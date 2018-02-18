Police: Man tells landlord he's going to rob bank for rent money

Police: Man tells landlord he's going to rob bank for rent moneyPosted: Updated:
PHOTOS: Westbound I-90 at Ellensburg back open after 16 vehicle crash
CLE ELUM, Wash. - UPDATE: Washington State Department of Transportation says I-90 at Ellensburg is back open following a major crash Saturday morning. Westbound lanes were closed for several hours Saturday. Washington State Patrol urges drivers to use caution as conditions can change quickly.>>
Second Bonners Ferry teen found safe in North Dakota
BOUNDARY COUNTY, Idaho - UPDATE: The Boundary County Sheriff's Office confirmed Saturday afternoon that Alisa Hannaman has been found and is safe. The sheriff's office says the other girl, 13-year-old Kaia Kramer is still missing as of Saturday afternoon.>>
Day care owner pleads guilty to trying to kill toddler
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - A Minneapolis day care owner has pleaded guilty to trying to kill a toddler in her home. Forty-three-year-old Nataliia Karia entered the plea to attempted murder and third-degree assault. She also pleaded guilty to criminal vehicular operation of a vehicle for hitting a pedestrian, a bicyclist and another driver as she fled from her home in a minivan.>>
Moses Lake woman burned after driver pumps gas into garbage can inside car
MOSES LAKE, Wash. - The Grant County Sheriff's Office says a woman is in the hospital after a vehicle fire Saturday morning in Moses Lake. Deputies say the fire was caused by her companion pumping gas into a garbage can inside their car. Fire crews and deputies responded to Cascade Grocery at 8034 Valley Road Northeast around 8:15 a.m.>>
Pacific cruise liner brawl sends guests fleeing to cabins
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) - A South Pacific cruise was interrupted by brawls apparently caused by a 23-member family who threw punches at other passengers, some of whom said they locked themselves in cabins to escape three days of violence. The Carnival Legend arrived in its home port of Melbourne on Saturday, a day after a family was offloaded in an unscheduled stop in Eden, New South Wales in Australia.>>
Animal overpass project now visible to westbound motorists
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) - A billion-dollar project that will allow animals to travel unimpeded over Washington state's busiest interstate is now visible to westbound I-90 travelers. The Spokesman-Review reports the construction, which is scheduled to finish in fall 2019, will connect two important habitats in the Price Creek area near mile marker 62. Larger animals, like elk, don't like traveling underground. The overpass is designed to give the easiest and most natural path fo...>>
Search and rescue teams comb Whitefish Mountain for missing skier
WHITEFISH, Mont. (AP) - Authorities are searching for a man who didn't return from a ski outing. Flathead County Sheriff Chuck Curry told the Flathead Beacon that search and rescue teams have found no sign of a man believed to have been skiing outside the boundaries of Whitefish Mountain Resort. Authorities have not released the man's name but say he was reported missing when he didn't return home on Saturday. The man was last seen near the Flower Point area on B...>>
Spokane Police arrests two suspects for drive-by purse snatchings
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police are investigating three purse snatching incidents that happened Saturday afternoon around the city. In all three incidents a silver Pontiac G6 drove up next to a victim as she was walking and an occupant grabs their purse from the car. Police say in all three incidents there was a physical struggle between the women and the purse snatcher.>>
Villagers in Thailand save baby elephant that fell into muddy well
CHANTHABURI, Thailand - Residents of a village in Thailand pulled together recently to help a baby elephant that became trapped in a muddy well. NBC 4 reports that the baby Asian elephant became stuck in the well in Kaeng Hang Maeo district of Chanthaburi Province after its herd of about 40 wandered onto a rubber plantation. According to English language newspaper the Chiangrai Times, the elephant’s mother tried to help, but was>>
Disneyland unveils limited edition rose gold churro
ANAHEIM, Calif. - Disney parks are all ears when it comes to pop culture trends. The parks have recently gone all-in on the rose gold trend, first releasing rose gold Minnie Mouse ears, and unveiling a short time later rose gold spirit jerseys. Next on the list was the arrival or rose gold Minnie ear cupcakes. Now, they're wowing parkgoers with another delicious rose gold treat: rose gold churros at Disneyland. The sparkling, perfectly pink>>
8-year-old boy saves choking classmate during Valentine's Day party
FRESNO, Calif. - Faith plays a big role in the lives of kids enrolled at St. Anthony's School. As ABC 13 reports, a classroom party emergency strengthened little Makayla Annis' faith in her circle of friends. Makayla says her desk partner made her laugh a little too hard during their Valentines Day party while she was eating a gummy bear. As she tried to swallow it, she began to choke. 8-year-old Andrew Ramirez didn't waste any time when>>
WATCH: Culver City police officer dances devastation away for high school students
CULVER CITY, Calif. - In the wake of the tragedy that struck Parkland, Florida, some police officers paid a visit to students at Culver City High School Thursday afternoon to help reassure students that they are safe. While on campus, Culver City Police Officer Jack Witter decided to go a step above speaking with the students and busted a few moves. "Due to the recent tragedy in Parkland Florida, CCPD Officers attended the lunch hour at Culver>>
Runner reunites with nurse who helped save his life at Portland Marathon
TUALATIN, Ore. - Kirstyn Rossman says she just happened to be in the right place at the right time. KGW 8 reports that David Brenner was running the Portland Marathon last October when he had a heart attack. Rossman stopped running and started CPR. She performed it until paramedics arrived. On Friday, Rossman received a life saving award from the American Heart Association for her efforts. Brenner surprised her and was there for>>
Police: Man tells landlord he's going to rob bank for rent money
LAS VEGAS, Nev. - A suspected bank robber in Las Vegas spilled the beans before his alleged crime. KSNV reports that he told his landlord that he would hold up the bank for rent money. A federal complaint says 64-year old Ronald Dufloth robbed a Wells Fargo bank near Sands and Howard Hughes Parkway on Jan. 10. Court documents say two days before the robbery, Dufloth told his apartment manager at the Siegel Suites that he was going to do the crime to pay his rent.>>
Will congress step in? Washington's reaction to violence hasn't always been neutral
Three of the 10 biggest mass shootings in modern U.S. history have taken place in the last five months. See in bold below: Route 91 Concert in Las Vegas, 10/17 Pulse Nigh Club, 6/16 Virginia Tech, 4/07 Sandy Hook Elementary, 12/12 Sutherland Springs, TX Church, 11/17 Luby's Cafeteria, 10/91 McDonald's in San Ysidro, CA, 7/84 University of Texas, 8/66 Parkland Florida High School, 2/18 San Bernardino, 12/15 The question weighing on the minds of many Americans is: will Con...>>
