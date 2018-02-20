Idaho senator who yelled at students not sorry: 'Response was dead on'Posted: Updated:
Spokane almost dead last on Washington's safest cities list
KHQ.COM - The National Council for Home Safety and Security has released the safest cities in Washington for 2018... and Spokane did not impress. To determine the order of the ranking the Council used data on the number of reported violent crimes and property crimes for every thousand people and also reviewed the most recent FBI Uniform Crime report. Spokane ranked almost dead last coming in at number 79 (there were only 80 cities on the list).>>
French ice dancer has wardrobe malfunction nightmare when top comes unhooked
KHQ.COM - French ice dancer Gabriella Papadakis' costume has come unhooked at the neckline, exposing her breast, during her performance at the Pyeongchang Olympics. The first notes of Ed Sheeran's "Shape of You" had just played Monday when Papadakis suddenly became aware that people were about to see a whole lot more of her shape than she had planned. She calls it her "worst nightmare happening at the Olympics.">>
Authorities: Student shoots self at Ohio middle school
MASSILLON, Ohio (AP) - A school official in Ohio says a middle school student apparently shot himself after bringing a gun to school. Police say Jackson Middle School, near Massillon, is on lockdown Tuesday and that the students and staff are safe. The school official tells The Independent newspaper that the student is being treated at a hospital. Authorities and school officials haven't released any other details about the shooting.>>
Spokane woman recovering from broken pelvis after purse snatching
SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane woman is speaking out after she was dragged about 20 feet by a car, and nearly run over, after purse snatching. Kathy Kohlieber broke her pelvis and had to be sent to Multicare Valley Hospital. She’s been there since the incident Saturday evening around 5 p.m. Kathy says she went to Walmart, “to get a bag of Cosmos caramel corn, which is so good.”>>
GOP Idaho lawmaker gets in heated exchange with students
BOISE, Idaho (AP) - A northern Idaho lawmaker told students affiliated with Planned Parenthood he would call law enforcement officials if they attempted to visit his office at the Capitol. Students and officials with Planned Parenthood on Monday recorded a heated exchange with Sen. Dan Foreman, a Republican from Moscow, while trying to schedule a meeting with him to discuss birth control and sex education.>>
Managers of Spokane Valley motel, 6 others arrested on drug and property crime charges following two-month investigation
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A two-month investigation into criminal activity at the Red Top Motel in Spokane Valley resulted in a massive raid and the arrest of 8 people early Tuesday morning. The Red Top Motel has had more than 100 calls for service since the beginning of the year, with many of those calls resulting in the arrest of known criminals who commonly traffic in drugs and stolen property.>>
Billings Police evidence tech fired after drugs disappear from evidence storage involving 138 cases
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - A Billings Police Department evidence technician has been fired after drug evidence went missing from the department's evidence storage. Police Chief Rich St. John said Tuesday that 38-year-old Rawlin Strizich told her supervisor that she had been taking prescription opiates, including oxycodone, from case evidence for her own use.>>
Post Falls Police searching for missing 13-year-old boy
POST FALLS, Idaho - Post Falls Police are hoping you can help them find a missing 13-year-old boy. Myka Tilson was last seen Tuesday morning just before 10:00 a.m. in Spokane Valley, Washington. If you have any information on where he might be, please call the Post Falls Police Department at 208-773-3517.>>
Salmonella outbreak prompts Dept. of Health warning: 'Don't snuggle or kiss live poultry'
OLYMPIA, Wash. - The Washington Department of Health says nationally there were 1,120 Salmonella cases linked to backyard poultry in 2017, with 23 of those reported in Washington. Those 23 cases were more than double the number of cases in the previous two years combined. "Salmonella can cause serious illness," the Department of Health said.>>
Idaho senator who yelled at students not sorry: 'Response was dead on'
BOISE, Idaho (AP) - An Idaho lawmaker who yelled "abortion is murder" at a group of students said Tuesday his response was appropriate and has no plans to apologize. Republican state Sen. Dan Foreman told The Associated Press on Tuesday that his "response was dead on.">>
President Trump directs Justice Department to ban gun modifications like bump stocks used in Las Vegas massacre
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Trump has directed the Justice Department to ban gun modifications, like bump stocks that were used in Las Vegas massacre. President Donald Trump says he's signed a memo directing the Justice Department to propose regulations to "ban all devices" like bump stocks used in last year's Las Vegas massacre.>>
Legislators in Florida won't hear assault rifle ban bill
PARKLAND, Fla. - Less than a week after 17 people were fatally shot at a Florida high school, the state House has voted down a motion to take up a bill that would ban assault rifles, effectively killing the measure for this session. The motion failed by a 36-71 vote. As the Florida House opened its session Tuesday,>>
Preventive treatment for peanut allergies succeeds in study
The first treatment to help prevent serious allergic reactions to peanuts may be on the way. A company said Tuesday that its daily capsules of peanut flour helped sensitize children to nuts in a major study. Millions of children have peanut allergies, and some may have life-threatening reactions if accidentally exposed to them.>>
Spokane almost dead last on Washington's safest cities list
KHQ.COM - The National Council for Home Safety and Security has released the safest cities in Washington for 2018... and Spokane did not impress. To determine the order of the ranking the Council used data on the number of reported violent crimes and property crimes for every thousand people and also reviewed the most recent FBI Uniform Crime report. Spokane ranked almost dead last coming in at number 79 (there were only 80 cities on the list).>>
Authorities: Student shoots self at Ohio middle school
MASSILLON, Ohio (AP) - A school official in Ohio says a middle school student apparently shot himself after bringing a gun to school. Police say Jackson Middle School, near Massillon, is on lockdown Tuesday and that the students and staff are safe. The school official tells The Independent newspaper that the student is being treated at a hospital. Authorities and school officials haven't released any other details about the shooting.>>
