Fergie responds to social media backlash over National Anthem performance

The internet was not having any of Fergie's performance of the "The Star-Spangled Banner" during the NBA All-Star game Sunday night. The hashtag #fergienationalanthem began trending immediately after the Black Eyed Peas star took the microphone, with many shocked and appalled by her slow, jazzy rendition of the anthem.

On Monday, Fergie issued a statement addressing the criticism of the performance saying she likes to take risks, that she tried her best and that she loves this country.

"I've always been honored and proud to perform the national anthem and last night I wanted to try something special for the NBA," says the 42-year-old singer. "I’m a risk taker artistically, but clearly this rendition didn’t strike the intended tone. I love this country and honestly tried my best."

