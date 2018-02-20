Preventive treatment for peanut allergies succeeds in study

Preventive treatment for peanut allergies succeeds in studyPosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
French ice dancer has wardrobe malfunction nightmare when top comes unhooked
French ice dancer has wardrobe malfunction nightmare when top comes unhooked
KHQ.COM - French ice dancer Gabriella Papadakis' costume has come unhooked at the neckline, exposing her breast, during her performance at the Pyeongchang Olympics. The first notes of Ed Sheeran's "Shape of You" had just played Monday when Papadakis suddenly became aware that people were about to see a whole lot more of her shape than she had planned. She calls it her "worst nightmare happening at the Olympics.">>
KHQ.COM - French ice dancer Gabriella Papadakis' costume has come unhooked at the neckline, exposing her breast, during her performance at the Pyeongchang Olympics. The first notes of Ed Sheeran's "Shape of You" had just played Monday when Papadakis suddenly became aware that people were about to see a whole lot more of her shape than she had planned. She calls it her "worst nightmare happening at the Olympics.">>
Authorities: Student shoots self at Ohio middle school
Authorities: Student shoots self at Ohio middle school
MASSILLON, Ohio (AP) - A school official in Ohio says a middle school student apparently shot himself after bringing a gun to school. Police say Jackson Middle School, near Massillon, is on lockdown Tuesday and that the students and staff are safe. The school official tells The Independent newspaper that the student is being treated at a hospital. Authorities and school officials haven't released any other details about the shooting.>>
MASSILLON, Ohio (AP) - A school official in Ohio says a middle school student apparently shot himself after bringing a gun to school. Police say Jackson Middle School, near Massillon, is on lockdown Tuesday and that the students and staff are safe. The school official tells The Independent newspaper that the student is being treated at a hospital. Authorities and school officials haven't released any other details about the shooting.>>
School Closures & Delays
School Closures
Check out the latest closures and delays from around the Inland Northwest.>>
Click here for a list of school closures and delays.>>
Spokane woman recovering from broken pelvis after purse snatching
Spokane woman recovering from broken pelvis after purse snatching
SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane woman is speaking out after she was dragged about 20 feet by a car, and nearly run over, after purse snatching. Kathy Kohlieber broke her pelvis and had to be sent to Multicare Valley Hospital. She’s been there since the incident Saturday evening around 5 p.m. Kathy says she went to Walmart, “to get a bag of Cosmos caramel corn, which is so good.”>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane woman is speaking out after she was dragged about 20 feet by a car, and nearly run over, after purse snatching. Kathy Kohlieber broke her pelvis and had to be sent to Multicare Valley Hospital. She’s been there since the incident Saturday evening around 5 p.m. Kathy says she went to Walmart, “to get a bag of Cosmos caramel corn, which is so good.”>>
GOP Idaho lawmaker gets in heated exchange with students
GOP Idaho lawmaker gets in heated exchange with students
BOISE, Idaho (AP) - A northern Idaho lawmaker told students affiliated with Planned Parenthood he would call law enforcement officials if they attempted to visit his office at the Capitol. Students and officials with Planned Parenthood on Monday recorded a heated exchange with Sen. Dan Foreman, a Republican from Moscow, while trying to schedule a meeting with him to discuss birth control and sex education.>>
BOISE, Idaho (AP) - A northern Idaho lawmaker told students affiliated with Planned Parenthood he would call law enforcement officials if they attempted to visit his office at the Capitol. Students and officials with Planned Parenthood on Monday recorded a heated exchange with Sen. Dan Foreman, a Republican from Moscow, while trying to schedule a meeting with him to discuss birth control and sex education.>>
Idaho teens found in North Dakota highlight online dangers
Idaho teens found in North Dakota highlight online dangers
SPOKANE, Wash. - Two teenage girls went missing from Bonners Ferry, Idaho, over the weekend and were eventually found in Williston, North Dakota, which is 700 miles away. Police say the two girls may have been lured from their home. The investigation continues, but it highlights some of the dangers of kids online.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Two teenage girls went missing from Bonners Ferry, Idaho, over the weekend and were eventually found in Williston, North Dakota, which is 700 miles away. Police say the two girls may have been lured from their home. The investigation continues, but it highlights some of the dangers of kids online.>>
Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>
-
President Trump directs Justice Department to ban gun modifications like bump stocks used in Las Vegas massacre
President Trump directs Justice Department to ban gun modifications like bump stocks used in Las Vegas massacre
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Trump has directed the Justice Department to ban gun modifications, like bump stocks that were used in Las Vegas massacre. President Donald Trump says he's signed a memo directing the Justice Department to propose regulations to "ban all devices" like bump stocks used in last year's Las Vegas massacre.>>
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Trump has directed the Justice Department to ban gun modifications, like bump stocks that were used in Las Vegas massacre. President Donald Trump says he's signed a memo directing the Justice Department to propose regulations to "ban all devices" like bump stocks used in last year's Las Vegas massacre.>>
Legislators in Florida won't hear assault rifle ban bill
Legislators in Florida won't hear assault rifle ban bill
PARKLAND, Fla. - Less than a week after 17 people were fatally shot at a Florida high school, the state House has voted down a motion to take up a bill that would ban assault rifles, effectively killing the measure for this session. The motion failed by a 36-71 vote. As the Florida House opened its session Tuesday,>>
PARKLAND, Fla. - Less than a week after 17 people were fatally shot at a Florida high school, the state House has voted down a motion to take up a bill that would ban assault rifles, effectively killing the measure for this session. The motion failed by a 36-71 vote. As the Florida House opened its session Tuesday,>>
Preventive treatment for peanut allergies succeeds in study
Preventive treatment for peanut allergies succeeds in study
