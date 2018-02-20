US: Pence ready to talk to NKorea, but they canceled meeting

US: Pence ready to talk to NKorea, but they canceled meetingPosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
Spokane almost dead last on Washington's safest cities list
Spokane almost dead last on Washington's safest cities list
KHQ.COM - The National Council for Home Safety and Security has released the safest cities in Washington for 2018... and Spokane did not impress. To determine the order of the ranking the Council used data on the number of reported violent crimes and property crimes for every thousand people and also reviewed the most recent FBI Uniform Crime report. Spokane ranked almost dead last coming in at number 79 (there were only 80 cities on the list).>>
KHQ.COM - The National Council for Home Safety and Security has released the safest cities in Washington for 2018... and Spokane did not impress. To determine the order of the ranking the Council used data on the number of reported violent crimes and property crimes for every thousand people and also reviewed the most recent FBI Uniform Crime report. Spokane ranked almost dead last coming in at number 79 (there were only 80 cities on the list).>>
French ice dancer has wardrobe malfunction nightmare when top comes unhooked
French ice dancer has wardrobe malfunction nightmare when top comes unhooked
KHQ.COM - French ice dancer Gabriella Papadakis' costume has come unhooked at the neckline, exposing her breast, during her performance at the Pyeongchang Olympics. The first notes of Ed Sheeran's "Shape of You" had just played Monday when Papadakis suddenly became aware that people were about to see a whole lot more of her shape than she had planned. She calls it her "worst nightmare happening at the Olympics.">>
KHQ.COM - French ice dancer Gabriella Papadakis' costume has come unhooked at the neckline, exposing her breast, during her performance at the Pyeongchang Olympics. The first notes of Ed Sheeran's "Shape of You" had just played Monday when Papadakis suddenly became aware that people were about to see a whole lot more of her shape than she had planned. She calls it her "worst nightmare happening at the Olympics.">>
Authorities: Student shoots self at Ohio middle school
Authorities: Student shoots self at Ohio middle school
MASSILLON, Ohio (AP) - A school official in Ohio says a middle school student apparently shot himself after bringing a gun to school. Police say Jackson Middle School, near Massillon, is on lockdown Tuesday and that the students and staff are safe. The school official tells The Independent newspaper that the student is being treated at a hospital. Authorities and school officials haven't released any other details about the shooting.>>
MASSILLON, Ohio (AP) - A school official in Ohio says a middle school student apparently shot himself after bringing a gun to school. Police say Jackson Middle School, near Massillon, is on lockdown Tuesday and that the students and staff are safe. The school official tells The Independent newspaper that the student is being treated at a hospital. Authorities and school officials haven't released any other details about the shooting.>>
Managers of Spokane Valley motel, 6 others arrested on drug and property crime charges following two-month investigation
Managers of Spokane Valley motel, 6 others arrested on drug and property crime charges following two-month investigation
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A two-month investigation into criminal activity at the Red Top Motel in Spokane Valley resulted in a massive raid and the arrest of 8 people early Tuesday morning. The Red Top Motel has had more than 100 calls for service since the beginning of the year, with many of those calls resulting in the arrest of known criminals who commonly traffic in drugs and stolen property.>>
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A two-month investigation into criminal activity at the Red Top Motel in Spokane Valley resulted in a massive raid and the arrest of 8 people early Tuesday morning. The Red Top Motel has had more than 100 calls for service since the beginning of the year, with many of those calls resulting in the arrest of known criminals who commonly traffic in drugs and stolen property.>>
Spokane woman recovering from broken pelvis after purse snatching
Spokane woman recovering from broken pelvis after purse snatching
SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane woman is speaking out after she was dragged about 20 feet by a car, and nearly run over, after purse snatching. Kathy Kohlieber broke her pelvis and had to be sent to Multicare Valley Hospital. She’s been there since the incident Saturday evening around 5 p.m. Kathy says she went to Walmart, “to get a bag of Cosmos caramel corn, which is so good.”>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane woman is speaking out after she was dragged about 20 feet by a car, and nearly run over, after purse snatching. Kathy Kohlieber broke her pelvis and had to be sent to Multicare Valley Hospital. She’s been there since the incident Saturday evening around 5 p.m. Kathy says she went to Walmart, “to get a bag of Cosmos caramel corn, which is so good.”>>
School Closures & Delays
School Closures
Check out the latest closures and delays from around the Inland Northwest.>>
Click here for a list of school closures and delays.>>
Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>
-
Coast Guard special agent relieved of duty after rape arrest
Coast Guard special agent relieved of duty after rape arrest
VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) - The man in charge of the U.S. Coast Guard's internal investigations in the Northwest has been at least temporarily relieved of duty after being arrested for investigation of rape. Jonathan Sall, of Poulsbo, was arrested by the Clark County Sheriff's Office on Sunday.>>
VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) - The man in charge of the U.S. Coast Guard's internal investigations in the Northwest has been at least temporarily relieved of duty after being arrested for investigation of rape. Jonathan Sall, of Poulsbo, was arrested by the Clark County Sheriff's Office on Sunday.>>
Following 2-year investigation, Spokane arson suspect arraigned
Following 2-year investigation, Spokane arson suspect arraigned
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane County firefighters and the Department of Natural Resources reports Tuesday that an arson investigation going back to 2016 has ended with the arraignment of a suspect in connection to fires in the Little Spokane and Rutter Parkway area.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane County firefighters and the Department of Natural Resources reports Tuesday that an arson investigation going back to 2016 has ended with the arraignment of a suspect in connection to fires in the Little Spokane and Rutter Parkway area.>>
