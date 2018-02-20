Post Falls Police: Missing 13-year-old boy found safe

Post Falls Police: Missing 13-year-old boy found safePosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
Spokane almost dead last on Washington's safest cities list
Spokane almost dead last on Washington's safest cities list
KHQ.COM - The National Council for Home Safety and Security has released the safest cities in Washington for 2018... and Spokane did not impress. To determine the order of the ranking the Council used data on the number of reported violent crimes and property crimes for every thousand people and also reviewed the most recent FBI Uniform Crime report. Spokane ranked almost dead last coming in at number 79 (there were only 80 cities on the list).>>
KHQ.COM - The National Council for Home Safety and Security has released the safest cities in Washington for 2018... and Spokane did not impress. To determine the order of the ranking the Council used data on the number of reported violent crimes and property crimes for every thousand people and also reviewed the most recent FBI Uniform Crime report. Spokane ranked almost dead last coming in at number 79 (there were only 80 cities on the list).>>
French ice dancer has wardrobe malfunction nightmare when top comes unhooked
French ice dancer has wardrobe malfunction nightmare when top comes unhooked
KHQ.COM - French ice dancer Gabriella Papadakis' costume has come unhooked at the neckline, exposing her breast, during her performance at the Pyeongchang Olympics. The first notes of Ed Sheeran's "Shape of You" had just played Monday when Papadakis suddenly became aware that people were about to see a whole lot more of her shape than she had planned. She calls it her "worst nightmare happening at the Olympics.">>
KHQ.COM - French ice dancer Gabriella Papadakis' costume has come unhooked at the neckline, exposing her breast, during her performance at the Pyeongchang Olympics. The first notes of Ed Sheeran's "Shape of You" had just played Monday when Papadakis suddenly became aware that people were about to see a whole lot more of her shape than she had planned. She calls it her "worst nightmare happening at the Olympics.">>
Managers of Spokane Valley motel, 6 others arrested on drug and property crime charges following two-month investigation
Managers of Spokane Valley motel, 6 others arrested on drug and property crime charges following two-month investigation
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A two-month investigation into criminal activity at the Red Top Motel in Spokane Valley resulted in a massive raid and the arrest of 8 people early Tuesday morning. The Red Top Motel has had more than 100 calls for service since the beginning of the year, with many of those calls resulting in the arrest of known criminals who commonly traffic in drugs and stolen property.>>
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A two-month investigation into criminal activity at the Red Top Motel in Spokane Valley resulted in a massive raid and the arrest of 8 people early Tuesday morning. The Red Top Motel has had more than 100 calls for service since the beginning of the year, with many of those calls resulting in the arrest of known criminals who commonly traffic in drugs and stolen property.>>
Authorities: Student shoots self at Ohio middle school
Authorities: Student shoots self at Ohio middle school
MASSILLON, Ohio (AP) - A school official in Ohio says a middle school student apparently shot himself after bringing a gun to school. Police say Jackson Middle School, near Massillon, is on lockdown Tuesday and that the students and staff are safe. The school official tells The Independent newspaper that the student is being treated at a hospital. Authorities and school officials haven't released any other details about the shooting.>>
MASSILLON, Ohio (AP) - A school official in Ohio says a middle school student apparently shot himself after bringing a gun to school. Police say Jackson Middle School, near Massillon, is on lockdown Tuesday and that the students and staff are safe. The school official tells The Independent newspaper that the student is being treated at a hospital. Authorities and school officials haven't released any other details about the shooting.>>
Legislators in Florida won't hear assault rifle ban bill
Legislators in Florida won't hear assault rifle ban bill
PARKLAND, Fla. - Less than a week after 17 people were fatally shot at a Florida high school, the state House has voted down a motion to take up a bill that would ban assault rifles, effectively killing the measure for this session. The motion failed by a 36-71 vote. As the Florida House opened its session Tuesday,>>
