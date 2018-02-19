Spokane Police arrest two people in connection to recent carjacking and shooting

Spokane Police believe they have arrested two people responsible for two violent crimes that happened last week.

Police say the first incident was a carjacking at 2nd and Division on February 13th. The next night there was a shooting near Lincoln and Frederick. Conducting a "special detail" in the North Central neighborhood on February 15th, officers contacted 23-year-old Vincent W. Birdtail and a 15-year-old juvenile.

Spokane Police say the juvenile lied about his name, but officers confirmed his identity and arrested him on a felony warrant. The juvenile was in possession of a handgun, according to a release.

Birdtail and the juvenile were arrested and booked for the carjacking and the shooting. Detectives say more felony charges could be coming.

"This is a great example of the dedicated hard work and cooperation between SPD specialty units to apprehend subjects involved in violent crime," Officer John O'Brien said in a release. "SPD will continue to fight violent crime to keep our community safe."