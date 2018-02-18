8-year-old boy saves choking classmate during Valentine's Day party

Faith plays a big role in the lives of kids enrolled at St. Anthony's School in Fresno, California. As ABC 13 reports, a classroom party emergency strengthened little Makayla Annis' faith in her circle of friends.



Makayla says her desk partner made her laugh a little too hard during their Valentines Day party while she was eating a gummy bear. As she tried to swallow it, she began to choke.



8-year-old Andrew Ramirez didn't waste any time when his 7-year-old friend was beginning to turn pink, rushing to her rescue.



"I saw Makayla choking, grabbing her neck and I quickly gave her the Heimlich maneuver," said Andrew to ABC 13.



When Andrew's father picked him up from school he wasn't sure what to make of the situation.



"My daughter she's five. She's like, 'Andrew's a hero, Andrew's a hero.' I was like hold on, you know little kids kind of exaggerate and tell tall tales," said Rene Ramirez to ABC 13.



Ramirez is an emergency room physician at Community Regional Medical Center. He was stunned to hear that his son knew what to do.



"Heimlich maneuver, that's a big word. Do you even know what the Heimlich maneuver is? Yeah, you taught me," said Dr. Ramirez.



Dr. Ramirez said he had no idea that his son had practiced the technique.



"If they're choking you get them right about here and you just push back like you're giving them a really big hug," said Andrew. "If she turned blue she would have to go to the hospital too so I didn't want that to happen," said Andrew.



Andrew tells ABC 13 that he aspires to become a doctor like his father.