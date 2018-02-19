Original Picasso print stolen from Milwaukee art gallery

Original Picasso print stolen from Milwaukee art galleryPosted: Updated:
14-year-old North Carolina girl found 5 months after her disappearance in Georgia
CHARLOTTE, N.C. - A 14-year-old Charlotte, North Carolina girl who disappeared five months ago was found in Georgia this week. WSOC TV reports that Nakia Williams was last seen Sept. 7, 2017 after leaving her home on Wiegon Lane. Georgia law enforcement officials confirmed with WSOC Wednesday that she was seen in Emanuel County, Georgia. Nakia’s mother told WSOC that she was found that same day in Lyons, Georgia,>>
Couple says Florida school shooting suspect told them he was sorry
PARKLAND, Fla. - The couple who took in the Florida school shooting suspect after his mother died says he told them he was sorry after the shooting. Speaking Monday on ABC's "Good Morning America," James and Kimberly Snead said they've only seen Nikolas Cruz once since the shooting that killed 17 when they briefly saw him at the police station.>>
Pullman psychologist charged with rape found dead in jail cell
PULLMAN, Wash. - Pullman Police say the psychologist accused of raping a patient during a treatment session in January was found dead in his jail cell Sunday night. Police say a woman reported that psychologist Dean Funabiki, PhD, sexually assault her during a therapy session in his office.>>
PHOTOS: Westbound I-90 at Ellensburg back open after 16 vehicle crash
CLE ELUM, Wash. - UPDATE: Washington State Department of Transportation says I-90 at Ellensburg is back open following a major crash Saturday morning. Westbound lanes were closed for several hours Saturday. Washington State Patrol urges drivers to use caution as conditions can change quickly.>>
6-year-old, three others wounded in shooting outside Texas Roadhouse
SAN ANTONIO, Tex. - A 6-year-old child and three other people were injured in a shooting Sunday night outside a Texas Roadhouse restaurant. News 4 San Antonio reports that authorities were called to the Texas Roadhouse at Cinema Ridge at about 8:45 p.m. for reports of an active shooter. Police said four people, including a 6-year-old child were hit when a suspect opened fire outside the restaurant, unloading an entire clip. News 4>>
Animal overpass project now visible to westbound motorists
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) - A billion-dollar project that will allow animals to travel unimpeded over Washington state's busiest interstate is now visible to westbound I-90 travelers. The Spokesman-Review reports the construction, which is scheduled to finish in fall 2019, will connect two important habitats in the Price Creek area near mile marker 62. Larger animals, like elk, don't like traveling underground. The overpass is designed to give the easiest and most natural path fo...>>
Feathers fly as chicken shortage shuts KFCs across Britain
LONDON (AP) - Fast-food chain KFC has been forced to close most of its 900 outlets in Britain and Ireland because of a shortage of chicken The company is blaming "teething problems" with its new delivery partner, DHL. KFC says those branches that are open are operating a limited menu or shortened hours.>>
Spokane tutors bring the classroom to cancer patients
SPOKANE, Wash. - Every child deserves an education, but for many of the children fighting for their lives inside Sacred Heart Children's Hospital, the classroom isn't an option. That's why a group of volunteers work to bring the classroom to them. "Each day, they have to go through unbelievable amounts of suffering and loneliness," said volunteer Joe Staebell.>>
Pedestrian dies after being run over by street sweeper
BELLEVUE, Wash. (AP) - A pedestrian was run over and killed by a street sweeper in Bellevue, Washington. KOMO-TV reports that officers and medics responded to the scene on Monday morning, near the intersection of 120th Avenue and NE 12th Street.>>
Man arrested after allegedly dragging, running over woman
TWIN FALLS, Idaho - An Idaho man is accused of dragging a woman alongside his truck and then running her over. The Times-News reports the man is charged with felony aggravated battery and violating a no-contact order after the incident Monday in Twin Falls. The man was arrested Tuesday and released on $50,000 bond.>>
GOP Idaho lawmaker gets in heated exchange with students
BOISE, Idaho (AP) - A northern Idaho lawmaker told students affiliated with Planned Parenthood he would call law enforcement officials if they attempted to visit his office at the Capitol. Students and officials with Planned Parenthood on Monday recorded a heated exchange with Sen. Dan Foreman, a Republican from Moscow, while trying to schedule a meeting with him to discuss birth control and sex education.>>
Ex-sergeant to be back in court Tuesday following mistrial
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) - Attorneys are ready to try again eight months after a judge declared a mistrial in a second-degree rape case against a former Washington police sergeant..>>
Police: Ohio pastor helped rob Sunday school teacher
TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) - Police say a gun-wielding Ohio pastor and two family members have robbed a Sunday school teacher at their church. The Blade newspaper reports St. Paul's AME pastor Anthony Morris, along with his wife, Zelda Morris, and 19-year-old daughter Kamali Morris have been charged with aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon.>>
Fergie responds to social media backlash over National Anthem performance
LOS ANGELES - The internet was not having any of Fergie's performance of the "The Star-Spangled Banner" during the NBA All-Star game Sunday night. The hashtag #fergienationalanthem began trending immediately after the Black Eyed Peas star took the microphone, with many shocked and appalled by her slow, jazzy rendition of the anthem.>>
Original Picasso print stolen from Milwaukee art gallery
MILWAUKEE (AP) - An original Pablo Picasso print worth up to an estimated $50,000 was stolen from a downtown Milwaukee art gallery. WITI-TV reports appraiser Bill DeLind says his business partner noticed the original 1949 print was missing from DeLind Fine Art Appraisals on Friday. Picasso only did 30 of the prints and signed each with a green crayon in the lower right corner.>>
Gang member arrested after chase, crash into building
YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. - Benton County sheriff's deputies report a man has been booked into Yakima County Jail after a pursuit ended with a stolen car crashed into a building over the weekend. Just after midnight Saturday night, deputies spotted a stolen car being driven in the area of County Route 12 and Griffin Rd, between Grandview and Prosser.>>
