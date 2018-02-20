Billings Police evidence tech fired after drugs disappear from evidence storage involving 138 cases

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - A Billings Police Department evidence technician has been fired after drug evidence went missing from the department's evidence storage.



Police Chief Rich St. John said Tuesday that 38-year-old Rawlin Strizich told her supervisor that she had been taking prescription opiates, including oxycodone, from case evidence for her own use.



St. John says an initial audit determined drugs were missing from 138 cases involving 134 suspects or defendants.



Yellowstone County Attorney Scott Twito tells The Billings Gazette he has been reviewing cases for the past 10 days and says the missing evidence could affect as many as 40 felony cases in his office, including some where charges have yet to be filed.



St. John says defense attorneys and public defenders are being notified of the missing evidence.

