmed just a few days earlier that a dog in Boise had been diagnosed with the disease. Alta Animal Hospital Veterinarian Sara Spangler says t...>>
Plane lands on California highway median; no one injured
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) - Authorities say a small plane has landed on the median of a Northern California highway but no injuries have been reported. Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Ian Gregor says the pilot reported engine trouble before bringing the plane down Sunday on a grassy strip dividing State Route 101 in Santa Clara County.>>
2 men sentenced to prison for cutting tree in national park
OLYMPIC NATIONAL PARK, Wash. (AP) - Two men are going to prison and must pay about $17,500 in restitution after pleading guilty to cutting down a tree in Olympic National Park. The Olympian reports Michael Welches and Matthew Hutto entered the park at night wearing headlamps in 2013 and cut down a big leaf maple tree.>>
Missouri youth baseball team moves forward with AR-15 raffle
NEOSHO, Mo. (AP) - A Missouri youth baseball team is moving ahead with a raffle of an AR-15 rifle despite criticism it received after a similar gun was used to kill 17 in a Florida high school. Coach Levi Patterson told the Kansas City Star the fundraiser for the third-grade team in Neosho, Missouri, had been planned before last week's shooting in Parkland, Florida.>>
Iran says 65 killed in airplane crash
TEHRAN, Iran (AP) - Iran's state-run IRNA news agency is saying that the death toll in a commercial airplane crash is 65. IRNA reported Sunday night that one passenger did not make the flight. That puts the toll at 65, with 59 passengers and six crew members killed. Authorities initially said the crash killed 66.>>
