Managers of Spokane Valley motel, 6 others arrested on drug and property crime charges following two-month investigation

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. -

A two-month investigation into criminal activity at the Red Top Motel in Spokane Valley resulted in a massive raid and the arrest of 8 people early Tuesday morning. 

The Red Top Motel has had more than 100 calls for service since the beginning of the year, with many of those calls resulting in the arrest of known criminals who commonly traffic in drugs and stolen property. Deputy Mark Gregory said in a release on Tuesday that prior to today's operations, eight people have been arrested for various property and drug-related crimes at the motel. 

Detectives also received information the managers of the motel, 56-year-old Mark Rosenberg and his girlfriend, 61-year-old Vicki I. Kerr, were involved in and allowed criminal activity to happen at the motel. 

During their two-month investigation, detectives learned Rosenberg and Kerr were selling drugs while associating with known repeat offenders, fugitives and gang members. 

"Counter surveillance (lookouts) were also observed, along with stolen vehicles, further demonstrating the extremely high amount of criminal activity allowed to take place at this motel," Deputy Gregory said. 

Detectives were granted search warrants for the motel' officer, Manager's Quarters and six other rooms. With the assistance of the SWAT Team, three K9 unites and numerous deputies, those search warrants were served Tuesday morning. 

"The search warrants were executed resulting in the arrest of eight people, the seizure or two vehicles and over $4000 in cash, coins, silver and gold," the Sheriff's Office said. "Investigators also seized Methamphetamine and suspected heroin, along with associated drug paraphernalia (packaging, scales, pre-packed weights of drugs, ledgers, safes/lockboxes and cellphones).  Several credit cards were also recovered which are believed to have been stolen.  SVIU Detectives will continue to investigate and make contact with the card owners."

The following people were arrested: 

  • Rosenberg and Kerr were charged with four counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver and four counts of Unlawful Use of a Building for Drug Purposes.    
  • Daniel R. Coy (49-year-old) was charged with two counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver, three counts of felony Violation of a Domestic Violence Protection Order-Prior Convictions and a felony Washington State Department of Corrections Community Custody Hold. 
  • Audra M. Adams (52-year-old) was charged with two counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver and a misdemeanor warrant for Criminal Conspiracy.
  • Gregory R. Finch (63-year-old) was charged with three counts Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver.
  • Evelyn M. Paris (48-year-old) was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance.
  • Kasia B. Grygny (28-year-old) was booked on an unrelated misdemeanor Theft 3rd Degree warrant.
  • Jerrianne Spence (39-year-old) was booked for Possession of a Controlled Substance.

SVIU Detectives are still actively looking for three vehicles and 11 more subjects who have probable cause for their arrest.  Below is a partial list of subjects Detectives have developed probable cause for their arrest and are working to contact:

  • Kailey R. Flamand, 20-year-old white female.  Two counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver.
  • Damon T. Green, 23-year-old black male.  Possession of a Controlled Substance and Domestic Violence Order of Protection Violation.
  • Brandon C. Batke 23-year-old white male.  Two counts Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver and a felony Washington State Department of Corrections warrant.
  • John L. Chapman 32-year-old black male.  Possession of a Controlled Substance.
  • Brandin K. Miner 29-year-old white male.  Possession of a Stolen Motor Vehicle.

Anyone with information about this incident or can help locate these individuals is urged to call SVIU Detective Turman at 509-477-3287.

