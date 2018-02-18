Spokane couple finds car windows shot out by BB gun - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Spokane couple finds car windows shot out by BB gun

Posted: Updated:
SPOKANE, Wash. -

A family has a warning for neighbors after they say someone shot out their car’s windows with a BB gun.

This happened near Lincoln and 15th. John Roberg says the most recent incident was just a few days ago where the passenger window was shot out around 9:30 p.m. He says they found the BB pellets inside the car too. This isn’t the first time though. It’s actually the second time in the last month, and in the first case, four windows were shot out.

Roberg says nothing was taken from the car.

“Fortunately my neighbors both saw the incidents and were able to scare them off,” he says.

But it has shaken them, especially their kids.

“It's scary for kids to go through that,” says Carol Wolfer. “Nobody's sleeping. You're on constant lookout. You can't just relax and you shouldn't be like that in your own home.”

They say there are also a lot of other kids in the neighborhood too and that their concern is for them since the incidents happened at different times.

“We want them to be able to feel safe and play out side and not worry about this stuff,” Roberg says.

He just hopes that awareness will help other neighbors be more aware and keep an eye out for one another. He says the people who did this were likely driving a dark blue or black early 90s Ford Explorer. If you know anything about this, call Crime Check 509-456-2233.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • PHOTOS: Westbound I-90 at Ellensburg back open after 16 vehicle crash

    PHOTOS: Westbound I-90 at Ellensburg back open after 16 vehicle crash

    Saturday, February 17 2018 5:23 PM EST2018-02-17 22:23:29 GMT

    CLE ELUM, Wash. - UPDATE: Washington State Department of Transportation says I-90 at Ellensburg is back open following a major crash Saturday morning. Westbound lanes were closed for several hours Saturday. Washington State Patrol urges drivers to use caution as conditions can change quickly.

    >>

    CLE ELUM, Wash. - UPDATE: Washington State Department of Transportation says I-90 at Ellensburg is back open following a major crash Saturday morning. Westbound lanes were closed for several hours Saturday. Washington State Patrol urges drivers to use caution as conditions can change quickly.

    >>

  • Second Bonners Ferry teen found safe in North Dakota

    Second Bonners Ferry teen found safe in North Dakota

    Sunday, February 18 2018 11:10 AM EST2018-02-18 16:10:32 GMT

    BOUNDARY COUNTY, Idaho - UPDATE: The Boundary County Sheriff's Office confirmed Saturday afternoon that Alisa Hannaman has been found and is safe. The sheriff's office says the other girl, 13-year-old Kaia Kramer is still missing as of Saturday afternoon. 

    >>

    BOUNDARY COUNTY, Idaho - UPDATE: The Boundary County Sheriff's Office confirmed Saturday afternoon that Alisa Hannaman has been found and is safe. The sheriff's office says the other girl, 13-year-old Kaia Kramer is still missing as of Saturday afternoon. 

    >>

  • Day care owner pleads guilty to trying to kill toddler

    Day care owner pleads guilty to trying to kill toddler

    Saturday, February 17 2018 10:46 PM EST2018-02-18 03:46:19 GMT

    MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - A Minneapolis day care owner has pleaded guilty to trying to kill a toddler in her home.    Forty-three-year-old Nataliia Karia entered the plea to attempted murder and third-degree assault. She also pleaded guilty to criminal vehicular operation of a vehicle for hitting a pedestrian, a bicyclist and another driver as she fled from her home in a minivan.

    >>

    MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - A Minneapolis day care owner has pleaded guilty to trying to kill a toddler in her home.    Forty-three-year-old Nataliia Karia entered the plea to attempted murder and third-degree assault. She also pleaded guilty to criminal vehicular operation of a vehicle for hitting a pedestrian, a bicyclist and another driver as she fled from her home in a minivan.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Bill proposes mental health exception in felony battery law

    Bill proposes mental health exception in felony battery law

    Sunday, February 18 2018 11:06 PM EST2018-02-19 04:06:26 GMT

    BOISE, Idaho (AP) - An Idaho lawmaker has proposed inserting a mental health exception in a 2014 felony battery law that protects health care workers. The Idaho Statesman reports Republican State Rep. Christy Perry last week introduced a bill that would amend the law so that it cannot be used to charge people who were in treatment or in the process of seeking treatment for mental illness with battery of health care workers.  The 2014 law made battery of health care workers...

    >>

    BOISE, Idaho (AP) - An Idaho lawmaker has proposed inserting a mental health exception in a 2014 felony battery law that protects health care workers. The Idaho Statesman reports Republican State Rep. Christy Perry last week introduced a bill that would amend the law so that it cannot be used to charge people who were in treatment or in the process of seeking treatment for mental illness with battery of health care workers.  The 2014 law made battery of health care workers...

    >>

  • Search and rescue teams comb Whitefish Mountain for missing skier

    Search and rescue teams comb Whitefish Mountain for missing skier

    Sunday, February 18 2018 10:40 PM EST2018-02-19 03:40:28 GMT
    Whitefish Mountain ResortWhitefish Mountain Resort

    WHITEFISH, Mont. (AP) - Authorities are searching for a man who didn't return from a ski outing. Flathead County Sheriff Chuck Curry told the Flathead Beacon that search and rescue teams have found no sign of a man believed to have been skiing outside the boundaries of Whitefish Mountain Resort. Authorities have not released the man's name but say he was reported missing when he didn't return home on Saturday. The man was last seen near the Flower Point area on B...

    >>

    WHITEFISH, Mont. (AP) - Authorities are searching for a man who didn't return from a ski outing. Flathead County Sheriff Chuck Curry told the Flathead Beacon that search and rescue teams have found no sign of a man believed to have been skiing outside the boundaries of Whitefish Mountain Resort. Authorities have not released the man's name but say he was reported missing when he didn't return home on Saturday. The man was last seen near the Flower Point area on B...

    >>

  • Spokane Police arrests two suspects for drive-by purse snatchings

    Spokane Police arrests two suspects for drive-by purse snatchings

    Sunday, February 18 2018 10:24 PM EST2018-02-19 03:24:49 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police are investigating three purse snatching incidents that happened Saturday afternoon around the city. In all three incidents a silver Pontiac G6 drove up next to a victim as she was walking and an occupant grabs their purse from the car. Police say in all three incidents there was a physical struggle between the women and the purse snatcher. 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police are investigating three purse snatching incidents that happened Saturday afternoon around the city. In all three incidents a silver Pontiac G6 drove up next to a victim as she was walking and an occupant grabs their purse from the car. Police say in all three incidents there was a physical struggle between the women and the purse snatcher. 

    >>
    •   