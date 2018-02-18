14-year-old North Carolina girl found 5 months after her disappearance in Georgia

A 14-year-old Charlotte, North Carolina girl who disappeared five months ago was found in Georgia this week.

WSOC TV reports that Nakia Williams was last seen Sept. 7, 2017 after leaving her home on Wiegon Lane.

Georgia law enforcement officials confirmed with WSOC Wednesday that she was seen in Emanuel County, Georgia.

Nakia’s mother told WSOC that she was found that same day in Lyons, Georgia, which is more than 250 miles away from Charlotte.

“I was just able to wrap my arms around her, and just, we just cried for about five minutes,” Cherise Williams-Stowe, Nakia’s mother, told WSOC. “We were just so happy to see each other.”

Family and friends said they did everything they could to find Nakia, including handing out flyers with her picture on it and posting on Facebook.

Williams-Stowe told WSOC that she still doesn't know the whole story of how or why Nakia disappeared and what happened in the past five months.

“She said she learned a lot while she was out,” Williams-Stowe said. “She learned it was hard trying to be out there on your own and everybody doesn't love you.”

Many of the questions surrounding her disappearance are still being investigated, but her family said they can finally rest knowing that Nakia is back home.