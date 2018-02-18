Disneyland unveils limited edition rose gold churro - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Disneyland unveils limited edition rose gold churro

Posted: Updated:
by Lexi Perry, Producer
Connect
Source: Disney Source: Disney
ANAHEIM, Calif. -

Disney parks are all ears when it comes to pop culture trends. The parks have recently gone all-in on the rose gold trend, first releasing rose gold Minnie Mouse ears, and unveiling a short time later rose gold spirit jerseys.

Next on the list was the arrival or rose gold Minnie ear cupcakes. Now, they're wowing parkgoers with another delicious rose gold treat: rose gold churros at Disneyland.

The sparkling, perfectly pink churros first appeared at the Castle Churro Cart outside of Sleeping Beauty’s Castle on February 14. Dusted with pink and gold edible glitter, these stunning churros have a strawberry flavor that perfectly matches their lustrous hue.

The rose gold churros cost $5.25 and are a limited-edition offering. If you want to try one of the tasty treats, you'll want to act fast. According to Popsugar, they’ll be available for just two months.

Churros are an iconic Disneyland snack, and this isn’t the first time the park has played around with this treat. In the past, they’ve offered lightsaber churros, gold churros, peppermint candy cane churros and even pumpkin spice churros. 

A post shared by Renata (@mousketeer_renata) on

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • PHOTOS: Westbound I-90 at Ellensburg back open after 16 vehicle crash

    PHOTOS: Westbound I-90 at Ellensburg back open after 16 vehicle crash

    Saturday, February 17 2018 5:23 PM EST2018-02-17 22:23:29 GMT

    CLE ELUM, Wash. - UPDATE: Washington State Department of Transportation says I-90 at Ellensburg is back open following a major crash Saturday morning. Westbound lanes were closed for several hours Saturday. Washington State Patrol urges drivers to use caution as conditions can change quickly.

    >>

    CLE ELUM, Wash. - UPDATE: Washington State Department of Transportation says I-90 at Ellensburg is back open following a major crash Saturday morning. Westbound lanes were closed for several hours Saturday. Washington State Patrol urges drivers to use caution as conditions can change quickly.

    >>

  • Second Bonners Ferry teen found safe in North Dakota

    Second Bonners Ferry teen found safe in North Dakota

    Sunday, February 18 2018 11:10 AM EST2018-02-18 16:10:32 GMT

    BOUNDARY COUNTY, Idaho - UPDATE: The Boundary County Sheriff's Office confirmed Saturday afternoon that Alisa Hannaman has been found and is safe. The sheriff's office says the other girl, 13-year-old Kaia Kramer is still missing as of Saturday afternoon. 

    >>

    BOUNDARY COUNTY, Idaho - UPDATE: The Boundary County Sheriff's Office confirmed Saturday afternoon that Alisa Hannaman has been found and is safe. The sheriff's office says the other girl, 13-year-old Kaia Kramer is still missing as of Saturday afternoon. 

    >>

  • Day care owner pleads guilty to trying to kill toddler

    Day care owner pleads guilty to trying to kill toddler

    Saturday, February 17 2018 10:46 PM EST2018-02-18 03:46:19 GMT

    MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - A Minneapolis day care owner has pleaded guilty to trying to kill a toddler in her home.    Forty-three-year-old Nataliia Karia entered the plea to attempted murder and third-degree assault. She also pleaded guilty to criminal vehicular operation of a vehicle for hitting a pedestrian, a bicyclist and another driver as she fled from her home in a minivan.

    >>

    MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - A Minneapolis day care owner has pleaded guilty to trying to kill a toddler in her home.    Forty-three-year-old Nataliia Karia entered the plea to attempted murder and third-degree assault. She also pleaded guilty to criminal vehicular operation of a vehicle for hitting a pedestrian, a bicyclist and another driver as she fled from her home in a minivan.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Search and rescue teams comb Whitefish Mountain for missing skier

    Search and rescue teams comb Whitefish Mountain for missing skier

    Sunday, February 18 2018 10:40 PM EST2018-02-19 03:40:28 GMT
    Whitefish Mountain ResortWhitefish Mountain Resort

    WHITEFISH, Mont. (AP) - Authorities are searching for a man who didn't return from a ski outing. Flathead County Sheriff Chuck Curry told the Flathead Beacon that search and rescue teams have found no sign of a man believed to have been skiing outside the boundaries of Whitefish Mountain Resort. Authorities have not released the man's name but say he was reported missing when he didn't return home on Saturday. The man was last seen near the Flower Point area on B...

    >>

    WHITEFISH, Mont. (AP) - Authorities are searching for a man who didn't return from a ski outing. Flathead County Sheriff Chuck Curry told the Flathead Beacon that search and rescue teams have found no sign of a man believed to have been skiing outside the boundaries of Whitefish Mountain Resort. Authorities have not released the man's name but say he was reported missing when he didn't return home on Saturday. The man was last seen near the Flower Point area on B...

    >>

  • Spokane Police arrests two suspects for drive-by purse snatchings

    Spokane Police arrests two suspects for drive-by purse snatchings

    Sunday, February 18 2018 10:24 PM EST2018-02-19 03:24:49 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police are investigating three purse snatching incidents that happened Saturday afternoon around the city. In all three incidents a silver Pontiac G6 drove up next to a victim as she was walking and an occupant grabs their purse from the car. Police say in all three incidents there was a physical struggle between the women and the purse snatcher. 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police are investigating three purse snatching incidents that happened Saturday afternoon around the city. In all three incidents a silver Pontiac G6 drove up next to a victim as she was walking and an occupant grabs their purse from the car. Police say in all three incidents there was a physical struggle between the women and the purse snatcher. 

    >>

  • Villagers in Thailand save baby elephant that fell into muddy well

    Villagers in Thailand save baby elephant that fell into muddy well

    Sunday, February 18 2018 8:35 PM EST2018-02-19 01:35:30 GMT

    CHANTHABURI, ThailandResidents of a village in Thailand pulled together recently to help a baby elephant that became trapped in a muddy well. NBC 4 reports that the baby Asian elephant became stuck in the well in Kaeng Hang Maeo district of Chanthaburi Province after its herd of about 40 wandered onto a rubber plantation. According to English language newspaper the Chiangrai Times, the elephant’s mother tried to help, but was 

    >>

    CHANTHABURI, ThailandResidents of a village in Thailand pulled together recently to help a baby elephant that became trapped in a muddy well. NBC 4 reports that the baby Asian elephant became stuck in the well in Kaeng Hang Maeo district of Chanthaburi Province after its herd of about 40 wandered onto a rubber plantation. According to English language newspaper the Chiangrai Times, the elephant’s mother tried to help, but was 

    >>
    •   