Ex-sergeant to be back in court Tuesday following mistrial

Attorneys are ready to try again eight months after a judge declared a mistrial in a second-degree rape case against a former Washington police sergeant.



The Spokesman-Review reports jury selection is set to begin Tuesday in the case against former Spokane Police Sgt. Gordon Ennis.



The trial itself is expected to last three weeks and will begin on Feb. 26.



The alleged crime happened at an October 2015 party.



Defense attorney Rob Cossey could not be reached for comment, but he said in June that he intends to call only six witnesses, not including Ennis.



A judge ruled in June that Ennis was responsible for witness tampering after he was accused of contacting law enforcement. He did not have to serve jail time.



He remains out of custody on bond.



