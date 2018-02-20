Spokane woman recovering from broken pelvis after purse snatchin - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Spokane woman recovering from broken pelvis after purse snatching

SPOKANE, Wash. -

A Spokane woman is speaking out after she was dragged about 20 feet by a car, and nearly run over, after purse snatching.

Kathy Kohlieber broke her pelvis and had to be sent to Multicare Valley Hospital. She’s been there since the incident Saturday evening around 5 p.m.

Kathy says she went to Walmart, “to get a bag of Cosmos caramel corn, which is so good.”

She couldn’t find it at the store, so she left. As she was walking back to her car, she noticed a car on her left side, and then, she says, “I didn’t see it coming.”

A person in the backseat of the car reached, and grabbed her purse. But because it was so high on her shoulder, the person driving dragged her along the ground for what she says was about 20 feet before they were able to get her purse. Kathy says she then saw a car backing up and she started yelling. Two men stopped the car, and called 911.

Her purse was still missing, until the next day, when some Good Samaritans found her purse and brought it to police. That’s when she got her phone back, and noticed something strange.

A text, likely from the criminals, to the last person she was in contact with on her phone. It read, “Her purse is on the corner of Fairview and Ralph. I'm sorry.”

She says it seems like they had somewhat of a conscience, but she wants them to know that people can get really injured in a purse snatching and she has a message of her own to whoever did this. “Get help. Do something – something other than that way of life,” she says.

Kathy also wants to add that she is so grateful to all the good people out there who helped her, including everyone at the hospital, the people who helped her get her purse back, and those who helped her in the parking lot after her purse was stolen.

“When I started screaming for help, I knew there were good people that would come. There are good people out there,” she says.

And another person she wants to thank is a Spokane Valley deputy, who helped her cancel her credit cards, but also was able to get her that bag of caramel corn she went to the store to get.

“They’re just wonderful, caring people,” she says.