US: Pence ready to talk to NKorea, but they canceled meeting
US: Pence ready to talk to NKorea, but they canceled meeting
WASHINGTON (AP) - The Trump administration says Vice President Mike Pence was ready to meet with representatives from North Korea during his visit to the Olympic Games in South Korea but that North Korea canceled at the last minute.>>
WASHINGTON (AP) - The Trump administration says Vice President Mike Pence was ready to meet with representatives from North Korea during his visit to the Olympic Games in South Korea but that North Korea canceled at the last minute.>>
Group decides it will not raffle AR-15 rifle at fundraiser
Group decides it will not raffle AR-15 rifle at fundraiser
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) - An Eastern Washington political committee has decided it will not auction an AR-15 rifle at its Lincoln Day Dinner in March because of criticism that is the same type of weapon used in last week's Florida high school massacre. The Stevens County Republican Central Committee said Tuesday it was removing an AR-15 from the March 24 auction because of the Florida shooting in which 17 people were killed.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) - An Eastern Washington political committee has decided it will not auction an AR-15 rifle at its Lincoln Day Dinner in March because of criticism that is the same type of weapon used in last week's Florida high school massacre. The Stevens County Republican Central Committee said Tuesday it was removing an AR-15 from the March 24 auction because of the Florida shooting in which 17 people were killed.>>
MLB players honor Florida shooting victims, wear school hats
MLB players honor Florida shooting victims, wear school hats
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) - Major League Baseball players will honor victims of last week's shooting in Florida by wearing Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School hats at spring training games this week. Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred said Tuesday all 30 teams will wear the school hats during pregame warmups for their exhibition openers.>>
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) - Major League Baseball players will honor victims of last week's shooting in Florida by wearing Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School hats at spring training games this week. Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred said Tuesday all 30 teams will wear the school hats during pregame warmups for their exhibition openers.>>
Seattle launches season-ticket campaign for new NHL team
Seattle launches season-ticket campaign for new NHL team
SEATTLE (AP) - Fans longing for a professional hockey team in Seattle will soon be able to put down some money for season tickets. Mayor Jenny Durkan and the Oak View Group, which is trying to bring an NHL team to the city, announced Tuesday that people can make refundable deposits for season tickets at NHLSeattle.com beginning March 1.>>
SEATTLE (AP) - Fans longing for a professional hockey team in Seattle will soon be able to put down some money for season tickets. Mayor Jenny Durkan and the Oak View Group, which is trying to bring an NHL team to the city, announced Tuesday that people can make refundable deposits for season tickets at NHLSeattle.com beginning March 1.>>
Quest for knowledge: Spokane grandma defies odds to get an education
Quest for knowledge: Spokane grandma defies odds to get an education
SPOKANE, Wash. - As our Olympians continue their quest for the gold, a Spokane grandmother is continuing her quest for knowledge, proving you can do anything you set your mind to. It's been a long journey for Tracy Ann Fejeran. She went blind later in life, suffered kidney failure and needed a transplant, and during her first year in college she had a massive heart attack.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - As our Olympians continue their quest for the gold, a Spokane grandmother is continuing her quest for knowledge, proving you can do anything you set your mind to. It's been a long journey for Tracy Ann Fejeran. She went blind later in life, suffered kidney failure and needed a transplant, and during her first year in college she had a massive heart attack.>>
Managers of Spokane Valley motel, 6 others arrested on drug and property crime charges following two-month investigation
Managers of Spokane Valley motel, 6 others arrested on drug and property crime charges following two-month investigation
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A two-month investigation into criminal activity at the Red Top Motel in Spokane Valley resulted in a massive raid and the arrest of 8 people early Tuesday morning. The Red Top Motel has had more than 100 calls for service since the beginning of the year, with many of those calls resulting in the arrest of known criminals who commonly traffic in drugs and stolen property.>>
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A two-month investigation into criminal activity at the Red Top Motel in Spokane Valley resulted in a massive raid and the arrest of 8 people early Tuesday morning. The Red Top Motel has had more than 100 calls for service since the beginning of the year, with many of those calls resulting in the arrest of known criminals who commonly traffic in drugs and stolen property.>>
Billings Police evidence tech fired after drugs disappear from evidence storage involving 138 cases
Billings Police evidence tech fired after drugs disappear from evidence storage involving 138 cases
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - A Billings Police Department evidence technician has been fired after drug evidence went missing from the department's evidence storage. Police Chief Rich St. John said Tuesday that 38-year-old Rawlin Strizich told her supervisor that she had been taking prescription opiates, including oxycodone, from case evidence for her own use.>>
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - A Billings Police Department evidence technician has been fired after drug evidence went missing from the department's evidence storage. Police Chief Rich St. John said Tuesday that 38-year-old Rawlin Strizich told her supervisor that she had been taking prescription opiates, including oxycodone, from case evidence for her own use.>>
Post Falls Police searching for missing 13-year-old boy
Post Falls Police searching for missing 13-year-old boy
POST FALLS, Idaho - Post Falls Police are hoping you can help them find a missing 13-year-old boy. Myka Tilson was last seen Tuesday morning just before 10:00 a.m. in Spokane Valley, Washington. If you have any information on where he might be, please call the Post Falls Police Department at 208-773-3517.>>
POST FALLS, Idaho - Post Falls Police are hoping you can help them find a missing 13-year-old boy. Myka Tilson was last seen Tuesday morning just before 10:00 a.m. in Spokane Valley, Washington. If you have any information on where he might be, please call the Post Falls Police Department at 208-773-3517.>>