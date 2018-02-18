Runner reunites with nurse who helped save his life at Portland Marathon

Kirstyn Rossman says she just happened to be in the right place at the right time.

KGW 8 reports that David Brenner was running the Portland Marathon last October when he had a heart attack. Rossman, who is a nurse, stopped running and began CPR. She performed it until paramedics arrived.

On Friday, Rossman received a life saving award from the American Heart Association for her efforts. Brenner surprised her and was there for the presentation.

Rossman tells KGW 8 that she doesn’t consider herself a hero.

“I do believe it was a timing thing but I believe anyone I know would have done the same," she said.

Brenner received his Portland Marathon medal and T-shirt at the ceremony. He tells KGW 8 that he plans to return to Portland to run the half marathon next year and says Rossman will be right there with him.