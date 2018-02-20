French ice dancer has wardrobe malfunction nightmare when top comes unhooked

KHQ.COM - French ice dancer Gabriella Papadakis' costume has come unhooked at the neckline, exposing her breast, during her performance at the Pyeongchang Olympics.



The first notes of Ed Sheeran's "Shape of You" had just played Monday when Papadakis suddenly became aware that people were about to see a whole lot more of her shape than she had planned.



She calls it her "worst nightmare happening at the Olympics."



The performance was being shown live on international television, and people immediately began posting screen grabs on social media.



An NBC spokesman says the network has edited the video for future television broadcasts and online replays.



Papadakis and her partner, Guillaume Cizeron, are in second place behind Canadian stars Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir.



Papadakis says she's proud of their performance despite the wardrobe malfunction.