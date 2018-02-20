Post Falls Police: Missing 13-year-old boy found safe

Update: Post Falls police report Myka Tilson has been found as of Tuesday evening and thank the community for their help searching for him. No additional details were available.

Previous coverage:

Post Falls Police are hoping you can help them find a missing 13-year-old boy.

Myka Tilson was last seen Tuesday morning just before 10:00 a.m. in Spokane Valley, Washington.

If you have any information on where he might be, please call the Post Falls Police Department at 208-773-3517.

Reference case number 18PF04287