Spokane Police arrest two people in connection to recent carjacking and shooting

SPOKANE, Wash. -

Spokane Police believe they have arrested two people responsible for two violent crimes that happened last week. 

Police say the first incident was a carjacking at 2nd and Division on February 13th. The next night there was a shooting near Lincoln and Frederick. Conducting a "special detail" in the North Central neighborhood on February 15th, officers contacted 23-year-old Vincent W. Birdtail and a 15-year-old juvenile. 

Spokane Police say the juvenile lied about his name, but officers confirmed his identity and arrested him on a felony warrant. The juvenile was in possession of a handgun, according to a release. 

Birdtail and the juvenile were arrested and booked for the carjacking and the shooting. Detectives say more felony charges could be coming. 

"This is a great example of the dedicated hard work and cooperation between SPD specialty units to apprehend subjects involved in violent crime," Officer John O'Brien said in a release. "SPD will continue to fight violent crime to keep our community safe."