The first treatment to help prevent serious allergic reactions to peanuts may be on the way. A company said Tuesday that its daily capsules of peanut flour helped sensitize children to nuts in a major study. Millions of children have peanut allergies, and some may have life-threatening reactions if accidentally exposed to them.>>
The first treatment to help prevent serious allergic reactions to peanuts may be on the way. A company said Tuesday that its daily capsules of peanut flour helped sensitize children to nuts in a major study. Millions of children have peanut allergies, and some may have life-threatening reactions if accidentally exposed to them.>>
Search warrants served at Spokane Valley motel
Search warrants served at Spokane Valley motel
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Deputies in Spokane Valley spent Tuesday morning serving search warrants at the Red Top Motel in Spokane Valley as part of an investigation into drug related crimes.>>
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Deputies in Spokane Valley spent Tuesday morning serving search warrants at the Red Top Motel in Spokane Valley as part of an investigation into drug related crimes. Deputies detained several people as part of the investigation, including managers. The investigation has been underway for weeks. Specific charges as this time are unknown.>>
Spokane almost dead last on Washington's safest cities list
Spokane almost dead last on Washington's safest cities list
KHQ.COM - The National Council for Home Safety and Security has released the safest cities in Washington for 2018... and Spokane did not impress. To determine the order of the ranking the Council used data on the number of reported violent crimes and property crimes for every thousand people and also reviewed the most recent FBI Uniform Crime report. Spokane ranked almost dead last coming in at number 79 (there were only 80 cities on the list).>>
KHQ.COM - The National Council for Home Safety and Security has released the safest cities in Washington for 2018... and Spokane did not impress. To determine the order of the ranking the Council used data on the number of reported violent crimes and property crimes for every thousand people and also reviewed the most recent FBI Uniform Crime report. Spokane ranked almost dead last coming in at number 79 (there were only 80 cities on the list).>>
Authorities: Student shoots self at Ohio middle school
Authorities: Student shoots self at Ohio middle school
MASSILLON, Ohio (AP) - A school official in Ohio says a middle school student apparently shot himself after bringing a gun to school. Police say Jackson Middle School, near Massillon, is on lockdown Tuesday and that the students and staff are safe. The school official tells The Independent newspaper that the student is being treated at a hospital. Authorities and school officials haven't released any other details about the shooting.>>
MASSILLON, Ohio (AP) - A school official in Ohio says a middle school student apparently shot himself after bringing a gun to school. Police say Jackson Middle School, near Massillon, is on lockdown Tuesday and that the students and staff are safe. The school official tells The Independent newspaper that the student is being treated at a hospital. Authorities and school officials haven't released any other details about the shooting.>>
Trump: Dems defended election integrity until they lost
Trump: Dems defended election integrity until they lost
WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump is again accusing his predecessor of not doing enough to prevent Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election. Trump tweets that's because President Barack Obama "thought Crooked Hillary was going to win and he didn't want to 'rock the boat.'">>
WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump is again accusing his predecessor of not doing enough to prevent Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election. Trump tweets that's because President Barack Obama "thought Crooked Hillary was going to win and he didn't want to 'rock the boat.'">>
French ice dancer has wardrobe malfunction nightmare when top comes unhooked
French ice dancer has wardrobe malfunction nightmare when top comes unhooked
KHQ.COM - French ice dancer Gabriella Papadakis' costume has come unhooked at the neckline, exposing her breast, during her performance at the Pyeongchang Olympics. The first notes of Ed Sheeran's "Shape of You" had just played Monday when Papadakis suddenly became aware that people were about to see a whole lot more of her shape than she had planned. She calls it her "worst nightmare happening at the Olympics.">>
KHQ.COM - French ice dancer Gabriella Papadakis' costume has come unhooked at the neckline, exposing her breast, during her performance at the Pyeongchang Olympics. The first notes of Ed Sheeran's "Shape of You" had just played Monday when Papadakis suddenly became aware that people were about to see a whole lot more of her shape than she had planned. She calls it her "worst nightmare happening at the Olympics.">>
Grocery retailer Albertsons to buy drugstore chain Rite Aid
Grocery retailer Albertsons to buy drugstore chain Rite Aid
The privately held owner of Safeway, Vons and other grocery brands is plunging deeper into the pharmacy business with a deal to buy Rite Aid, the nation's third-largest drugstore chain. Albertsons Companies is offering either a share of its stock and $1.83 in cash or slightly more than a share for every 10 shares of Rite Aid. A deal value was not disclosed in a statement released Tuesday by the companies.>>
The privately held owner of Safeway, Vons and other grocery brands is plunging deeper into the pharmacy business with a deal to buy Rite Aid, the nation's third-largest drugstore chain. Albertsons Companies is offering either a share of its stock and $1.83 in cash or slightly more than a share for every 10 shares of Rite Aid. A deal value was not disclosed in a statement released Tuesday by the companies.>>
Man tries to convince women to date him with power point presentation
Man tries to convince women to date him with power point presentation
KHQ.COM - You see a lot of things when you're trying to find that special person. One woman was impressed when she stumbled across a Tinder profile of a 21-year-old named Sam. Alongside his profile picture were some words that struck up some curiosity saying, "Why you should SWIPE RIGHT. A presentation by Sam. Please refer to the power point above." Those who did swipe right would learn all the best things about Sam.>>
KHQ.COM - You see a lot of things when you're trying to find that special person. One woman was impressed when she stumbled across a Tinder profile of a 21-year-old named Sam. Alongside his profile picture were some words that struck up some curiosity saying, "Why you should SWIPE RIGHT. A presentation by Sam. Please refer to the power point above." Those who did swipe right would learn all the best things about Sam.>>