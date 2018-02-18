4 survivors of Grand Canyon helicopter crash still critical - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

4 survivors of Grand Canyon helicopter crash still critical

Posted: Updated:
Photo courtesy: Teddy Fujimoto Photo courtesy: Teddy Fujimoto
LAS VEGAS -

Authorities say four people who survived when a sightseeing helicopter crashed at the Grand Canyon earlier this month are still hospitalized in critical condition.
  
Three British tourists were killed on Feb. 10 when the helicopter from Las Vegas went down on tribal land outside Grand Canyon National Park.
  
The pilot and three other Britons were injured and taken to a Las Vegas trauma center.
  
A spokesman for University Medical Center of Southern Nevada says the four survivors are still listed in critical condition as of Sunday.
  
The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the cause of the crash.
  
Preliminary findings are expected before the end of the month, though a full report won't be done for more than a year.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • PHOTOS: Westbound I-90 at Ellensburg back open after 16 vehicle crash

    PHOTOS: Westbound I-90 at Ellensburg back open after 16 vehicle crash

    Saturday, February 17 2018 5:23 PM EST2018-02-17 22:23:29 GMT

    CLE ELUM, Wash. - UPDATE: Washington State Department of Transportation says I-90 at Ellensburg is back open following a major crash Saturday morning. Westbound lanes were closed for several hours Saturday. Washington State Patrol urges drivers to use caution as conditions can change quickly.

    >>

    CLE ELUM, Wash. - UPDATE: Washington State Department of Transportation says I-90 at Ellensburg is back open following a major crash Saturday morning. Westbound lanes were closed for several hours Saturday. Washington State Patrol urges drivers to use caution as conditions can change quickly.

    >>

  • Second Bonners Ferry teen found safe in North Dakota

    Second Bonners Ferry teen found safe in North Dakota

    Sunday, February 18 2018 11:10 AM EST2018-02-18 16:10:32 GMT

    BOUNDARY COUNTY, Idaho - UPDATE: The Boundary County Sheriff's Office confirmed Saturday afternoon that Alisa Hannaman has been found and is safe. The sheriff's office says the other girl, 13-year-old Kaia Kramer is still missing as of Saturday afternoon. 

    >>

    BOUNDARY COUNTY, Idaho - UPDATE: The Boundary County Sheriff's Office confirmed Saturday afternoon that Alisa Hannaman has been found and is safe. The sheriff's office says the other girl, 13-year-old Kaia Kramer is still missing as of Saturday afternoon. 

    >>

  • Day care owner pleads guilty to trying to kill toddler

    Day care owner pleads guilty to trying to kill toddler

    Saturday, February 17 2018 10:46 PM EST2018-02-18 03:46:19 GMT

    MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - A Minneapolis day care owner has pleaded guilty to trying to kill a toddler in her home.    Forty-three-year-old Nataliia Karia entered the plea to attempted murder and third-degree assault. She also pleaded guilty to criminal vehicular operation of a vehicle for hitting a pedestrian, a bicyclist and another driver as she fled from her home in a minivan.

    >>

    MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - A Minneapolis day care owner has pleaded guilty to trying to kill a toddler in her home.    Forty-three-year-old Nataliia Karia entered the plea to attempted murder and third-degree assault. She also pleaded guilty to criminal vehicular operation of a vehicle for hitting a pedestrian, a bicyclist and another driver as she fled from her home in a minivan.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Bill proposes mental health exception in felony battery law

    Bill proposes mental health exception in felony battery law

    Sunday, February 18 2018 11:06 PM EST2018-02-19 04:06:26 GMT

    BOISE, Idaho (AP) - An Idaho lawmaker has proposed inserting a mental health exception in a 2014 felony battery law that protects health care workers. The Idaho Statesman reports Republican State Rep. Christy Perry last week introduced a bill that would amend the law so that it cannot be used to charge people who were in treatment or in the process of seeking treatment for mental illness with battery of health care workers.  The 2014 law made battery of health care workers...

    >>

    BOISE, Idaho (AP) - An Idaho lawmaker has proposed inserting a mental health exception in a 2014 felony battery law that protects health care workers. The Idaho Statesman reports Republican State Rep. Christy Perry last week introduced a bill that would amend the law so that it cannot be used to charge people who were in treatment or in the process of seeking treatment for mental illness with battery of health care workers.  The 2014 law made battery of health care workers...

    >>

  • Search and rescue teams comb Whitefish Mountain for missing skier

    Search and rescue teams comb Whitefish Mountain for missing skier

    Sunday, February 18 2018 10:40 PM EST2018-02-19 03:40:28 GMT
    Whitefish Mountain ResortWhitefish Mountain Resort

    WHITEFISH, Mont. (AP) - Authorities are searching for a man who didn't return from a ski outing. Flathead County Sheriff Chuck Curry told the Flathead Beacon that search and rescue teams have found no sign of a man believed to have been skiing outside the boundaries of Whitefish Mountain Resort. Authorities have not released the man's name but say he was reported missing when he didn't return home on Saturday. The man was last seen near the Flower Point area on B...

    >>

    WHITEFISH, Mont. (AP) - Authorities are searching for a man who didn't return from a ski outing. Flathead County Sheriff Chuck Curry told the Flathead Beacon that search and rescue teams have found no sign of a man believed to have been skiing outside the boundaries of Whitefish Mountain Resort. Authorities have not released the man's name but say he was reported missing when he didn't return home on Saturday. The man was last seen near the Flower Point area on B...

    >>

  • Spokane Police arrests two suspects for drive-by purse snatchings

    Spokane Police arrests two suspects for drive-by purse snatchings

    Sunday, February 18 2018 10:24 PM EST2018-02-19 03:24:49 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police are investigating three purse snatching incidents that happened Saturday afternoon around the city. In all three incidents a silver Pontiac G6 drove up next to a victim as she was walking and an occupant grabs their purse from the car. Police say in all three incidents there was a physical struggle between the women and the purse snatcher. 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police are investigating three purse snatching incidents that happened Saturday afternoon around the city. In all three incidents a silver Pontiac G6 drove up next to a victim as she was walking and an occupant grabs their purse from the car. Police say in all three incidents there was a physical struggle between the women and the purse snatcher. 

    >>
    •   