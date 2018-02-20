Man tries to convince women to date him with power point presentation

KHQ.COM - You see a lot of things when you're trying to find that special person. One woman was impressed when she stumbled across a Tinder profile of a 21-year-old named Sam. Alongside his profile picture were some words that struck up some curiosity saying, "Why you should SWIPE RIGHT. A presentation by Sam. Please refer to the power point above."



Those who did swipe right would learn all the best things about Sam.



For example, he enjoys laser tag, long walks on the beach, talking about his feelings and dad jokes. Other notable qualities and skills include that he's generous when drunk, owns a Netflix account (impressive... we know) and is a great person to take to family events. Sam even has a list of reviews (all completely real) and one of the reviews is from President Trump who gave him 5 stars and says he's "not the worst Sam I've met."



So what do you think? Would you want to date Sam? Many women on social media are saying "Yes!"



A genuine 10/10 effort from this lad lmaooo I’m crying pic.twitter.com/7wjUJk3HF0 — Gracie Barrow (@GracieBarrow1) February 17, 2018

@emilyhenson_ what I need in a man — Abby (@abbywaither) February 18, 2018