PARKLAND, Fla. - Less than a week after 17 people were fatally shot at a Florida high school, the state House has voted down a motion to take up a bill that would ban assault rifles, effectively killing the measure for this session. The motion failed by a 36-71 vote. As the Florida House opened its session Tuesday,>>
Spokane woman recovering from broken pelvis after purse snatching
Spokane woman recovering from broken pelvis after purse snatching
SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane woman is speaking out after she was dragged about 20 feet by a car, and nearly run over, after purse snatching. Kathy Kohlieber broke her pelvis and had to be sent to Multicare Valley Hospital. She’s been there since the incident Saturday evening around 5 p.m. Kathy says she went to Walmart, “to get a bag of Cosmos caramel corn, which is so good.”>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane woman is speaking out after she was dragged about 20 feet by a car, and nearly run over, after purse snatching. Kathy Kohlieber broke her pelvis and had to be sent to Multicare Valley Hospital. She’s been there since the incident Saturday evening around 5 p.m. Kathy says she went to Walmart, “to get a bag of Cosmos caramel corn, which is so good.”>>
Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>
-
Bicyclist blames Waze for directing him into Lincoln Tunnel
Bicyclist blames Waze for directing him into Lincoln Tunnel
NEW YORK (AP) - A New York City bicyclist delivering Chinese food is blaming the Waze navigation app for directing him into the busy Lincoln Tunnel, where bikes are banned. A Port Authority of New York and New Jersey spokesman says 19-year-old Bruce Lee was stopped Tuesday evening after he pedaled into the tunnel, which connects Manhattan and New Jersey.>>
NEW YORK (AP) - A New York City bicyclist delivering Chinese food is blaming the Waze navigation app for directing him into the busy Lincoln Tunnel, where bikes are banned. A Port Authority of New York and New Jersey spokesman says 19-year-old Bruce Lee was stopped Tuesday evening after he pedaled into the tunnel, which connects Manhattan and New Jersey.>>
Post Falls Police: Missing 13-year-old boy found safe
Post Falls Police: Missing 13-year-old boy found safe
POST FALLS, Idaho - Update: Post Falls police report Myka Tilson has been found as of Tuesday evening and thank the community for their help searching for him. No additional details were available.>>
POST FALLS, Idaho - Update: Post Falls police report Myka Tilson has been found as of Tuesday evening and thank the community for their help searching for him. No additional details were available.>>
Idaho lawmaker not backing down after heated exchange with students
Idaho lawmaker not backing down after heated exchange with students
MOSCOW, Idaho - State Senator Dan Foreman isn’t backing down from comments he made to a group of University of Idaho students and members of Planned Parenthood. Foreman told the Associated Press Tuesday his response was “dead on.” Emily Carter, the President of Generation Action at the University of Idaho, says they weren’t there to discuss abortions.>>
MOSCOW, Idaho - State Senator Dan Foreman isn’t backing down from comments he made to a group of University of Idaho students and members of Planned Parenthood. Foreman told the Associated Press Tuesday his response was “dead on.” Emily Carter, the President of Generation Action at the University of Idaho, says they weren’t there to discuss abortions.>>
Four-year-old fighting for his life after flu hospitalization
Four-year-old fighting for his life after flu hospitalization
SPOKANE, Wash. - Randall and Jill Kimberling didn’t think it would happen to their child. But on February 4 their four-year-old son, Levi, started to fill ill. “We were the parents who looked at him and said ‘that wouldn’t happen to our child. He’s super healthy and super energetic’,” said Randall. “To watch him lay there and not move is hard.” By February 5, Levi’s fever reached 99 degrees.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Randall and Jill Kimberling didn’t think it would happen to their child. But on February 4 their four-year-old son, Levi, started to fill ill. “We were the parents who looked at him and said ‘that wouldn’t happen to our child. He’s super healthy and super energetic’,” said Randall. “To watch him lay there and not move is hard.” By February 5, Levi’s fever reached 99 degrees.>>
Two accused of string of purse-snatchings make first appearance in court
Two accused of string of purse-snatchings make first appearance in court
