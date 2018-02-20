Thief leaves behind stolen military gear in Spokane - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Thief leaves behind stolen military gear in Spokane

by Andrea Olson, KHQ Local News Producer/Reporter
SPOKANE, Wash. -

What kind of person steals an army man's uniform and gear? One Spokane woman is asking that question after she says she was disgusted to find that when her shed was broken into, she found stolen military gear left behind.

Rebeccah Rowden says she was walking through the snow in her alleyway to get to the bus stop, when she noticed the lock to her shed was on the ground. "They broke the whole metal part off. They couldn't get the lock to break itself, so they just took the whole metal off and you can see pry marks," she said.

Whoever came, stole tools which is something Rowden says is replaceable but she saw property that belonged to someone else next to her shed that is irreplaceable. "We noticed a lot of army stuff scattered around and army boots just left laying here," she said.

Army issued boots, patches and dog tags with a military man's name on it, were left behind. "To steal from an army man? It's disgusting," Rowden said.

Rowden took to Facebook to find him and he messaged back. "I was able to find the guy that this stuff was stolen from and someone had broken into his car as well and had stolen his entire military uniform. It's heartbreaking. He serves for our country and he can't even leave his uniform in the car," said Rowden.

Rowden says she is waiting to hear back from the man who had his military boots and tags stolen so she can return it to him. She's hoping the thief can do the right thing and return the stolen military uniform and get the help that they need.

  Spokane almost dead last on Washington's safest cities list

    KHQ.COM - The National Council for Home Safety and Security has released the safest cities in Washington for 2018... and Spokane did not impress. To determine the order of the ranking the Council used data on the number of reported violent crimes and property crimes for every thousand people and also reviewed the most recent FBI Uniform Crime report. Spokane ranked almost dead last coming in at number 79 (there were only 80 cities on the list).

    KHQ.COM - The National Council for Home Safety and Security has released the safest cities in Washington for 2018... and Spokane did not impress. To determine the order of the ranking the Council used data on the number of reported violent crimes and property crimes for every thousand people and also reviewed the most recent FBI Uniform Crime report. Spokane ranked almost dead last coming in at number 79 (there were only 80 cities on the list).

  French ice dancer has wardrobe malfunction nightmare when top comes unhooked

    KHQ.COM - French ice dancer Gabriella Papadakis' costume has come unhooked at the neckline, exposing her breast, during her performance at the Pyeongchang Olympics.   The first notes of Ed Sheeran's "Shape of You" had just played Monday when Papadakis suddenly became aware that people were about to see a whole lot more of her shape than she had planned.   She calls it her "worst nightmare happening at the Olympics."

    KHQ.COM - French ice dancer Gabriella Papadakis' costume has come unhooked at the neckline, exposing her breast, during her performance at the Pyeongchang Olympics.   The first notes of Ed Sheeran's "Shape of You" had just played Monday when Papadakis suddenly became aware that people were about to see a whole lot more of her shape than she had planned.   She calls it her "worst nightmare happening at the Olympics."

  Authorities: Student shoots self at Ohio middle school

    MASSILLON, Ohio (AP) - A school official in Ohio says a middle school student apparently shot himself after bringing a gun to school. Police say Jackson Middle School, near Massillon, is on lockdown Tuesday and that the students and staff are safe. The school official tells The Independent newspaper that the student is being treated at a hospital.   Authorities and school officials haven't released any other details about the shooting.  

    MASSILLON, Ohio (AP) - A school official in Ohio says a middle school student apparently shot himself after bringing a gun to school. Police say Jackson Middle School, near Massillon, is on lockdown Tuesday and that the students and staff are safe. The school official tells The Independent newspaper that the student is being treated at a hospital.   Authorities and school officials haven't released any other details about the shooting.  

  Post Falls Police: Missing 13-year-old boy found safe

    POST FALLS, Idaho - Update: Post Falls police report Myka Tilson has been found as of Tuesday evening and thank the community for their help searching for him. No additional details were available.

    POST FALLS, Idaho - Update: Post Falls police report Myka Tilson has been found as of Tuesday evening and thank the community for their help searching for him. No additional details were available.

  Idaho lawmaker not backing down after heated exchange with students

    MOSCOW, Idaho - State Senator Dan Foreman isn't backing down from comments he made to a group of University of Idaho students and members of Planned Parenthood. Foreman told the Associated Press Tuesday his response was "dead on." Emily Carter, the President of Generation Action at the University of Idaho, says they weren't there to discuss abortions.

    MOSCOW, Idaho - State Senator Dan Foreman isn’t backing down from comments he made to a group of University of Idaho students and members of Planned Parenthood. Foreman told the Associated Press Tuesday his response was “dead on.” Emily Carter, the President of Generation Action at the University of Idaho, says they weren’t there to discuss abortions.

  Four-year-old fighting for his life after flu hospitalization

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Randall and Jill Kimberling didn't think it would happen to their child. But on February 4 their four-year-old son, Levi, started to fill ill. "We were the parents who looked at him and said 'that wouldn't happen to our child. He's super healthy and super energetic'," said Randall. "To watch him lay there and not move is hard." By February 5, Levi's fever reached 99 degrees. 

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Randall and Jill Kimberling didn’t think it would happen to their child. But on February 4 their four-year-old son, Levi, started to fill ill. “We were the parents who looked at him and said ‘that wouldn’t happen to our child. He’s super healthy and super energetic’,” said Randall. “To watch him lay there and not move is hard.” By February 5, Levi’s fever reached 99 degrees. 

