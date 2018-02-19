GOP Idaho lawmaker gets in heated exchange with students

A northern Idaho lawmaker told students affiliated with Planned Parenthood he would call law enforcement officials if they attempted to visit his office at the Capitol.



Students and officials with Planned Parenthood on Monday recorded a heated exchange with Sen. Dan Foreman, a Republican from Moscow, while trying to schedule a meeting with him to discuss birth control and sex education.



Video footage shows Foreman shouting at students, who had traveled from the University of Idaho to participate in Planned Parenthood's lobby day in Boise.



According to the footage, Foreman said he believed abortion is murder and would call Idaho State Police if anyone with the group went to his office.



Paul Dillon, public affairs director for Planned Parenthood of Greater Washington and North Idaho, said Foreman's response to their meeting request was scary and sad.



Foreman responded on Twitter Monday.

Besides your wild outburst at the mtg time, it's very simple, murdering babies is not #Healthcare and it's a SIN. Saving the lives of my constituents is my priorty, go talk about killing babies with Maryanne Jordan. — Senator Dan Foreman (@SenDanTheMan) February 19, 2018

Obviously, I Stand for what is Right for Idaho. Those in the media will jump at any chance to attack with the liberal agenda. More #FAKENEWS — Senator Dan Foreman (@SenDanTheMan) February 19, 2018

