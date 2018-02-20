Spokane almost dead last on Washington's safest cities list - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Spokane almost dead last on Washington's safest cities list

Posted: Updated:

KHQ.COM - The National Council for Home Safety and Security has released the safest cities in Washington for 2018... and Spokane did not impress.      

To determine the order of the ranking the Council used data on the number of reported violent crimes and property crimes for every thousand people and also reviewed the most recent FBI Uniform Crime report.

Spokane ranked almost dead last coming in at number 79 (there were only 80 cities on the list). Spokane had over 1,200 violent crimes committed during the time the survey was taken which was the third highest in the state. The only city that ranked worse than Spokane was Tukwila. 

Other cities in our area that ranked included Pullman, coming in at number 17, Cheney coming in at number 39 and Spokane Valley coming in at number 63. 

Seattle ranked number 69. 

Here is the list on the top 10 safest cities on the list:

1. Sammamish
2. Lynden
3. West Richland
4. Camas
5. Maple Valley
6. Bainbridge Island
7. Kenmore
8. Washougal
9. Oak Harbor
10. Snoqualmie

SEE FULL LIST:  https://tinyurl.com/yarfjwnp

It's also important to note, the list does not include cities that failed to submit a complete crime report to the FBI and cities with populations under 10- thousand were not included. 

    Tuesday, February 20 2018 8:39 AM EST2018-02-20 13:39:26 GMT

    KHQ.COM - French ice dancer Gabriella Papadakis' costume has come unhooked at the neckline, exposing her breast, during her performance at the Pyeongchang Olympics.   The first notes of Ed Sheeran's "Shape of You" had just played Monday when Papadakis suddenly became aware that people were about to see a whole lot more of her shape than she had planned.   She calls it her "worst nightmare happening at the Olympics."

    Tuesday, February 20 2018 9:48 AM EST2018-02-20 14:48:40 GMT

    MASSILLON, Ohio (AP) - A school official in Ohio says a middle school student apparently shot himself after bringing a gun to school. Police say Jackson Middle School, near Massillon, is on lockdown Tuesday and that the students and staff are safe. The school official tells The Independent newspaper that the student is being treated at a hospital.   Authorities and school officials haven't released any other details about the shooting.  

    Tuesday, February 20 2018 1:27 PM EST2018-02-20 18:27:47 GMT

    KHQ.COM - The National Council for Home Safety and Security has released the safest cities in Washington for 2018... and Spokane did not impress. To determine the order of the ranking the Council used data on the number of reported violent crimes and property crimes for every thousand people and also reviewed the most recent FBI Uniform Crime report. Spokane ranked almost dead last coming in at number 79 (there were only 80 cities on the list).

    Tuesday, February 20 2018 9:48 AM EST2018-02-20 14:48:40 GMT

    MASSILLON, Ohio (AP) - A school official in Ohio says a middle school student apparently shot himself after bringing a gun to school. Police say Jackson Middle School, near Massillon, is on lockdown Tuesday and that the students and staff are safe. The school official tells The Independent newspaper that the student is being treated at a hospital.   Authorities and school officials haven't released any other details about the shooting.  

    Tuesday, February 20 2018 8:56 AM EST2018-02-20 13:56:39 GMT

    WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump is again accusing his predecessor of not doing enough to prevent Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election. Trump tweets that's because President Barack Obama "thought Crooked Hillary was going to win and he didn't want to 'rock the boat.'" 

