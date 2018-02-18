Spokane couple finds car windows shot out by BB gun

A family has a warning for neighbors after they say someone shot out their car’s windows with a BB gun.

This happened near Lincoln and 15th. John Roberg says the most recent incident was just a few days ago where the passenger window was shot out around 9:30 p.m. He says they found the BB pellets inside the car too. This isn’t the first time though. It’s actually the second time in the last month, and in the first case, four windows were shot out.

Roberg says nothing was taken from the car.

“Fortunately my neighbors both saw the incidents and were able to scare them off,” he says.

But it has shaken them, especially their kids.

“It's scary for kids to go through that,” says Carol Wolfer. “Nobody's sleeping. You're on constant lookout. You can't just relax and you shouldn't be like that in your own home.”

They say there are also a lot of other kids in the neighborhood too and that their concern is for them since the incidents happened at different times.

“We want them to be able to feel safe and play out side and not worry about this stuff,” Roberg says.

He just hopes that awareness will help other neighbors be more aware and keep an eye out for one another. He says the people who did this were likely driving a dark blue or black early 90s Ford Explorer. If you know anything about this, call Crime Check 509-456-2233.