SPOKANE, Wash. - The two accused of a string of purse snatchings over the weekend appeared in court Tuesday afternoon. Prosecutors said they’re planning on filing more charges against them after getting word that one of the victims might not walk again due to her injuries. Police say Katie Kinney and Trystan Clark were arrested for the purse snatchings. One of their victims included 75-year-old Kathy Kohlieber. She’s in the hospital for a broken pelvis....>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - The two accused of a string of purse snatchings over the weekend appeared in court Tuesday afternoon. Prosecutors said they’re planning on filing more charges against them after getting word that one of the victims might not walk again due to her injuries. Police say Katie Kinney and Trystan Clark were arrested for the purse snatchings. One of their victims included 75-year-old Kathy Kohlieber. She’s in the hospital for a broken pelvis....>>
Thief leaves behind stolen military gear in Spokane
Thief leaves behind stolen military gear in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash.- What kind of person steals an army man's uniform and gear? One Spokane woman is asking that question after she says she was disgusted to find that when her shed was broken into, she found stolen military gear left behind. Rebeccah Rowden says she was walking through the snow in her alleyway to get to the bus stop, when she noticed the lock to her shed was on the ground.>>
SPOKANE, Wash.- What kind of person steals an army man's uniform and gear? One Spokane woman is asking that question after she says she was disgusted to find that when her shed was broken into, she found stolen military gear left behind. Rebeccah Rowden says she was walking through the snow in her alleyway to get to the bus stop, when she noticed the lock to her shed was on the ground.>>
Coast Guard special agent relieved of duty after rape arrest
Coast Guard special agent relieved of duty after rape arrest
VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) - The man in charge of the U.S. Coast Guard's internal investigations in the Northwest has been at least temporarily relieved of duty after being arrested for investigation of rape. Jonathan Sall, of Poulsbo, was arrested by the Clark County Sheriff's Office on Sunday.>>
VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) - The man in charge of the U.S. Coast Guard's internal investigations in the Northwest has been at least temporarily relieved of duty after being arrested for investigation of rape. Jonathan Sall, of Poulsbo, was arrested by the Clark County Sheriff's Office on Sunday.>>
Following 2-year investigation, Spokane arson suspect arraigned
Following 2-year investigation, Spokane arson suspect arraigned
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane County firefighters and the Department of Natural Resources reports Tuesday that an arson investigation going back to 2016 has ended with the arraignment of a suspect in connection to fires in the Little Spokane and Rutter Parkway area.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane County firefighters and the Department of Natural Resources reports Tuesday that an arson investigation going back to 2016 has ended with the arraignment of a suspect in connection to fires in the Little Spokane and Rutter Parkway area.>>
US: Pence ready to talk to NKorea, but they canceled meeting
US: Pence ready to talk to NKorea, but they canceled meeting
WASHINGTON (AP) - The Trump administration says Vice President Mike Pence was ready to meet with representatives from North Korea during his visit to the Olympic Games in South Korea but that North Korea canceled at the last minute.>>
WASHINGTON (AP) - The Trump administration says Vice President Mike Pence was ready to meet with representatives from North Korea during his visit to the Olympic Games in South Korea but that North Korea canceled at the last minute.>>
Group decides it will not raffle AR-15 rifle at fundraiser
Group decides it will not raffle AR-15 rifle at fundraiser
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) - An Eastern Washington political committee has decided it will not auction an AR-15 rifle at its Lincoln Day Dinner in March because of criticism that is the same type of weapon used in last week's Florida high school massacre. The Stevens County Republican Central Committee said Tuesday it was removing an AR-15 from the March 24 auction because of the Florida shooting in which 17 people were killed.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) - An Eastern Washington political committee has decided it will not auction an AR-15 rifle at its Lincoln Day Dinner in March because of criticism that is the same type of weapon used in last week's Florida high school massacre. The Stevens County Republican Central Committee said Tuesday it was removing an AR-15 from the March 24 auction because of the Florida shooting in which 17 people were killed.>>