Disneyland unveils limited edition rose gold churro

Disney parks are all ears when it comes to pop culture trends. The parks have recently gone all-in on the rose gold trend, first releasing rose gold Minnie Mouse ears, and unveiling a short time later rose gold spirit jerseys.

Next on the list was the arrival or rose gold Minnie ear cupcakes. Now, they're wowing parkgoers with another delicious rose gold treat: rose gold churros at Disneyland.



The sparkling, perfectly pink churros first appeared at the Castle Churro Cart outside of Sleeping Beauty’s Castle on February 14. Dusted with pink and gold edible glitter, these stunning churros have a strawberry flavor that perfectly matches their lustrous hue.

The rose gold churros cost $5.25 and are a limited-edition offering. If you want to try one of the tasty treats, you'll want to act fast. According to Popsugar, they’ll be available for just two months.

Churros are an iconic Disneyland snack, and this isn’t the first time the park has played around with this treat. In the past, they’ve offered lightsaber churros, gold churros, peppermint candy cane churros and even pumpkin spice churros.