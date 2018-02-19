Gang member arrested after chase, crash into building

Benton County sheriff's deputies report a man has been booked into Yakima County Jail after a pursuit ended with a stolen car crashed into a building over the weekend.

Just after midnight Saturday night, deputies spotted a stolen car being driven in the area of County Route 12 and Griffin Rd, between Grandview and Prosser. The driver didn't stop, and led deputies on a chase across Yakima and Benton Counties. The driver, identified as a 24-year-old known documented gang member, eventually crashed the car into a building in the city of Grandview and ran away.

The suspect was not found until about 7 a.m. when a Grandview police officer spotted him walking.

He was booked into Yakima County Jail for eluding police, possession of a stolen car and outstanding warrants.