Drowsy driver rolls car in Franklin County

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office is reminding travelers when it comes to driving the roads, if you snooze, you could lose.

In a Facebook post Sunday, they compared drowsy-driving to drunk-driving, saying both are dangerous.

Deputies say a man driving the car, pictured with this article, fell asleep on his way home from work.

They say his car left the road and hit a guard-rail before rolling.

The man was wearing his seat belt.

Officials said even though the driver walked away from the crash, it's best to pull over if you're feeling sleepy at the wheel.