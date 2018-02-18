Villagers in Thailand save baby elephant that fell into muddy well

Residents of a village in Thailand pulled together recently to help a baby elephant that became trapped in a muddy well.

NBC 4 reports that the baby Asian elephant became stuck in the well in Kaeng Hang Maeo district of Chanthaburi Province after its herd of about 40 wandered onto a rubber plantation.

According to English language newspaper the Chiangrai Times, the elephant’s mother tried to help, but was electrocuted by some nearby wires.

Witnesses cut the power to save the mother then used a backhoe to help the 1-year-old animal out of the well.

After about three hours, the baby elephant finally made its escape, with help of its human rescuers.

The elephant quickly rejoined its mother, who’d recovered from the shock, and they disappeared into the forest.

The baby was part of a well-established population of wild elephants in the region that residents say often raid local farms for food, which has led some residents to put up electric fences to try to keep them out.