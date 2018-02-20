Salmonella outbreak prompts Dept. of Health warning: 'Don't snug - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Salmonella outbreak prompts Dept. of Health warning: 'Don't snuggle or kiss live poultry'

OLYMPIA, Wash. -

The Washington Department of Health says nationally there were 1,120 Salmonella cases linked to backyard poultry in 2017, with 23 of those reported in Washington. 

Those 23 cases were more than double the number of cases in the previous two years combined. 

"Salmonella can cause serious illness," the Department of Health said. "You can get the infection from a variety of sources, including eating contaminated food or drinking water, touching infected animals and not washing your hands. While anyone can get a Salmonella infection, children are especially at risk of illness because they are less likely to wash their hands and have more frequent hand-to-mouth contact than adults."

The DOH says owning backyard poultry can be a great experience, but they offered the following tips to anyone looking to restock or start their backyard flocks this spring. 

  • Always wash hands with soap and water right after touching live poultry or anything in the area where they live and roam. Even healthy-looking chickens, ducks, geese, and turkeys can carry the Salmonella bacteria.
  • Don’t snuggle or kiss live poultry or allow them in family living spaces.
  • Adults should supervise young children when handling live poultry.

For more information on safe live poultry handling and the health risks associated with Salmonella, visit the DOH website.

  Spokane almost dead last on Washington's safest cities list

    KHQ.COM - The National Council for Home Safety and Security has released the safest cities in Washington for 2018... and Spokane did not impress. To determine the order of the ranking the Council used data on the number of reported violent crimes and property crimes for every thousand people and also reviewed the most recent FBI Uniform Crime report. Spokane ranked almost dead last coming in at number 79 (there were only 80 cities on the list).

  French ice dancer has wardrobe malfunction nightmare when top comes unhooked

    KHQ.COM - French ice dancer Gabriella Papadakis' costume has come unhooked at the neckline, exposing her breast, during her performance at the Pyeongchang Olympics.   The first notes of Ed Sheeran's "Shape of You" had just played Monday when Papadakis suddenly became aware that people were about to see a whole lot more of her shape than she had planned.   She calls it her "worst nightmare happening at the Olympics."

  Authorities: Student shoots self at Ohio middle school

    MASSILLON, Ohio (AP) - A school official in Ohio says a middle school student apparently shot himself after bringing a gun to school. Police say Jackson Middle School, near Massillon, is on lockdown Tuesday and that the students and staff are safe. The school official tells The Independent newspaper that the student is being treated at a hospital.   Authorities and school officials haven't released any other details about the shooting.  

  Managers of Spokane Valley motel, 6 others arrested on drug and property crime charges following two-month investigation

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A two-month investigation into criminal activity at the Red Top Motel in Spokane Valley resulted in a massive raid and the arrest of 8 people early Tuesday morning. The Red Top Motel has had more than 100 calls for service since the beginning of the year, with many of those calls resulting in the arrest of known criminals who commonly traffic in drugs and stolen property.

  Billings Police evidence tech fired after drugs disappear from evidence storage involving 138 cases

    BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - A Billings Police Department evidence technician has been fired after drug evidence went missing from the department's evidence storage.   Police Chief Rich St. John said Tuesday that 38-year-old Rawlin Strizich told her supervisor that she had been taking prescription opiates, including oxycodone, from case evidence for her own use.

  Post Falls Police searching for missing 13-year-old boy

    POST FALLS, Idaho - Post Falls Police are hoping you can help them find a missing 13-year-old boy.  Myka Tilson was last seen Tuesday morning just before 10:00 a.m. in Spokane Valley, Washington.  If you have any information on where he might be, please call the Post Falls Police Department at 208-773-3517. 

