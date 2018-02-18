JetBlue offers to fly Parkland victims' families to South Florida free of charge

JetBlue is offering to fly the family members of victims of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting free of charge to the South Florida area.

The airline announced it would fly them free via its Family Assistance Center, and provide access to free ground transportation via Lyft.

"This week’s events are felt by all of our 21,000 crew members, many of whom live in, work from and travel through the Broward County area, home to our Focus City, Fort Lauderdale," The airline said in a statement. "We want to do our part to help the community, and support South Florida through this difficult time."

Additionally, the airline's partner, the Florida Panthers, will be holding a blood drive at the BB&T Center in Sunrise, FL on Thursday, February 22 from 12pm-7pm.