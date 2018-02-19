6-year-old, three others wounded in shooting outside Texas Roadhouse

A 6-year-old child and three other people were injured in a shooting Sunday night outside a Texas Roadhouse restaurant.

News 4 San Antonio reports that authorities were called to the Texas Roadhouse at Cinema Ridge at about 8:45 p.m. for reports of an active shooter. Police said four people, including a 6-year-old child were hit when a suspect opened fire outside the restaurant, unloading an entire clip. News 4 reports that a shot went inside the restaurant, but police say no one inside was hurt.

Officials say the 6-year-old boy is in stable condition, but two of the victims sustained life-threatening injuries. The other three victims are in their 20's.

Police said the suspect wearing a mask took off running to the Holiday Inn Express. Authorities are searching the area, but have not found the shooter. Police Chief William McManus said this was "not a random shooting" and the shooter likely knew the victims. All of the victims are related, police said.