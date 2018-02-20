French ice dancer has wardrobe malfunction nightmare when top comes unhooked

French ice dancer has wardrobe malfunction nightmare when top comes unhookedPosted: Updated:
Spokane woman recovering from broken pelvis after purse snatching
SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane woman is speaking out after she was dragged about 20 feet by a car, and nearly run over, after purse snatching. Kathy Kohlieber broke her pelvis and had to be sent to Multicare Valley Hospital. She’s been there since the incident Saturday evening around 5 p.m. Kathy says she went to Walmart, “to get a bag of Cosmos caramel corn, which is so good.”>>
Fergie responds to social media backlash over National Anthem performance
LOS ANGELES - The internet was not having any of Fergie's performance of the "The Star-Spangled Banner" during the NBA All-Star game Sunday night. The hashtag #fergienationalanthem began trending immediately after the Black Eyed Peas star took the microphone, with many shocked and appalled by her slow, jazzy rendition of the anthem.>>
Pullman psychologist charged with rape found dead in jail cell
PULLMAN, Wash. - Pullman Police say the psychologist accused of raping a patient during a treatment session in January was found dead in his jail cell Sunday night. Police say a woman reported that psychologist Dean Funabiki, PhD, sexually assault her during a therapy session in his office.>>
Idaho teens found in North Dakota highlight online dangers
SPOKANE, Wash. - Two teenage girls went missing from Bonners Ferry, Idaho, over the weekend and were eventually found in Williston, North Dakota, which is 700 miles away. Police say the two girls may have been lured from their home. The investigation continues, but it highlights some of the dangers of kids online.>>
Police: UberEATS driver charged with killing customer
ATLANTA (AP) - Police say an Atlanta food delivery driver accused of fatally shooting a customer is in custody. Local media report 36-year-old Robert Bivines turned himself in Monday. Atlanta police said in a statement they had a warrant charging Bivines with felony murder. The victim was identified as 30-year-old Ryan Thornton.>>
Police: Ohio pastor helped rob Sunday school teacher
TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) - Police say a gun-wielding Ohio pastor and two family members have robbed a Sunday school teacher at their church. The Blade newspaper reports St. Paul's AME pastor Anthony Morris, along with his wife, Zelda Morris, and 19-year-old daughter Kamali Morris have been charged with aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon.>>
French ice dancer has wardrobe malfunction nightmare when top comes unhooked
KHQ.COM - French ice dancer Gabriella Papadakis' costume has come unhooked at the neckline, exposing her breast, during her performance at the Pyeongchang Olympics. The first notes of Ed Sheeran's "Shape of You" had just played Monday when Papadakis suddenly became aware that people were about to see a whole lot more of her shape than she had planned. She calls it her "worst nightmare happening at the Olympics.">>
Grocery retailer Albertsons to buy drugstore chain Rite Aid
The privately held owner of Safeway, Vons and other grocery brands is plunging deeper into the pharmacy business with a deal to buy Rite Aid, the nation's third-largest drugstore chain. Albertsons Companies is offering either a share of its stock and $1.83 in cash or slightly more than a share for every 10 shares of Rite Aid. A deal value was not disclosed in a statement released Tuesday by the companies.>>
Man tries to convince women to date him with power point presentation
KHQ.COM - You see a lot of things when you're trying to find that special person. One woman was impressed when she stumbled across a Tinder profile of a 21-year-old named Sam. Alongside his profile picture were some words that struck up some curiosity saying, "Why you should SWIPE RIGHT. A presentation by Sam. Please refer to the power point above." Those who did swipe right would learn all the best things about Sam.>>
Spokane woman recovering from broken pelvis after purse snatching
SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane woman is speaking out after she was dragged about 20 feet by a car, and nearly run over, after purse snatching. Kathy Kohlieber broke her pelvis and had to be sent to Multicare Valley Hospital. She’s been there since the incident Saturday evening around 5 p.m. Kathy says she went to Walmart, “to get a bag of Cosmos caramel corn, which is so good.”>>
Pullman businesses hold Dine Out for #3 event for suicide prevention
PULLMAN, Wash. - Following the loss of Washington State quarterback Tyler Hilinski, business in the Pullman area are coming together for a good cause. Several Pullman restaurants, bars and coffee shops are participating in the Dine Out for #3 event on Tuesday, Feb. 20, in an effort to start a conversation about suicide prevention, raise awareness and reduce the stigma associated with mental illness, including depression.>>
Mad Minute stories from Monday, February 19th
Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Monday, February 19th.>>
Helping Spokane's homeless in dangerously cold temperatures
SPOKANE, Wash. - With the temperatures so cold, most of us are staying warm inside our homes. But what about those who don’t have homes? The city of Spokane and its partners have switched to a system where warming centers are open 24 hours a day regardless of the temperature. Those who need a place to go can go to the House of Charity.>>
GOP Idaho lawmaker gets in heated exchange with students
BOISE, Idaho (AP) - A northern Idaho lawmaker told students affiliated with Planned Parenthood he would call law enforcement officials if they attempted to visit his office at the Capitol. Students and officials with Planned Parenthood on Monday recorded a heated exchange with Sen. Dan Foreman, a Republican from Moscow, while trying to schedule a meeting with him to discuss birth control and sex education.>>
Was pirate Black Sam Bellamy found? DNA test could tell
YARMOUTH, Mass. (AP) - Researchers are working to use DNA to identify whether a human bone recovered from a Cape Cod shipwreck belongs to the infamous pirate Samuel "Black Sam" Bellamy. The Whydah Pirate Museum in Yarmouth, Massachusetts, publicly displayed the bone Monday. It was found near what's believed to be Bellamy's pistol.>>
Idaho teens found in North Dakota highlight online dangers
SPOKANE, Wash. - Two teenage girls went missing from Bonners Ferry, Idaho, over the weekend and were eventually found in Williston, North Dakota, which is 700 miles away. Police say the two girls may have been lured from their home. The investigation continues, but it highlights some of the dangers of kids online.>>
