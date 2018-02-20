Spokane almost dead last on Washington's safest cities list

Spokane almost dead last on Washington's safest cities listPosted: Updated:
KHQ.COM - French ice dancer Gabriella Papadakis' costume has come unhooked at the neckline, exposing her breast, during her performance at the Pyeongchang Olympics. The first notes of Ed Sheeran's "Shape of You" had just played Monday when Papadakis suddenly became aware that people were about to see a whole lot more of her shape than she had planned. She calls it her "worst nightmare happening at the Olympics.">>
MASSILLON, Ohio (AP) - A school official in Ohio says a middle school student apparently shot himself after bringing a gun to school. Police say Jackson Middle School, near Massillon, is on lockdown Tuesday and that the students and staff are safe. The school official tells The Independent newspaper that the student is being treated at a hospital. Authorities and school officials haven't released any other details about the shooting.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane woman is speaking out after she was dragged about 20 feet by a car, and nearly run over, after purse snatching. Kathy Kohlieber broke her pelvis and had to be sent to Multicare Valley Hospital. She’s been there since the incident Saturday evening around 5 p.m. Kathy says she went to Walmart, “to get a bag of Cosmos caramel corn, which is so good.”>>
BOISE, Idaho (AP) - A northern Idaho lawmaker told students affiliated with Planned Parenthood he would call law enforcement officials if they attempted to visit his office at the Capitol. Students and officials with Planned Parenthood on Monday recorded a heated exchange with Sen. Dan Foreman, a Republican from Moscow, while trying to schedule a meeting with him to discuss birth control and sex education.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Two teenage girls went missing from Bonners Ferry, Idaho, over the weekend and were eventually found in Williston, North Dakota, which is 700 miles away. Police say the two girls may have been lured from their home. The investigation continues, but it highlights some of the dangers of kids online.>>
KHQ.COM - The National Council for Home Safety and Security has released the safest cities in Washington for 2018... and Spokane did not impress. To determine the order of the ranking the Council used data on the number of reported violent crimes and property crimes for every thousand people and also reviewed the most recent FBI Uniform Crime report. Spokane ranked almost dead last coming in at number 79 (there were only 80 cities on the list).>>
WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump is again accusing his predecessor of not doing enough to prevent Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election. Trump tweets that's because President Barack Obama "thought Crooked Hillary was going to win and he didn't want to 'rock the boat.'">>
The privately held owner of Safeway, Vons and other grocery brands is plunging deeper into the pharmacy business with a deal to buy Rite Aid, the nation's third-largest drugstore chain. Albertsons Companies is offering either a share of its stock and $1.83 in cash or slightly more than a share for every 10 shares of Rite Aid. A deal value was not disclosed in a statement released Tuesday by the companies.>>
KHQ.COM - You see a lot of things when you're trying to find that special person. One woman was impressed when she stumbled across a Tinder profile of a 21-year-old named Sam. Alongside his profile picture were some words that struck up some curiosity saying, "Why you should SWIPE RIGHT. A presentation by Sam. Please refer to the power point above." Those who did swipe right would learn all the best things about Sam.>>
PULLMAN, Wash. - Following the loss of Washington State quarterback Tyler Hilinski, business in the Pullman area are coming together for a good cause. Several Pullman restaurants, bars and coffee shops are participating in the Dine Out for #3 event on Tuesday, Feb. 20, in an effort to start a conversation about suicide prevention, raise awareness and reduce the stigma associated with mental illness, including depression.>>
Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Monday, February 19th.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - With the temperatures so cold, most of us are staying warm inside our homes. But what about those who don’t have homes? The city of Spokane and its partners have switched to a system where warming centers are open 24 hours a day regardless of the temperature. Those who need a place to go can go to the House of Charity.>>
