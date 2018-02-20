Pullman businesses hold Dine Out for #3 event for suicide prevention

Following the loss of Washington State quarterback Tyler Hilinski, business in the Pullman area are coming together for a good cause.

Several Pullman restaurants, bars and coffee shops are participating in the Dine Out for #3 event on Tuesday, Feb. 20, in an effort to start a conversation about suicide prevention, raise awareness and reduce the stigma associated with mental illness, including depression.

Roost, Cougar Country, Paradise Creek Brewery, Foundry, Rico’s, Fujiyama, Golden Teriyaki, Palouse Country Candy, the Next Page, the ZZU, Sam’s Apothecary, The Coug, Banyan’s on the Ridge, Sella’s, Pita Pit and Etsi Bravo are all participating on Tuesday from open to close. A portion of the day's total sales will go directly toward The #3 Memorial Fund.

“This is a cause that has a special place in my heart, in Cougar Country’s heart,” said Rhonda Witt-Miller, owner of Cougar Country Drive-In. “We all know somebody who has left us this way, and yet we all struggle to understand why.”

