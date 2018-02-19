Pedestrian dies after being run over by street sweeper

A pedestrian was run over and killed by a street sweeper in Bellevue, Washington.



KOMO-TV reports that officers and medics responded to the scene on Monday morning, near the intersection of 120th Avenue and NE 12th Street.



The pedestrian was found dead under the street sweeper.



Firefighters began working to extricate the victim.



The circumstances leading up to the accident are under investigation.



Information from: KOMO-TV, http://www.komotv.com/

