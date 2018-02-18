Is there another Earth? UW scientists says maybe - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Is there another Earth? UW scientists says maybe

Posted: Updated:
NASA NASA
SEATTLE -

Scientists at the University of Washington say two planets approximately 40 light years away from ours could be just like Earth. 

UW is part of an international scientific collaboration studying the TRAPPIST 1 solar system. The TRAPPIST 1 system orbits around a star 12 times less massive than the Sun and only slightly larger than Jupiter. It contains at least seven planets in orbit and is the closest known solar system to our own. This is where the potential earth-like planets are located. 

Scientists at the UW say at least two of the seven planets believed to be orbiting the star are giving strong indications that they are rocky and likely to contain water. Scientists say that the planets have sizes and masses comparable to Earth and Venus. 

"What we do know about these planets, is we know their sizes," U.W. astrophysicist Eric Agol tells KING 5. "And recent estimates we have has given us their masses." Agol says their densities suggest that they're not planets made up of gas, but rock.

"The interesting thing about these planets is they are orbiting so quickly and packed so closely," says Agol to KING 5. A "year" aboard a TRAPPIST 1 planet is roughly 20 Earth days. With seven planets in the system to study, TRAPPIST 1 gives astronomers a great deal of data to work with.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • PHOTOS: Westbound I-90 at Ellensburg back open after 16 vehicle crash

    PHOTOS: Westbound I-90 at Ellensburg back open after 16 vehicle crash

    Saturday, February 17 2018 5:23 PM EST2018-02-17 22:23:29 GMT

    CLE ELUM, Wash. - UPDATE: Washington State Department of Transportation says I-90 at Ellensburg is back open following a major crash Saturday morning. Westbound lanes were closed for several hours Saturday. Washington State Patrol urges drivers to use caution as conditions can change quickly.

    >>

    CLE ELUM, Wash. - UPDATE: Washington State Department of Transportation says I-90 at Ellensburg is back open following a major crash Saturday morning. Westbound lanes were closed for several hours Saturday. Washington State Patrol urges drivers to use caution as conditions can change quickly.

    >>

  • Second Bonners Ferry teen found safe in North Dakota

    Second Bonners Ferry teen found safe in North Dakota

    Sunday, February 18 2018 11:10 AM EST2018-02-18 16:10:32 GMT

    BOUNDARY COUNTY, Idaho - UPDATE: The Boundary County Sheriff's Office confirmed Saturday afternoon that Alisa Hannaman has been found and is safe. The sheriff's office says the other girl, 13-year-old Kaia Kramer is still missing as of Saturday afternoon. 

    >>

    BOUNDARY COUNTY, Idaho - UPDATE: The Boundary County Sheriff's Office confirmed Saturday afternoon that Alisa Hannaman has been found and is safe. The sheriff's office says the other girl, 13-year-old Kaia Kramer is still missing as of Saturday afternoon. 

    >>

  • Day care owner pleads guilty to trying to kill toddler

    Day care owner pleads guilty to trying to kill toddler

    Saturday, February 17 2018 10:46 PM EST2018-02-18 03:46:19 GMT

    MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - A Minneapolis day care owner has pleaded guilty to trying to kill a toddler in her home.    Forty-three-year-old Nataliia Karia entered the plea to attempted murder and third-degree assault. She also pleaded guilty to criminal vehicular operation of a vehicle for hitting a pedestrian, a bicyclist and another driver as she fled from her home in a minivan.

    >>

    MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - A Minneapolis day care owner has pleaded guilty to trying to kill a toddler in her home.    Forty-three-year-old Nataliia Karia entered the plea to attempted murder and third-degree assault. She also pleaded guilty to criminal vehicular operation of a vehicle for hitting a pedestrian, a bicyclist and another driver as she fled from her home in a minivan.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Bill proposes mental health exception in felony battery law

    Bill proposes mental health exception in felony battery law

    Sunday, February 18 2018 11:06 PM EST2018-02-19 04:06:26 GMT

    BOISE, Idaho (AP) - An Idaho lawmaker has proposed inserting a mental health exception in a 2014 felony battery law that protects health care workers. The Idaho Statesman reports Republican State Rep. Christy Perry last week introduced a bill that would amend the law so that it cannot be used to charge people who were in treatment or in the process of seeking treatment for mental illness with battery of health care workers.  The 2014 law made battery of health care workers...

    >>

    BOISE, Idaho (AP) - An Idaho lawmaker has proposed inserting a mental health exception in a 2014 felony battery law that protects health care workers. The Idaho Statesman reports Republican State Rep. Christy Perry last week introduced a bill that would amend the law so that it cannot be used to charge people who were in treatment or in the process of seeking treatment for mental illness with battery of health care workers.  The 2014 law made battery of health care workers...

    >>

  • Search and rescue teams comb Whitefish Mountain for missing skier

    Search and rescue teams comb Whitefish Mountain for missing skier

    Sunday, February 18 2018 10:40 PM EST2018-02-19 03:40:28 GMT
    Whitefish Mountain ResortWhitefish Mountain Resort

    WHITEFISH, Mont. (AP) - Authorities are searching for a man who didn't return from a ski outing. Flathead County Sheriff Chuck Curry told the Flathead Beacon that search and rescue teams have found no sign of a man believed to have been skiing outside the boundaries of Whitefish Mountain Resort. Authorities have not released the man's name but say he was reported missing when he didn't return home on Saturday. The man was last seen near the Flower Point area on B...

    >>

    WHITEFISH, Mont. (AP) - Authorities are searching for a man who didn't return from a ski outing. Flathead County Sheriff Chuck Curry told the Flathead Beacon that search and rescue teams have found no sign of a man believed to have been skiing outside the boundaries of Whitefish Mountain Resort. Authorities have not released the man's name but say he was reported missing when he didn't return home on Saturday. The man was last seen near the Flower Point area on B...

    >>

  • Spokane Police arrests two suspects for drive-by purse snatchings

    Spokane Police arrests two suspects for drive-by purse snatchings

    Sunday, February 18 2018 10:24 PM EST2018-02-19 03:24:49 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police are investigating three purse snatching incidents that happened Saturday afternoon around the city. In all three incidents a silver Pontiac G6 drove up next to a victim as she was walking and an occupant grabs their purse from the car. Police say in all three incidents there was a physical struggle between the women and the purse snatcher. 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police are investigating three purse snatching incidents that happened Saturday afternoon around the city. In all three incidents a silver Pontiac G6 drove up next to a victim as she was walking and an occupant grabs their purse from the car. Police say in all three incidents there was a physical struggle between the women and the purse snatcher. 

    >>
    •   