Mad Minute stories from Monday, February 19th

14-year-old North Carolina girl found 5 months after her disappearance in Georgia
CHARLOTTE, N.C. - A 14-year-old Charlotte, North Carolina girl who disappeared five months ago was found in Georgia this week. WSOC TV reports that Nakia Williams was last seen Sept. 7, 2017 after leaving her home on Wiegon Lane. Georgia law enforcement officials confirmed with WSOC Wednesday that she was seen in Emanuel County, Georgia. Nakia’s mother told WSOC that she was found that same day in Lyons, Georgia,>>
Couple says Florida school shooting suspect told them he was sorry
PARKLAND, Fla. - The couple who took in the Florida school shooting suspect after his mother died says he told them he was sorry after the shooting. Speaking Monday on ABC's "Good Morning America," James and Kimberly Snead said they've only seen Nikolas Cruz once since the shooting that killed 17 when they briefly saw him at the police station.>>
PHOTOS: Westbound I-90 at Ellensburg back open after 16 vehicle crash
CLE ELUM, Wash. - UPDATE: Washington State Department of Transportation says I-90 at Ellensburg is back open following a major crash Saturday morning. Westbound lanes were closed for several hours Saturday. Washington State Patrol urges drivers to use caution as conditions can change quickly.>>
Pullman psychologist charged with rape found dead in jail cell
PULLMAN, Wash. - Pullman Police say the psychologist accused of raping a patient during a treatment session in January was found dead in his jail cell Sunday night. Police say a woman reported that psychologist Dean Funabiki, PhD, sexually assault her during a therapy session in his office.>>
6-year-old, three others wounded in shooting outside Texas Roadhouse
SAN ANTONIO, Tex. - A 6-year-old child and three other people were injured in a shooting Sunday night outside a Texas Roadhouse restaurant. News 4 San Antonio reports that authorities were called to the Texas Roadhouse at Cinema Ridge at about 8:45 p.m. for reports of an active shooter. Police said four people, including a 6-year-old child were hit when a suspect opened fire outside the restaurant, unloading an entire clip. News 4>>
Animal overpass project now visible to westbound motorists
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) - A billion-dollar project that will allow animals to travel unimpeded over Washington state's busiest interstate is now visible to westbound I-90 travelers. The Spokesman-Review reports the construction, which is scheduled to finish in fall 2019, will connect two important habitats in the Price Creek area near mile marker 62. Larger animals, like elk, don't like traveling underground. The overpass is designed to give the easiest and most natural path fo...>>
Spokane woman recovering from broken pelvis after purse snatching
SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane woman is speaking out after she was dragged about 20 feet by a car, and nearly run over, after purse snatching. Kathy Kohlieber broke her pelvis and had to be sent to Multicare Valley Hospital. She’s been there since the incident Saturday evening around 5 p.m. Kathy says she went to Walmart, “to get a bag of Cosmos caramel corn, which is so good.”>>
Pullman businesses hold Dine Out for #3 event for suicide prevention
PULLMAN, Wash. - Following the loss of Washington State quarterback Tyler Hilinski, business in the Pullman area are coming together for a good cause. Several Pullman restaurants, bars and coffee shops are participating in the Dine Out for #3 event on Tuesday, Feb. 20, in an effort to start a conversation about suicide prevention, raise awareness and reduce the stigma associated with mental illness, including depression.>>
Mad Minute stories from Monday, February 19th
Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Monday, February 19th.>>
Helping Spokane's homeless in dangerously cold temperatures
SPOKANE, Wash. - With the temperatures so cold, most of us are staying warm inside our homes. But what about those who don’t have homes? The city of Spokane and its partners have switched to a system where warming centers are open 24 hours a day regardless of the temperature. Those who need a place to go can go to the House of Charity.>>
GOP Idaho lawmaker gets in heated exchange with students
BOISE, Idaho (AP) - A northern Idaho lawmaker told students affiliated with Planned Parenthood he would call law enforcement officials if they attempted to visit his office at the Capitol. Students and officials with Planned Parenthood on Monday recorded a heated exchange with Sen. Dan Foreman, a Republican from Moscow, while trying to schedule a meeting with him to discuss birth control and sex education.>>
Was pirate Black Sam Bellamy found? DNA test could tell
YARMOUTH, Mass. (AP) - Researchers are working to use DNA to identify whether a human bone recovered from a Cape Cod shipwreck belongs to the infamous pirate Samuel "Black Sam" Bellamy. The Whydah Pirate Museum in Yarmouth, Massachusetts, publicly displayed the bone Monday. It was found near what's believed to be Bellamy's pistol.>>
Idaho teens found in North Dakota highlight online dangers
SPOKANE, Wash. - Two teenage girls went missing from Bonners Ferry, Idaho, over the weekend and were eventually found in Williston, North Dakota, which is 700 miles away. Police say the two girls may have been lured from their home. The investigation continues, but it highlights some of the dangers of kids online.>>
Firefighter's lung cancer death sparks change in fire service
BONNERS FERRY, Idaho - A California firefighter living in Bonners Ferry, Idaho, passed away over the weekend after battling lung cancer. Now George Gemind is being remembered for his decades of service. But his death is also pushing lawmakers to take cancer in firefighters seriously. Studies show that cancer, not just smoke and flames, is now the leading cause of death for firefighters.>>
Feathers fly as chicken shortage shuts KFCs across Britain
LONDON (AP) - Fast-food chain KFC has been forced to close most of its 900 outlets in Britain and Ireland because of a shortage of chicken The company is blaming "teething problems" with its new delivery partner, DHL. KFC says those branches that are open are operating a limited menu or shortened hours.>>
Spokane tutors bring the classroom to cancer patients
SPOKANE, Wash. - Every child deserves an education, but for many of the children fighting for their lives inside Sacred Heart Children's Hospital, the classroom isn't an option. That's why a group of volunteers work to bring the classroom to them. "Each day, they have to go through unbelievable amounts of suffering and loneliness," said volunteer Joe Staebell.>>
