Man arrested after allegedly dragging, running over woman

An Idaho man is accused of dragging a woman alongside his truck and then running her over.



The Times-News reports the man is charged with felony aggravated battery and violating a no-contact order after the incident Monday in Twin Falls.



The man was arrested Tuesday and released on $50,000 bond.



Court records prior to the incident show the woman filed a no-contact order Jan. 2 against the man. He was charged with misdemeanor assault two days later. Massey posted a $5,000 bond and was released. He has a pretrial hearing on Feb. 21 for the misdemeanor assault. A preliminary hearing is set for Feb. 23 for the felony assault.



The woman filed a second no-contact order Wednesday.



___



Information from: The Times-News, http://www.magicvalley.com

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)