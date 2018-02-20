Preventive treatment for peanut allergies succeeds in study - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Preventive treatment for peanut allergies succeeds in study

Posted: Updated:

The first treatment to help prevent serious allergic reactions to peanuts may be on the way. A company said Tuesday that its daily capsules of peanut flour helped sensitize children to nuts in a major study.
  
Millions of children have peanut allergies, and some may have life-threatening reactions if accidentally exposed to them.
  
Doctors have been testing daily doses of peanut flour, contained in a capsule and sprinkled over food, as a way to prevent that.
  
California-based Aimmune (AIM-yoon) Therapeutics says that 67 percent of kids who had its treatment were able to tolerate about two peanuts at the end of the study, compared to only 4 percent of others given a dummy powder.  Full results will be presented at a medical meeting next month.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • French ice dancer has wardrobe malfunction nightmare when top comes unhooked

    French ice dancer has wardrobe malfunction nightmare when top comes unhooked

    Tuesday, February 20 2018 8:39 AM EST2018-02-20 13:39:26 GMT

    KHQ.COM - French ice dancer Gabriella Papadakis' costume has come unhooked at the neckline, exposing her breast, during her performance at the Pyeongchang Olympics.   The first notes of Ed Sheeran's "Shape of You" had just played Monday when Papadakis suddenly became aware that people were about to see a whole lot more of her shape than she had planned.   She calls it her "worst nightmare happening at the Olympics."

    >>

    KHQ.COM - French ice dancer Gabriella Papadakis' costume has come unhooked at the neckline, exposing her breast, during her performance at the Pyeongchang Olympics.   The first notes of Ed Sheeran's "Shape of You" had just played Monday when Papadakis suddenly became aware that people were about to see a whole lot more of her shape than she had planned.   She calls it her "worst nightmare happening at the Olympics."

    >>

  • Authorities: Student shoots self at Ohio middle school

    Authorities: Student shoots self at Ohio middle school

    Tuesday, February 20 2018 9:48 AM EST2018-02-20 14:48:40 GMT

    MASSILLON, Ohio (AP) - A school official in Ohio says a middle school student apparently shot himself after bringing a gun to school. Police say Jackson Middle School, near Massillon, is on lockdown Tuesday and that the students and staff are safe. The school official tells The Independent newspaper that the student is being treated at a hospital.   Authorities and school officials haven't released any other details about the shooting.  

    >>

    MASSILLON, Ohio (AP) - A school official in Ohio says a middle school student apparently shot himself after bringing a gun to school. Police say Jackson Middle School, near Massillon, is on lockdown Tuesday and that the students and staff are safe. The school official tells The Independent newspaper that the student is being treated at a hospital.   Authorities and school officials haven't released any other details about the shooting.  

    >>

  • School Closures & Delays

    School Closures

    Check out the latest closures and delays from around the Inland Northwest.

    >>

    Click here for a list of school closures and delays.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • President Trump directs Justice Department to ban gun modifications like bump stocks used in Las Vegas massacre

    President Trump directs Justice Department to ban gun modifications like bump stocks used in Las Vegas massacre

    Tuesday, February 20 2018 4:13 PM EST2018-02-20 21:13:36 GMT

    WASHINGTON (AP) - President Trump has directed the Justice Department to ban gun modifications, like bump stocks that were used in Las Vegas massacre. President Donald Trump says he's signed a memo directing the Justice Department to propose regulations to "ban all devices" like bump stocks used in last year's Las Vegas massacre.

    >>

    WASHINGTON (AP) - President Trump has directed the Justice Department to ban gun modifications, like bump stocks that were used in Las Vegas massacre. President Donald Trump says he's signed a memo directing the Justice Department to propose regulations to "ban all devices" like bump stocks used in last year's Las Vegas massacre.

    >>

  • Legislators in Florida won't hear assault rifle ban bill

    Legislators in Florida won't hear assault rifle ban bill

    Tuesday, February 20 2018 4:07 PM EST2018-02-20 21:07:48 GMT

    PARKLAND, Fla. - Less than a week after 17 people were fatally shot at a Florida high school, the state House has voted down a motion to take up a bill that would ban assault rifles, effectively killing the measure for this session. The motion failed by a 36-71 vote.    As the Florida House opened its session Tuesday, 

    >>

    PARKLAND, Fla. - Less than a week after 17 people were fatally shot at a Florida high school, the state House has voted down a motion to take up a bill that would ban assault rifles, effectively killing the measure for this session. The motion failed by a 36-71 vote.    As the Florida House opened its session Tuesday, 

    >>

  • Preventive treatment for peanut allergies succeeds in study

    Preventive treatment for peanut allergies succeeds in study

    Tuesday, February 20 2018 3:38 PM EST2018-02-20 20:38:42 GMT

    The first treatment to help prevent serious allergic reactions to peanuts may be on the way. A company said Tuesday that its daily capsules of peanut flour helped sensitize children to nuts in a major study. Millions of children have peanut allergies, and some may have life-threatening reactions if accidentally exposed to them.

    >>

    The first treatment to help prevent serious allergic reactions to peanuts may be on the way. A company said Tuesday that its daily capsules of peanut flour helped sensitize children to nuts in a major study. Millions of children have peanut allergies, and some may have life-threatening reactions if accidentally exposed to them.

    >>
    •   