WATCH: Culver City police officer dances devastation away for high school students

In the wake of the tragedy that struck Parkland, Florida, some police officers paid a visit to students at Culver City High School Thursday afternoon to help reassure students that they are safe.

While on campus, Culver City Police Officer Jack Witter decided to go a step above speaking with the students and busted a few moves.

"Due to the recent tragedy in Parkland Florida, CCPD Officers attended the lunch hour at Culver City High School to show their support and reassure the students they are here to protect them. And this is what happened," the department posted on their Facebook page.