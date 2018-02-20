Spokane almost dead last on Washington's safest cities list

Wake up with KHQ and The Wake Up Show -- everyday from 7 to 9 a.m.

KHQ.COM - The National Council for Home Safety and Security has released the safest cities in Washington for 2018... and Spokane did not impress.



To determine the order of the ranking the Council used data on the number of reported violent crimes and property crimes for every thousand people and also reviewed the most recent FBI Uniform Crime report.



Spokane ranked almost dead last coming in at number 79 (there were only 80 cities on the list). Spokane had over 1,200 violent crimes committed during the time the survey was taken which was the third highest in the state. The only city that ranked worse than Spokane was Tukwila.

Other cities in our area that ranked included Pullman, coming in at number 17, Cheney coming in at number 39 and Spokane Valley coming in at number 63.



Seattle ranked number 69.

Here is the list on the top 10 safest cities on the list:

1. Sammamish

2. Lynden

3. West Richland

4. Camas

5. Maple Valley

6. Bainbridge Island

7. Kenmore

8. Washougal

9. Oak Harbor

10. Snoqualmie



SEE FULL LIST: https://tinyurl.com/yarfjwnp

It's also important to note, the list does not include cities that failed to submit a complete crime report to the FBI and cities with populations under 10- thousand were not included.